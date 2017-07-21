Your Fav Christian Vloggers are Divorcing
Austin and Britt Null are part of the YouTube famous Nive Nulls. Austin posted this video today announcing that he and Britt are separated and are getting a divorce (at his request). Austin was caught cheating on Britt about a year ago (in easily the weirdest video ever), he confessed and they "worked" on their marriage. They've been in therapy for a year and in this video, he admits that he's cheated again (in not so many words) and is no longer happy in the marriage. Word on the skreeets is that he's got a current sidechick who he's left Britt for. Britt will continue the YouTube channel without Austin.
ONTD, what's your favorite YouTube scandal?
SOURCE
shared facebooks are the woooooorst. I know a few couples with one and none of them are in a healthy relationship. I was making copies at work once and I overheard my coworker (who has a shared fb) telling another coworker about it and she was like "as soon as we started dating I told him it was time to delete that shit" and with my back to her and looking down at the copy machine I was just like O_O
Shame it's not them
Christians divorcing is my fave thing ever.
Annoying.
If there was a /sub ontd specifically for it, I'd be all over that shit.
Are these the ones that abuse their children
Are these the ones that realized they weren't welcomed at Vidcon
Are these the people that sing and call themselves attractive parents