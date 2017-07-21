Warner Bros. Developing Harley Quinn Vs. Joker Film
Warner Bros. is making a film about Harley Quinn and the Joker. Jared Leto and Margot Robbie are expected to reprise their roles. Geoff Johns is set to produce.
Warner Bros. Developing Harley Quinn Vs. Joker Film https://t.co/aQtkiveV2f pic.twitter.com/oETaKkqW70— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) July 21, 2017
Source
Like this is about the dissolution of Joker and Harley's relationship and then at the end Harley meets Ivy and teams up with her? Maybe?
she fucked everything
what is she good 4
absolutely nothin
Creepy ass motherfucker
but still nhf this idea
Yeah, I'd watch that.
I'm still gonna need more Harley/Deadshot tho.
i still can't believe i sat through all of suicide squad
will smithPoison Ivy imo
ftfy