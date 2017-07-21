Naomi Campbell, Steve McQueen and Kate Moss to become contributing editors at Vogue UK
Welcome to Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen, one of @Edward_Enninful’s latest Vogue appointments - https://t.co/fKVjFOfBfA pic.twitter.com/VP08i1vTAH— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 9, 2017
Follow up to this post!!!
Edward Kobina Enninful OBE DID THAT and hired Queen Naomi, Oscar/Turner Prize Winner Steve McQueen and US Vogue Creative director Grace Coddington, to serve as contributing editors under his new leadership.
EE describes his hires as '“friends and colleagues”, all of whom happened to grow up working class.
Kate Moss will continue to be a contributing editor, but there is no word on whether Alexa Chung will be thin and shill 'French style' high street basics, elsewhere.
Naomi and EE have been besties for years and attended the Met Gala together. Grace Coddington is a fan of EE and his work and in him shaping his version of the magazine, will likely have more freedom at UK Vogue than at US. Some have speculated Grace may eventually get the EIC position, as she is British, but she has not publically stated whether or not she would want to do so.
Katie Grand (a contender for the EIC position given to EE) is now a contributing fashion director at W, filling EE's former job, although she will stay on as editor of LOVE Magazine.
All three magazines are owned by Conde Nast.
Source [1]
Fashion Gossip Post!
can we talk about lanvin tho. at this point i'm just praying they let ossendrijver keep doing his thing in the menswear or that he finds a better place to go (tho i have no idea where)
Edited at 2017-07-21 08:17 pm (UTC)
I felt so bad for her and I love Abbey Lee.
Edited at 2017-07-21 08:39 pm (UTC)
Re: I tried to post this like two weeks ago
even your html is fucked up in comment.
Re: I tried to post this like two weeks ago
I promise next time to be more diligent when submitting free user content to this ad revenue funded website.
Edited at 2017-07-21 08:32 pm (UTC)
ANYWAY
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106
-Vestoj were forced to remove the paragraph in Lucinda Chambers' interview where she claims she was given the sack by Edward Enniful without warning. Conde Nast claimed that the story was 'wholly incorrect'. Chambers has still not commented on this statement.
-Chambers has since been replaced by long time EE colleague Venetia Scott, stylist, photographer and former assistant to Grace Coddington, suggesting a very different aesthetic for the magazine.
(Edie Campbell styled by Venetia Scott)
(Edie Campbell styled by Lucinda Chambers)
tbh haven't liked ~half of W in the past years. But change in US and UK Vogue is good. I had no idea about this posh girl thing / staff but it sounds tried and typical so they can all leave.
Editor-In-Large Fiona Golfar went to school with Alexandra Shulman's brother
Deputy editor Emily Sheffield is the ex PM's sister in Law
And Executive fashion director Serena Hood, well http://jezebel.com/277333/meet-a-voguet
Those are just a few of this Debrett's masthead
Everyone's parents are somebody or know somebody. Its boring now.
Edited at 2017-07-21 11:37 pm (UTC)
Part deux
-The 'posh girl exodus' continues as leaving party invitations from Deputy Editor Emily Sheffield (sister in law of former PM David Cameron and daughter of Sir Reginald Sheffield, 8th Baronet) leak. She was originally up for the EIC position.
-Editor at Large Fiona Golfar (in the same class as Alexandra Shulman's brother at school) also appears to be leaving based on several salty posts from her Instagram. She is said to have been 'blindsided' by the changes.
-Enniful also hired Grace motherfucking Coddington as a contributing editor was a move most likely blessed by Anna Wintour.
-His first issue is out in October.
Are you 'team posh girl' or 'team Edward'? Will you buy Vogue if it gets interesting?
Re: Part deux
Re: Part deux
Yasssssss!
Edited at 2017-07-21 09:05 pm (UTC)
Hire me next please, any writing job will do, I'll review toilets.
Byeeee rich bitches! (TW; Bitter Betties)
'‘Conde Nast like think of themselves as a company with class,’ says one prominent fashion commentator. ‘This lacks class.’
‘The Vogue office has felt like the night of the long knives,’ says one staff member. ‘It’s been a very terrifying place.’
'Shulman attempted to strike a balance between the grand tradition of Vogue and an aspiration towards posh West London bohemian chic, with a smattering of grown-up celebrity. She put the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover - a shoot that Lucinda Chambers styled.'
'But as one commentator puts it, ‘the Newhouses have got to make this a success, and Edward will be given whatever he needs. The advertisers will like it in the beginning because they like something fresh and new, and want to be associated with something that’s perceived to be modern; the fashion industry is paranoid about not looking modern. But after the novelty wears off....It’s a very big challenge for Edward.’
'....the ripples of unease that the rumour of Enninful’s comment caused around the office, and the general air of uncertainty about his arrival, have led to an exodus of Vogue staff.'
'‘Edward is a good noise to make,’ says one observer. ‘He’s very hip. He’s a very strong visual person, but he’s not a word person.’ (When Shulman announced her resignation a slew of fashion journalists applied for the job. When Enninful was appointed, one remarked ‘We felt like we’d entered Crufts and the cat won.’)'
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/peop
Edited at 2017-07-21 09:01 pm (UTC)
Re: Byeeee rich bitches! (TW; Bitter Betties)
Re: Byeeee rich bitches! (TW; Bitter Betties)
'‘He’s very hip. He’s a very strong visual person, but he’s not a word person.’
'The advertisers will like it in the beginning because they like something fresh and new, and want to be associated with something that’s perceived to be modern; the fashion industry is paranoid about not looking modern. But after the novelty wears off....It’s a very big challenge for Edward.’
Edited at 2017-07-21 09:07 pm (UTC)
Re: Byeeee rich bitches! (TW; Bitter Betties)
http://jezebel.com/a-new-bbc-doc-report
Edited at 2017-07-21 09:12 pm (UTC)