Edward Kobina Enninful OBE DID THAT and hired Queen Naomi, Oscar/Turner Prize Winner Steve McQueen and US Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington, to serve as contributing editors under his new leadership.

EE describes his hires as '“friends and colleagues”, all of whom happened to grow up working class.

Kate Moss will continue to be a contributing editor, but there is no word on whether Alexa Chung will be thin and shill 'French style' high street basics, elsewhere.

Naomi and EE have been besties for years and attended the Met Gala together. Grace Coddington is a fan of EE and his work and in him shaping his version of the magazine, will likely have more freedom at UK Vogue than at US. Some have speculated Grace may eventually get the EIC position, as she is British, but she has not publically stated whether or not she would want to do so.

Katie Grand (a contender for the EIC position given to EE) is now a contributing fashion director at W, filling EE's former job, although she will stay on as editor of LOVE Magazine.

All three magazines are owned by Conde Nast.

