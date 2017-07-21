sixties:

Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Spicey quits his day job + Trump pardoning everyone but Don Jr



- Spicey quit! Spicey's ego was bruised after the position of communications director went to a huge Democrat donor in Anthony Scaramucci. Due to the this, Spicey had enough and quit.
- Again, Scaramucci has donated to the Democratic party for years and donated to both Obama and Hillary Clinton. He's also starting to delete all his negative tweets about Trump.
- Last night, NYT and WaPo both broke the news that Trump is asking his lawyers if he can pardon himself and those involved in the #Trussia scandal. They're also trying to dig dirt up on Mueller's investigators and his conflict of interest. They did find something huge! Mueller quit Trump's golf club 5 years ago. Scandalous!

