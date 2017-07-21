ONTD Original: Why Ashley Benson may actually be the worst from the cast of PLL

This isnt may its well known that she is the worst. That girl will support anyone for a fucking job. I can see her fading into irrelevancy faster than the rest of them. Reply

Yeah she is never going to be a big star. Too unlikable and untalented tbh. Reply

4) Former FWB of James Franco Reply

is that a bad thing? i'd do him. he seems like the type of guy whod fuck you right and then bother you with some "intelligent" nonsense but he's pretty so you dont mind, go for round two, maybe three, and then never see him again. (..i dont love myself) Reply

I would've hooked up with James c. 1999-2002, ngl. But post-2010....no thanks, lol Reply

the only thing I really like about her is her penchant for tiny tattoos Reply

Just saw the title and knew I would looooove this post lol. Thank you, OP.



Also my favorite comment from an Ashley Benson post, I don't remember who wrote it. - "Bitch you were in Spring Breakers. Stay humble." lmaoooooooo Reply

can't stand her but probably not to the level to create an original post about z-list celebrity history of being problematic lol Reply

honestly, this was only going to be done after she reposted the pic of woody allen to her twitter lmao. Reply

Sis, make any post you want - I'll be here with bells on no matter the subject. Reply

https://enfantsrichesdeprimes.com/colle ctions/all



Ugh I know for a fact that stupid 'DJ Heroin' t-shirt cost $255 as well. She probably didn't pay for it but fuck her, still.Also not here for people talking about seeing 'Valerian and the city of a thousand planets' then complaining about Woody Allen.This is not a choose your own adventure. Reply

whtf are these prices, who is paying 1k for a simple hoodie Reply

Dumb rich idiots. The brand was also started by a dumb rich idiot.



Its not a basic sweatshirt, its a PIECE!!!1



Edited at 2017-07-21 11:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Whats the deal with Valerian? Reply

Kanye's collection is less basic than that.

...and i can even try to justify Kanye's prices but those.. ugh this is what i call "bs fashion" do some crap, make it overpriced let the instadummies w money buy it. (which is not too different from regular fashion at times) Reply

I'm so HERE for this post Reply

never watched PLL, but the cast drama with Lucy always intrigued me Reply

I need to know this cast drama, I've always wondered! Reply

didn't it all stem from over a guy or something like that? Reply

Whatever happened seemed to have been resolved after a while because by the end of the show all of them were friends again. Reply

I'll never forget Lucy's shocked expression during an interview/game when Shay said she never cheated a boyfriend lol Reply

LMAO Reply

loooool i need to see that ahah Reply

lmaoo that was hilariously awks Reply

lucy seems the nicest tbh. ashley seems dramatic and shay goes along with it, and spencer seems too stuck up Reply

I don't know anything about the cast but I want some drama, can somebody spill the tea? Reply

I never hear much about the other girls. Troian, Shay and Ashley don't seem close with Lucy for whatever reason. Reply

Lucy didn't even go to Troian's wedding Reply

that's because Troian can do better Reply

I knew she wasn't gonna go the minute she wasn't invite to the bachelorette party in Italy. Shay didn't attend the wedding because she was working, but she posted a really cute message on IG congratulating her and Patrick that gave me all the feels. Reply

Lucy went to Troian's wedding, she didn't go in her bachelorette trip.



Edit to say-- I didn't realize I replied into different spots with the same thing, whoops!



Edited at 2017-07-21 11:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Doesn't deserve to be associated with the name H*nna. Reply

Why are we acting brand new? She has always been the worst. In other news, a friend met Troian by accident outside a 7-11 in NYC this morning and took a picture with her. She said that she was really nice.



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

She doesn't seem that bad, expect for the creepy Woody pic. The drugs post was insensitive and ignorant and she said she didn't know about Amanda's problems. I can give her the benefit of the doubt on that. She seems to be a bit stupid tbh, but not terrible. Reply

She definitely knew. She posted it the day after Amanda was 5150'd for that pantless fire-starting thing and even referenced her in the caption. Reply

I can't bring myself to feel anything towards her Reply

The difference between her and Hannah is crazy bc she isn't a particularly good actress but she comes across as a complete asshole when she's out of character, whereas Hannah is a fun, likeable character. Even her voice gives off an bitch vibe. Reply

By the end of the show she was acting more like Ashley than Hanna, tbh. Reply

For real. I know all the girls stopped giving a shit but Hanna's personality transplant was sf grating. Reply

The last few seasons Ashley stopped acting tbh. Reply

