ONTD Original: Why Ashley Benson may actually be the worst from the cast of PLL
July 16, 2017
Last Saturday, Ashley Benson posted a random picture of Woody Allen and Mariel Hemingway on her Instagram without a caption bc she's ~artsy like that. I OBVIOUSLY made a post because I had nothing better to do with my time. Nothing more needs to be said on why anything positive posted about Woody Allen is offensive. Ashley Benson then posted the same picture on her twitter the next day even after receiving criticism on Instagram and ONTD. I would like to think she receives google alerts about herself #myimpact. I put together some of the insensitive things Ashley Benson has done!
[more pettiness this way]1) Ashley's "don't do drugs" tweet after the death of Philip Seymour Hoffman and wearing a t-shirt that says "DJ Heroin" on it a few days later.
2) Mocking Amanda Bynes while she was being treated for a severe mental illness
She apologized after receiving criticism and stated that she didn't know what Amanda was going through.
3) Ashley posed as Cecil the lion who was killed in Zimbabwe by a Minnesota dentist. She apologized afterwards, which seems to be a trend with her, and had her management handle the post and take care of it.
Also my favorite comment from an Ashley Benson post, I don't remember who wrote it. - "Bitch you were in Spring Breakers. Stay humble." lmaoooooooo
Also not here for people talking about seeing 'Valerian and the city of a thousand planets' then complaining about Woody Allen.

This is not a choose your own adventure.
This is not a choose your own adventure.
Its not a basic sweatshirt, its a PIECE!!!1
...and i can even try to justify Kanye's prices but those.. ugh this is what i call "bs fashion" do some crap, make it overpriced let the instadummies w money buy it. (which is not too different from regular fashion at times)
Edit to say-- I didn't realize I replied into different spots with the same thing, whoops!
