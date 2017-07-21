Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Spicey quits his day job + Trump pardoning everyone but Don Jr
Spicey out. pic.twitter.com/e4ZNgMZjms— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2017
- Spicey quit! Spicey's ego was bruised after the position of communications director went to a huge Democrat donor in Anthony Scaramucci. Due to the this, Spicey had enough and quit.
- Again, Scaramucci has donated to the Democratic party for years and donated to both Obama and Hillary Clinton. He's also starting to delete all his negative tweets about Trump.
- Last night, NYT and WaPo both broke the news that Trump is asking his lawyers if he can pardon himself and those involved in the #Trussia scandal. They're also trying to dig dirt up on Mueller's investigators and his conflict of interest. They did find something huge! Mueller quit Trump's golf club 5 years ago. Scandalous!
If a Democratic president had done half the crazy shit Donald has done, can you imagine how outraged Donald would be? Imagine the tweets!— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 21, 2017
Sean Spicer resigns.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017
🎶Seems to me
You did your job
Like a, uh, something that would be, um. I'm sorry. The wind? Next question?
Ooohhhh. Wow. Look, @realDonaldTrump! He's a "libtard, snowflake"! https://t.co/TEnimrW7Kp— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2017
Is this ok with you? Make a video addressing your reps and tell them to hold Trump accountable. 👉 https://t.co/rd47MBXS2J https://t.co/bDehtQDmhr— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 21, 2017
DT trying to kill Mueller probe. Wants to pardon his family & even himself. How sickening is this crime family? Don't let DT kill Democracy— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 21, 2017
I think it is time all past presidents come together and say Mueller must not be fired & that we are in a serious constitutional crisis.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 21, 2017
The good news: we'll get crazy amounts of leaks and Manafort, Jr. nor Kushner won't be able to refute it because they are testifying in public.
I was so looking forward to Don Jr.'s testimony. First Kushner not testifying in public, now this.
Their day will come.
i can barely keep track of what happens in a day, let alone in a week
i can't keep track of this mess anymore
it's been a long week
lmao people who try to deny that there is a Russia connection with Trump are deluuuusional
..I CACKLED, this whole corrupt organization. The whole election should be fucking recalled at this rate hahaha
Wait, is the tea that Spicer & co are upset because new dude was a democratic donor? Like thats what set them off? Personally, Im petty, if Im a reporter I'm pulling up all those receipts of Scarmuzzi (yes i know thats not the spelling, but the sentiments correct) and Id be asking him about it until the end of his term as communications director lmao