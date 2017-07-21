Naomi Campbell, Steve McQueen and Kate Moss to become contributing editors at Vogue UK

so ready for thissss. basically every Vogue could benefit so much from this kind of change



can we talk about lanvin tho. at this point i'm just praying they let ossendrijver keep doing his thing in the menswear or that he finds a better place to go (tho i have no idea where)



Alber Elbaz is dtm and I don't pay attention to Lanvin at all unless I have to.







I felt so bad for her and I love Abbey Lee. Reply

They won't touch him. Those damn sneakers (they're great) fly out the stores. And his clothes sell to a devoted clientele, of which I've occasionally been one. He's doing what the owner wants to move the whole label in the direction of: Accessible, luxury r-t-w, closer to the street than the couturier's salon. Reply

EIC means...? Reply

Editor in Chief Reply

lol tysm, idk why i couldn't think of that Reply

Katie Grand being in charge of Vogue UK would have been travesty. Here for Enninful's impact/reign! Watch out posh waify white gals - it's going down. Reply

Is it ever really gonna end for them tho? Reply

That's why they're throwing tantrums and leaking racist shit to the media. Reply

I think that's why Anna had her put there, I think it was a consolation prize and she was in the running for EIC at Vogue UK too. She'll def fit in well with W's aesthetic and ~edgy~ reality star editorials.



What does OBE stand for? Reply

order of the british empire Reply

Oh please. You kept getting your posts rejected because you either missed the subject line, you had fucked up HTML or used banned sources that are clearly listed on this website.



even your html is fucked up in comment. Reply

I promise next time to be more diligent when submitting free user content to this ad revenue funded website.





ANYWAY







http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106 805364.html



-



-Chambers has since been replaced by long time EE colleague





(Edie Campbell styled by Venetia Scott)





(Edie Campbell styled by Lucinda Chambers)



I love that picture of Edward and Naomi at his OBE ceremony!!



tbh haven't liked ~half of W in the past years. But change in US and UK Vogue is good. I had no idea about this posh girl thing / staff but it sounds tried and typical so they can all leave. Reply

Editor-In-Large Fiona Golfar went to school with Alexandra Shulman's brother

Deputy editor Emily Sheffield is the ex PM's sister in Law

And Executive fashion director Serena Hood, well



Those are just a few of this Debrett's masthead



Everyone's parents are somebody or know somebody. Its boring now.



Edited at 2017-07-21 11:37 pm (UTC) EIC Alexandra Shulman's parents were famous writersEditor-In-Large Fiona Golfar went to school with Alexandra Shulman's brotherDeputy editor Emily Sheffield is the ex PM's sister in LawAnd Executive fashion director Serena Hood, well http://jezebel.com/277333/meet-a-voguet te-serena-nikkhah-edition Those are just a few of this Debrett's mastheadEveryone's parents are somebody or know somebody. Its boring now. Reply

I love venetia's aesthetic Reply

The world of difference between those two photos!!! Reply

-The 'posh girl exodus' continues as leaving party invitations from Deputy Editor Emily Sheffield (sister in law of former PM David Cameron and daughter of Sir Reginald Sheffield, 8th Baronet) leak. She was originally up for the EIC position.







-Editor at Large Fiona Golfar (in the same class as Alexandra Shulman's brother at school) also appears to be leaving based on several salty posts from her Instagram. She is said to have been 'blindsided' by the changes.







-Enniful also hired Grace motherfucking Coddington as a contributing editor was a move most likely blessed by Anna Wintour.







-His first issue is out in October.



Are you 'team posh girl' or 'team Edward'? Will you buy Vogue if it gets interesting?



I haven't bought Brit Vogue for... an extremely long time, but I am legit excited for this. Team Edward all the way, I cannot wait to see what he does with it. Reply

Yasssssss!



Edited at 2017-07-21 09:05 pm (UTC) Same. Remember this editorial he shot with Miesel?Yasssssss! Reply

Hmmm.







Hire me next please, any writing job will do, I'll review toilets. Reply

I liked Vogue about 5 to 10 years ago but lately it's less fashion and more shit I don't care about. I buy it for fashion! I don't want stupid stories and other things I want to see runways and clothes I can't afford. Reply

I like high/low. Give me Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele mixing Comme Des Garcons with Di$COUNT UNIVERSE! Reply

More of the same. Reply

'‘Conde Nast like think of themselves as a company with class,’ says one prominent fashion commentator. ‘This lacks class.’



‘The Vogue office has felt like the night of the long knives,’ says one staff member. ‘It’s been a very terrifying place.’



'Shulman attempted to strike a balance between the grand tradition of Vogue and an aspiration towards posh West London bohemian chic, with a smattering of grown-up celebrity. She put the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover - a shoot that Lucinda Chambers styled.'



'But as one commentator puts it, ‘the Newhouses have got to make this a success, and Edward will be given whatever he needs. The advertisers will like it in the beginning because they like something fresh and new, and want to be associated with something that’s perceived to be modern; the fashion industry is paranoid about not looking modern. But after the novelty wears off....It’s a very big challenge for Edward.’



'....the ripples of unease that the rumour of Enninful’s comment caused around the office, and the general air of uncertainty about his arrival, have led to an exodus of Vogue staff.'



'‘Edward is a good noise to make,’ says one observer. ‘He’s very hip. He’s a very strong visual person, but he’s not a word person.’ (When Shulman announced her resignation a slew of fashion journalists applied for the job. When Enninful was appointed, one remarked ‘We felt like we’d entered Crufts and the cat won.’)'







http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/peop le/felt-like-night-long-knives-inside-st ory-british-vogues-turbulent/



rme at the blatant classism Reply

And racism



'‘He’s very hip. He’s a very strong visual person, but he’s not a word person.’



'The advertisers will like it in the beginning because they like something fresh and new, and want to be associated with something that’s perceived to be modern; the fashion industry is paranoid about not looking modern. But after the novelty wears off....It’s a very big challenge for Edward.’



this pretentious b*tches know it all ! Reply

here for this tea Reply

heh, bring it Reply

Katie Grande is fucking wack and I can't wait to buy his first issue Reply

These look borderline Cosmo. Reply

Alexandra stole Anna's Rihanna exclusive about this time last year and then Alexandra's life just started falling apart. Reply

the UK one does for sure, the US one looks typical Vogue US Reply

very jenna. alexandra I see you. Reply

