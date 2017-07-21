July 21st, 2017, 04:12 pm theqinra New teaser for AHS: Cult released TW: ClownsSource Tagged: american horror story (fx), ryan murphy, television, television - fx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 107107 comments Add comment
:(
it fell apart a bit, but, you know. it's ahs.
Imo the first season was the only one that wasnt a tacky, bed shitting mess
but i guess in comparison it was better
also, hotel had its moments?
I think people should demand more from their horror clowns, ones like these are lame. ONTD, post the scariest clown pictures you can find, I wanna see if I can get creeped out
annnd these:
the only exception to this is twisty but that's just because the way he'd charge at you is scary af.