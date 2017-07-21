Disney's DESCENDANTS 2 Performance on GMA

YASS





You know I'm perched, annoyance at Lonnie's lack of dolls and all. I am timing it so I can have both freshly baked cookies & a full pizza in time LOL Reply

There's not even a single new Lonnie doll for the Descendants 2 wave. :(



There's a new doll set where they paired Carlos with Jane because they're trying to make that happen... Reply

Not only was Lonnie neglected for dolls with Neon Lights ball & Jewelbilee BUT she is apparently all over this movie - the Evie fashion book I looked through had a minimum of 3 dresses, one of which is for the cotillion so what gives TBQH



As far as I'm concerned Carlos/Jane is the Kelsey/Ryan of Descendants - desperately done for heteronormativity. our boy is GAY Reply

It starts at 8PM EST, right?



NGL I love both these songs, although I prefer the auto-tuned versions.



Edited at 2017-07-21 10:36 pm (UTC) Reply

I think it's gonna be cute.



I'm glad Disney still has China Anne McClain on their payroll. It seemed like she didn't get the full Disney push when her show was on. Reply

I've been excited for this since she was announced - she is going to KILL THIS Reply

She is really talented, and the fact that Disney paid her dust is suspect to say the least....but her big song in this movie is badass. It hope it serves as a good vehicle for her to get more work. Reply

Should i watch this Reply

Yes!



It's a fun DCOM series. Reply

I watched the first one, i think, but I'm not sure i remember much. It was at, like, a boarding school? Reply

yes Reply

So, whose kids are these to what villain? Reply

Mal = Maleficent

Evie = Evil Queen

Jay = Jafar

Carlos = Cruella

Uma = Ursula

Ben = Belle

Jane = Fairy Godmother



I'm p. sure I'm forgetting some kids Reply

Thank you! Reply

What is Descendants about?! Reply

The kids of Disney princesses and villains go to school and sing things tbh. It's cheesy and fun. Reply

Beast & Belle rule over all the other fairytale characters and exhumed & brought back to life all the dead villans to ship them alongside the living ones onto a literal trash heap island. Ben, Belle & Beast's son, brought over 4 of the children of the villains because he wanted them to have a chance to be good and in the end they choose it. The other leads are Jay - Jafar's son - , Evie - the evil queen's daughter - and Carlos De Nile.



Movie 2 is a few years later and we meet Ursula's daughter and the sons of Gaston & Captain hook. Reply

I watched the first last night because I've lost control of my life, and good god they wasted no brain cells on those names.



also, Mal's hair was better in the first. Reply

hey ya'll! Reply

booboo stewart is fine as hell and dove is so pretty

i ate all my popcorn before the movie started. Reply

I hate how that one girl pronounces "overrated" like "overrighted" Reply

lol same Reply

OMG at that little 'mo-ment Reply

