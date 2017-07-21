Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Spicey quits his day job + Trump pardoning everyone but Don Jr

I've aged a decade in the past 6 months. Reply

Its a non stop heart burn party in my body. Reply

I'm sooo late to this post, but I feel ya. I've literally have gotten so many white hairs in the past 6 months, at this rate by the end of the year all my hair is going to white. Reply

Should have been using SK-II Reply

same Reply

I feel like my entire demeanor has changed. All of this has depressed me to the max. Reply

Jr. and Manafort negotiated to avoid testifying in public next week. That doesn't mean they won't subpoena them in the future but we won't (as of now) get a Wednesday hearing appearance.



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Honestly good bc I have to work #selfish Reply

The good news: we'll get crazy amounts of leaks and Manafort, Jr. nor Kushner won't be able to refute it because they are testifying in public. Reply

so rude! Reply

Boooo Reply

Ah man. That's disappointing Reply

NOOOOooooo...



I was so looking forward to Don Jr.'s testimony. First Kushner not testifying in public, now this. Reply

Ugh....Whatever.



Their day will come. Reply

Eh, it would've only been like three people asking them legitimate questions and the rest would be asking them what their favorite colors were, how was their day, if they could be anything when they grew up, what would it be, etc. Reply

He looks like a poor mans Rami Malek Reply

so he looks like rami's twin brother? Reply

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon. https://t.co/fONWVlmYyz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2017



Even though he was captured-Melania & I send our thoughts & prayers 2 Senator McCain & his hot wife-Get well soon so we can kill healthcare! https://t.co/QxVJAEcvx4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2017

Reply

haha Reply

lol too good Reply

Mark Hamill has been such a hero lately I love it Reply

Omg Mark Hamill is the best. Reply

What's the tea on Scaramucci? I haven't seen anything about his past dealings yet Reply

He's a Dem donor and used to say negative things about Trump. He's been dying for a WH job and this was his way in.



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:54 pm (UTC) Reply

I have to wonder if Trump even looked into his past as a Dem donor or just saw him defending Trump on the TV and was like "HIRE HIM!" Reply

Someone on CNN said that he is who Trump sees when he looks in the mirror and I think that about sums it up. Reply

My face when I got the BBC alert: Reply

I just can't believe this is real Reply

mte



i can barely keep track of what happens in a day, let alone in a week Reply

I feel like I have aged 10 years since January 20th Reply

Me too. Reply

he's not pardoning don jr?



i can't keep track of this mess anymore Reply

Its a joke bc he hates him so much Reply

lmao negl i should have remembered that but when i read it i was like, "sounds legit"



it's been a long week Reply

I'm not American so pardon my ignorance and I know there was a brief description in the post but what's the larger context in this story about Spicey? Reply

Spicey wanted the comms director job. He was press secretary in title only for some time now but was gunning for the job of director. He was passed over for someone recommended by Kush Kush and Vankamort. Reply

Ohhhh, thank you for clarifying! Reply

this week has been CRAZY. pee tape leak next



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm as honked off at Sean Spicer for depriving us of any more Melissa McCarthy sketches as I am at OJ for ruining the Naked Gun movies. #Mad — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 21, 2017

Reply

he's been killing it this week Reply

LMAO Reply

LOL ILU Mark. Reply

lmfao <333333 Reply

lol i really love him Reply

I really do wonder if Mueller gets fired, whether or not the GOP in Congress will re-hire him again so he can't get fired by Trump/DOJ. Reply

They should but who the fuck knows with them Reply

I wouldn't get my hopes up... Reply

WAPO: SESSIONS DISCUSSED TRUMP CAMPAIGN WITH RUSSIA AMBASSADOR Reply

oh god, it begins. I need sleep Reply

US Intelligence intercepted it Reply

I just got this alert!



lmao people who try to deny that there is a Russia connection with Trump are deluuuusional Reply

OMG Reply

The timing is fishy... Trump says he doesn't want Sessions and then poof a leak that could get Sessions fired... hmmm... Reply

I'M ABOUT OT LEAVE WORK Reply

omg Reply

even tho this is probably bad in that he'll fire Session (or Sessions will resign) and he'll be replaced with someone who'll fire Rosthein who'll be replaced with someone who'll fire Mueller



..I CACKLED, this whole corrupt organization. The whole election should be fucking recalled at this rate hahaha Reply

Its actually insane at how slow and how fast things happen. Like the last 6 months of this presidency have felt like forever and a day and yet sometimes things happen and it's like "THAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY?! SHIT TIME FLIES"



Wait, is the tea that Spicer & co are upset because new dude was a democratic donor? Like thats what set them off? Personally, Im petty, if Im a reporter I'm pulling up all those receipts of Scarmuzzi (yes i know thats not the spelling, but the sentiments correct) and Id be asking him about it until the end of his term as communications director lmao Reply

Supposedly Spicy doesn't think this guy has any idea what he's doing and Spicy was gonna end up doing all the work and getting no credit. Reply

And not to relate too much to Spicey, but who hasn't been in that situation at work? Reply

