Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to People Calling Her and Will Smith ‘Swingers’: ‘Yo, I Wish!’

Jada Pinkett Smith slams rumors she has an open marriage with Will Smith




Jada Pinkett Smith has heard just about every rumor when it comes to her lengthy marriage to Will Smith! The 45-year-old actress stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, with her Girls Trip co-star, Queen Latifah, where she dispelled one particular rumor.

A caller asked Pinkett Smith what the craziest rumor she’ heard about herself was to which the “The Girls Trip” actress replied, “The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers. That's the craziest one. It’s constant. And I’m like, 'Yo, I wish!'"

