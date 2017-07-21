Disney's DESCENDANTS 2 Performance on GMA
WATCH: The @descendants 2 cast puts on an electric performance LIVE on @GMA! #Descendants2 pic.twitter.com/D2uRlZbImd— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 17, 2017
This is mainly an excuse for a livepost because the one for the first movie was so much fun.
Airing on ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, Disney Channel, and Disney XD July 21st (Today) At 7PM Central!
You know I'm perched, annoyance at Lonnie's lack of dolls and all. I am timing it so I can have both freshly baked cookies & a full pizza in time LOL
There's a new doll set where they paired Carlos with Jane because they're trying to make that happen...
As far as I'm concerned Carlos/Jane is the Kelsey/Ryan of Descendants - desperately done for heteronormativity. our boy is GAY
NGL I love both these songs, although I prefer the auto-tuned versions.
I'm glad Disney still has China Anne McClain on their payroll. It seemed like she didn't get the full Disney push when her show was on.
It's a fun DCOM series.
Evie = Evil Queen
Jay = Jafar
Carlos = Cruella
Uma = Ursula
Ben = Belle
Jane = Fairy Godmother
I'm p. sure I'm forgetting some kids
Movie 2 is a few years later and we meet Ursula's daughter and the sons of Gaston & Captain hook.
also, Mal's hair was better in the first.