Your Fav Christian Vloggers are Divorcing

omg thank god. I watched them all the time until the ~scandal~. Britt seems like the sweetest person and Austin's an annoying piece of garbage. She can do so much better. Reply

this is the first ONTD post I've made in YEARS. Came outta retirement for this fuckery..He's such a loser my god lmfaooo. This whole brand of christian family vloggers gets taken down a notch every 6 months at this rate because the men are legit trash ahahah



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:50 pm (UTC)

Honestly I mostly stopped making posts b/c it takes forever to make then they would be rejected by mods over some small issue and/or sit in the queue for hours. Like who has the time??? They never should've banned Hawaii Bombay and the others who kept a steady flow of content. Reply

Couple/parent vloggers are the worst. They're like your married/dating friends on Facebook who constantly write on each other's walls. If you have to say it this loudly, something's up. Reply

Yea, I unsub when a channel becomes a couples channel or someone gets pregnant and it becomes family vlogs, not what I'm into lol Reply

A girl from high school "shares" a Facebook page with her husband. It's weird but it's not surprising from someone whose bio in college was "I hate tomatoes and feminism! <3<3<3" Reply

Wow. Wrong x2 Reply

I know couples who do this and it's like wow you really do not trust each other on the internet huh Reply

shared facebooks are the woooooorst. I know a few couples with one and none of them are in a healthy relationship. I was making copies at work once and I overheard my coworker (who has a shared fb) telling another coworker about it and she was like "as soon as we started dating I told him it was time to delete that shit" and with my back to her and looking down at the copy machine I was just like O_O Reply

shared facebooks are a giant flashing "someone cheated or is crazy controlling" beacon Reply

my boss actually shares a facebook with his wife but they are both in their 70s and barely computer-literate so it's understandable Reply

A former coworker's wife started one. His wife made a video complaining about how they have a combined 400 facebook friends, but they only had 90 subscribers and why don't people like them enough to subscribe to their channel. Reply

ia. i find parent vloggers worse, because you're giving up your child's privacy and airing a large chunk of their lives online...it seems so exploitive and unfair. i feel like a lot of those kids could grow up and resent their parents for it. i mean its one thing having embarrassing photos, but videos for strangers to see is a bit much. even a lot of celebrities don't share that much about their kids, or try to keep them out of the spotlight completely. Reply

Damn, this is the same couple that faked a pregnancy or a miscarriage right? Reply

No, this isn't them. Reply

ok whoo boy, getting my vlogger drama mixed up Reply

Was gonna ask the same thing. Reply

That's who I thought it was too, they're the only trash youtube family I really know about



Shame it's not them Reply

mte...who is this? Reply

i think that was sam and nia? but they are also super christian Reply

I thought of that couple when I saw Christian Reply

no but i fucking wish because I hate those people and I have no idea who this family is so I can't enjoy it as much as others lol. Reply

lol Why are they sharing all of this with the world? I always notice this with youtubers. They will share their entire lives with the internet. Reply

This is their job lol Reply

It's so sad. Reply

Is this the gay one? Reply

in not sleezy Youtube husbands news (Mike is awesome), Fleur DeForce is pregnant! Reply

lol @ the (not clickbait) being necessary Reply

After he was caught cheating they've been naming videos "Family in crisis" and "Is it over?" and shit like that, so it was actually kind of necessary lol. Reply

youtubers are not worthy here. hate it. Reply

Lmao good.



Christians divorcing is my fave thing ever. Reply

is this the toilet water pregnancy test family Reply

Nope, that's Satan & Nia. Reply

I read the headline and thought it was gonna be those two fucks Reply

what in the gone girl hell?? Reply

lmfao screaming SHIIIIIIIIT Reply

Although I feel sorry for the kids etc. I love the downfall of Christian/family vloggers, even when they're not religious they're holier than thou. The same people preaching to others about how they should be, but not following those standards themselves.



Annoying. Reply

Youtube drama is the beeeeest.



If there was a /sub ontd specifically for it, I'd be all over that shit. Reply

I bet he cheated with men Reply

LOL there's a reason I prefaced famous with "YouTube" Reply

Are these the ones that the guy took the pregnancy test using toilet piss



Are these the ones that abuse their children



Are these the ones that realized they weren't welcomed at Vidcon



Are these the people that sing and call themselves attractive parents



they are none of those, but they ARE the ones that had a cheating scandal Reply

Toilet water pregancy test dad was one of the names that came out in the Ashley Madison hack, so not the only ones with a cheating scandals ✌🏻 Reply

ya that doesn't limit it too much lmao. Reply

