doing an actual cult storyline would be awesome but i'm not really here for the election told as a cult. i watch tv to escape, tyvm. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm laughing because it's true



:( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm hoping the election will play into the characters feeling despondent and thus more vulnerable to charasmatic figures and cults, but it would broaden out from there and have less to do with politics, instead delving into how cultic behaviors have defined, in a sense, all of human behavior? That might just be wishful thinking, LoL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they bring Hitler into this somehow I'm gonna throw my laptop out of the window. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do they even bother with the teasers? They are always better than the actual show. Reply

Thread

Link

Do they even ever have anything to do with the show? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except for last season they usually have some sort of connection with what's going on even if it's not explicit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't remember any of them being really included into the seasons which is a shame since the teasers are usually really good. It's like they have someone completely separate from the series to do them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sometimes there's a similar shape Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't watched any of them since Coven, Roanoke is still on my DVR. Nothing about this one sounds intriguing other than some of the casting decisions. Reply

Thread

Link

Roanoke was actually legit scary and disturbing. The best since Coven tbh (although Asylum is my fav). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I sort of want to finish Asylum, but it creeped me out too much. I got to the ep where ZQ busts out Sarah Paulsen and she ends up in his basement, and I wimped out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Roanoke was too much torture porn for me. It was sort of Blair Witch scary but it wasn't worth it imp. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved the first half or so of roanoke



it fell apart a bit, but, you know. it's ahs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really liked Roanoke, and I didn't bother finishing Freak Show didn't get more than an ep into Hotel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hotel was a pretty solid season actually! Evan did a fantastic job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The trailers are always so artfully done and then the show is cheap crap. Reply

Thread

Link

You're so rite, it's so disappointing



Imo the first season was the only one that wasnt a tacky, bed shitting mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first season was pretty tacky/messy with plotlines going nowhere and a cringey ending imo



but i guess in comparison it was better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah one of the things i liked about roanoke was how the first quarter of the season looked different from the rest of the series in terms of color correction/lighting. i feel like the show looks so flat most of the time aside from the first 3 seasons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this show hasn't been good since coven Reply

Thread

Link

I thought last season was really good 😬 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right up until the last episode. The ending was really cheesy imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shut up and hotel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do people keep saying this? coven is CLEARLY the worst and self indulgent wreck of the series, nonsensical string of tangential arcs and death-resurrection-deaths on repeat. the truly good seasons were asylum, murder house and *possibly* roanoke.



also, hotel had its moments? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That looked really stupid. Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully not shitga this season Reply

Thread

Link

her cameos are one of the strengths of the show. she was great as the witch last season and in hotel before that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idg the hate on her?? Like I'm not a fan of her music or her new face and she's not a great actress but most of the people on the show are rly schlocky, even the good actors are not at their best on this show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked her in Hotel, but her character was pointless, to me, the inclusion of vampires made no sense in the series. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No she was NOT lmaoo Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how was she great as the witch? she literally did nothing. and as the countness she only had 2-3 good acting moments i'd say and everything else she did was so monotone and boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are we doing politics, a cult, or clowns? pick a lane, betch Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan Murphy is like always throwing 18 different plots at the wall to see what sticks with this show, it's maddening Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

conald is all 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

flop Reply

Thread

Link

Last season was good so hopefully this will be. I was expected to be disappointed with last season since freakshow and hotel were shit and I couldn't even finish watching. Reply

Thread

Link

I always find the promos for this show more interesting than the actual show Reply

Thread

Link

That angel puppet fan-made one for Freakshow was 100 times better than the actual show.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Coven ones were so gorgeous/creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I usually like their teasers but this one kinda stinks.



I think people should demand more from their horror clowns, ones like these are lame. ONTD, post the scariest clown pictures you can find, I wanna see if I can get creeped out Reply

Thread

Link

Sinister af tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

insult to clowns Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

simple/"friendly"/normal looking clowns are far more intimidating and scarier than monster clowns. what makes clowns scary is that they're meant to be friendly and cheer you up so when shit goes down it's frightening.



the only exception to this is twisty but that's just because the way he'd charge at you is scary af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry but I found the trailer hilarious? Reply

Thread

Link

LOLOL ME TOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, i loled Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, the rocking was too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link