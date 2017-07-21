"Dream Daddy" is an instant hit on Steam
Dream Daddy, a dating sim from Game Grumps, was released yesterday and immediately went to number one on Steam. In this game you are a single gay dad and you move into a neighborhood full of other single gay dads. The goal is to go on dates and find your ~dream daddy~.
The game is getting a lot of attention for the positive representation it's giving the LGBTQ community. It even features transgender character design options and transgender love interests. Although there was a lot of skepticism prior to release about how these characters would be handled, today it's being praised for fantastic writing and character development.
Source
Have you played yet? Which character's your favorite?
i've been obsessing over this game since i first found out about it a month ago and now i'm ridiculously hesitant to pull the trigger and actually play it because i hav eno fuckign idea what kind of dad i am.
can i be a fake daddy. a guy who pretends to have a child to make it easier to hook up with hot young dads...?
is that a thing...?
i bet that's a porn thing...
I only finished Craig and Mat's storylines (I can't decide who to go after next :( ) but I loved them both.
I watched a friend stream this last night and I'll probably watch her again tonight if she play. It's really well done, I'm glad they were able to work out the kinks even though twitter was being fucking jerks to the developers for pushing it back
People get so weird when they feel entitled to something, like chill there's real humans behind this
i also totally forgot that cyberpunk gay dating sim called which was pretty cool and the other one that sets in a gym that focuses on the gym employees and a bit drama of theirs, the muscular dudes were hot asf. I as the main character seduced and got to fuck da fine ass dude; dem crazy tits and ass were all out, dem photos was hot. Ought be vids. I'd pay to watch that for an anime show tbh.