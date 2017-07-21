Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to People Calling Her and Will Smith ‘Swingers’: ‘Yo, I Wish!’
Jada Pinkett Smith slams rumors she has an open marriage with Will Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith has heard just about every rumor when it comes to her lengthy marriage to Will Smith! The 45-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, with her Girls Trip co-star, Queen Latifah, where she dispelled one particular rumor.
A caller asked Pinkett Smith what the craziest rumor she’ heard about herself was to which the “The Girls Trip” actress replied, “The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers. That's the craziest one. It’s constant. And I’m like, 'Yo, I wish!'"
yay tbh!
I don't think their marriage is fake
I don't even think they're even legit scientologists
Y'all need to find this video of Tiffany somebody on jimmy Kimmel live where Tiffany is promoting this same movie. She tells a story about Jada and will. I watched the segment on video last night and was laughing so hard and so loud I thought for sure my neighbors were going to hear me and I live in house.
It's none of our business, right, so why keep defending yourself from something that's not wrong?
I know swingers...they're fine, just horny. Jada and Will hang out with other famous couples who do the same thing (Channing and his wife etc) and they don't act like this.
My thinking is that all the swingers talk leads to further discussions about their bisexuality, but they're big stars and the word has been out regarding that for the better part of 2 decades.
What has it cost them? Not a damn thing.
Sounds fun to me, tbh.
