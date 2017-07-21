Warner Bros. Developing Harley Quinn Vs. Joker Film

lmao no plz Reply

Thread

Link

This is so unnecessary. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder if the idea is that this would lead into Gotham City Sirens.



Like this is about the dissolution of Joker and Harley's relationship and then at the end Harley meets Ivy and teams up with her? Maybe? Reply

Thread

Link





Maybe they could talk about the cycle of abuse and going from one abusive relationship to another. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm curious, why do you hate DC so much sis? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ah, this non-canon panel that people pull out to act like they care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i woulda done this same if i was ivy do u know what that bitch harley did in that issue ?

she fucked everything

what is she good 4

absolutely nothin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is probably taking GSC place tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Doesn't she get tired of his shit and break free in the comics? Reply

Thread

Link

they tried to do stuff like that with her but at the end of the day she's still a useless dummy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had to shut down a guy on OKC that asked me to be his Harley

Creepy ass motherfucker Reply

Thread

Link

end him, Harley.



but still nhf this idea Reply

Thread

Link

Leto was atrocious as Joker. Seriously, besides the writing/directing/editing, he was the worst part of the movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I think it's a tossup between him and Cara. "Gyrate, Cara! Gyrate like the wind!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It says VS. so I hope this mean she beats the shits out of him. Reply

Thread

Link

it definitely will Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I'd watch that. I'm still gonna need more Harley/Deadshot tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

then that would mean him tryna kill her and prob beat her too while she's half naked nothx Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah let's invest more money into shitty suicide squad shit. my gosh, SS was way fucking worse than BvS Reply

Thread

Link

This would have been interesting if they hadn't done such a terrible job with their relationship in the limited screen time they devoted to it in suicide squad Reply

Thread

Link

well that didnt take long Reply

Thread

Link

kill him and get w will smith imo



i still can't believe i sat through all of suicide squad Reply

Thread

Link

I waited to rent it On-Demand. I could have turned it off at any time and left it, but I watched the movie the whole way through. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me neither, it makes me sad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a shitty movie with tons of hype. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kill him and get w will smith Poison Ivy imo



ftfy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. Joker drove me nuts. His scenes made my ears bleed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hft!!!!! can't wait to see two hours of Harley kicking the shit out of jleto's joker :D Reply

Thread

Link

will she kill him and get a girlfriend? if not, fuck this Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, Ivy team up pls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link