Your Fav Christian Vloggers are Divorcing



Austin and Britt Null are part of the YouTube famous Nive Nulls. Austin posted this video today announcing that he and Britt are separated and are getting a divorce (at his request). Austin was caught cheating on Britt about a year ago (in easily the weirdest video ever), he confessed and they "worked" on their marriage. They've been in therapy for a year and in this video, he admits that he's cheated again (in not so many words) and is no longer happy in the marriage. Word on the skreeets is that he's got a current sidechick who he's left Britt for. Britt will continue the YouTube channel without Austin.

ONTD, what's your favorite YouTube scandal?

SOURCE
