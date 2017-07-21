"Dream Daddy" is an instant hit on Steam

I don't want to play this though because children are involved and children are gross and have no place in my romantic pursuits. Reply

Also "a neighborhood full of single gay dads" reminds me of that ep of Spongebob where Squidward moves to squid town lol. Reply

LOL Reply

that's one of my fave eps Reply

LOL Reply

lmfao yaaas MTE Reply

she's 17/18 yo and not a pain in the ass or anything, though. she's the cutest! ): Reply

ur right kids r groce Reply

I've been trying to avoid buying this just to make a dadsona and you're not helping Reply

lol I haven't played yet but my plan is to drink margaritas and play for hours tonight. Reply

are you planning to stream it? Reply

eh, fuck it, I went outside today and I haven't bought anything stupid since June. I'm gonna drink beer and date dads. Reply

aww fuck, I really miss margaritas. RIP my iconic margarita summer visits. No shade @SD but damn I need my strong ass fuck-me-up-after-work-to-nap margarita <3 Reply

dadsona lmfao Reply

saaame...!



i've been obsessing over this game since i first found out about it a month ago and now i'm ridiculously hesitant to pull the trigger and actually play it because i hav eno fuckign idea what kind of dad i am.



can i be a fake daddy. a guy who pretends to have a child to make it easier to hook up with hot young dads...?

is that a thing...?

i bet that's a porn thing... Reply

lol i was just watching a let's play of this. i'd play it if it were free Reply

THIS GAME. it did not disappoint me in the slightest tbh. Dating sims are my guilty pleasure and this is honestly one of the best ones I've ever played so far. Equal parts hilarious and endearing. The fact that Amanda's story and relationship with your character is so important/prominent in the game is fantastic as well imo.



I only finished Craig and Mat's storylines (I can't decide who to go after next :( ) but I loved them both. Reply

(go for joseph!) Reply

Thanks for the suggestion sis! I'm v intrigued by him so I think I'll take your advice < 3 Reply

rec some other good dating sims! I was just super obsessed with Hustle Cat, which was my first one and I think I'm addicted now that Dream Daddy is here. I've played a few others here and there but there are so many bad ones omg Reply

I mean fuck it I can't find one in real life. Also what kind of pop masterpiece @ that song like is there a dream daddy soundtrack album Reply

lmbo when I opened the game I sat there for a solid minute just chilling to the song Reply

That song is so cringey. It's like something from an 80s children's cartoon Reply

lmfao Reply

Game Grumps? since when are they making games? Reply

I think this is their first game? Reply

ah okay. it's an interesting choice for a first game lol Reply

iirc they didn't have much to do with it, their friend was developing the game and grumps allowed them to like... release it under "their name" for marketing purposes. they do some of the voices but I think the only "grump" involved with development/writing/anything was vernon Reply

i haven't played it when but i did download episode a few weeks ago to play some mean girls sims thing and it was pretty good but you need gems and passes to do everything. does anyone know where i can get some cheats?? i googled it and tried a few but they were all bogus Reply

I just got into Episodes too, sis! Hmu if you figure it out LOL Reply

LP, sis. Always go for LP. Also, can I rec the Episodes fancy sister, Choices? It's really good. Reply

just downloaded it and i've been playing for the last 15 mins. i love it so much thanks Reply

I loved Choices, but I had to stop playing because the amount of premium choices were fucking ridiculous. To do ANYTHING fun you have to pay gems. :( Reply

i need more gems fuck this Reply

i looove choices. endless summer is my fave. i've wasted so much money on choices its sad rlly. Reply

loved choices especially most wanted. it reminded me of one called cause of death.

Apparently the Canadian band PUP, who I'm a bit of a fan of, has some sort of cameo in this lol. http://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/pu p-band-dream-daddy-1.4194856 Reply

yeah! when you go on your 1st date with mat it's to a concert/show where pup is performing. i was so surprised when they were mentioned and even more so when their music got played. Reply

That's honestly really awesome. Reply

I love PUP, it's so strange to see them mentioned on ONTD! Reply

I have no desire to have kids so this game would do nothing for me. Reply

Thank god you don't need to have kids to like a daddy. Reply

The daddy thing doesn't do it for me either. Reply

just tried to download this and its not available in the uk app store. Reply

Gotta do it through steam Reply

ahhh thanks Reply

Ohh I remember seeing this on tumblr. I would play it tbh. Reply

Love it. My only issue is I don't know which daddy is the daddiest for my heart. Reply

haha I've been joking about this with my friends for weeks and I really want to play it but I can't afford the time or money atm



I watched a friend stream this last night and I'll probably watch her again tonight if she play. It's really well done, I'm glad they were able to work out the kinks even though twitter was being fucking jerks to the developers for pushing it back Reply

People were THE WORST about that. If the devs didn't push it back (and they HARDLY pushed it back too) people would've complained about a buggy game. Ridiculous. Reply

and honestly, the game was announced like a month or so ago, it's not like people have been waiting forever for it



People get so weird when they feel entitled to something, like chill there's real humans behind this Reply

Is there cartoon penis involved? Reply

None Reply

Booo Reply

then what's the point? i'm not interested cos i'm only hf cartoon dicks. Why aren't there more gay cartoon or yaoi anime porn out there tho? It's literally been 84years.gif since that weird ass yaoi anime porn with higher quality that you can see the uncensored dicks, cumming inside and some crazy lite bdsm shit. At least it had some romance in it. That was some kind of good uncensored somewhat freaky gay anime I have ever seen. Smdh



i also totally forgot that cyberpunk gay dating sim called which was pretty cool and the other one that sets in a gym that focuses on the gym employees and a bit drama of theirs, the muscular dudes were hot asf. I as the main character seduced and got to fuck da fine ass dude; dem crazy tits and ass were all out, dem photos was hot. Ought be vids. I'd pay to watch that for an anime show tbh. Reply

