Keith Morrison

"Dream Daddy" is an instant hit on Steam



Dream Daddy, a dating sim from Game Grumps, was released yesterday and immediately went to number one on Steam. In this game you are a single gay dad and you move into a neighborhood full of other single gay dads. The goal is to go on dates and find your ~dream daddy~.

The game is getting a lot of attention for the positive representation it's giving the LGBTQ community. It even features transgender character design options and transgender love interests. Although there was a lot of skepticism prior to release about how these characters would be handled, today it's being praised for fantastic writing and character development.

Have you played yet? Which character's your favorite?
