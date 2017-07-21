Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts to People Calling Her and Will Smith ‘Swingers’: ‘Yo, I Wish!’

i know they're crazy scientologists and everyone thinks their marriage is fake and blah blah but i really love them together Reply

i dont think their marriage is fake- i think it's just open Reply

Are they confirmed Scientologists? I thought they were just occasional friends of Cruise and maybe donated to one of his charities once. What am I missing? Reply

I love them

I don't think their marriage is fake

I don't even think they're even legit scientologists



Y'all need to find this video of Tiffany somebody on jimmy Kimmel live where Tiffany is promoting this same movie. She tells a story about Jada and will. I watched the segment on video last night and was laughing so hard and so loud I thought for sure my neighbors were going to hear me and I live in house. Reply

exactly LMAO Reply

Mte Reply

i loved her so much in demon knight. livid that the director has been trying to pitch it as a tv series for years and been unsuccessful, but that hbo slavery fanfic gets an immediate greenlight.



god forbid there exists a horror series starring woc (rip s1 sleepy hollow) Reply

I LOVED that movie. She was great as was Billy Zane and it's always good to see CCH Pounder taking prisoners and cussing folks out. I'm not sure it deserved a TV series, but the movie could have been 2 and a half hours and it would've sat and watched with a snack. Reply

She is so good in Demon Knight. It's honestly the first thing I always think of whenever I hear Jada's name. She was so badass in it. It really would make a fantastic series too. The set up also kind of gives you room where like if your lead quit you could easily continue on with a new Knight. Reply

I loved that movie. I loved Jada in Set It Off too. Reply

Demon Knight made me hate ketchup and mustard.

Also, Billy Zane was fucking hot in that movie. Reply

If you say so henny. But when are you coming out with a new album????



She also defended Tom Cruise against Leah Remini. "Playing Hide & Seek at 50 yrs old is totes normal guise"~ Reply

ugh finally some validation to dislike these 2 Reply

You've been trying to find a reason to hate them? Hm. Interesting. 🤔 Reply

Doesn't Big Willy like big willies in his bootie hole doe? Reply

I could see them pegging. Reply

da ass Reply

mte Reply

The lady doth protest too much, methinks. Reply

Jada keep talking and I'm not sure what she's afraid of.



It's none of our business, right, so why keep defending yourself from something that's not wrong?



I know swingers...they're fine, just horny. Jada and Will hang out with other famous couples who do the same thing (Channing and his wife etc) and they don't act like this.



My thinking is that all the swingers talk leads to further discussions about their bisexuality, but they're big stars and the word has been out regarding that for the better part of 2 decades.



What has it cost them? Not a damn thing. Reply

jenna and channing are swingers??? byeee, where the fuck have i been?! Reply

channing and jenna being swingers...i believe it. it actually doesn't seem that surprising. Reply

i legit thought they're the ones who caused that rumour to start Reply

yeah i thought there was a quote from will that was all, if we see someone we want we just give each other a look and its all good or something. Reply

That rumour never made any sense. Reply

i thought the rumor was that they had an open marriage, which is not the same as being swingers imo. Reply

It's both; they have property where they entertain their guests (like many others) and if they want to do things as a couple, from what I understand, there's parties and stuff that they attend and get frisky.



Sounds fun to me, tbh. Reply

I've always believed that rumor and I think it's awesome. I basically think/hope she's exactly like her character in Magic Mike XXL, just a total badass HBIC who bosses men around and calls all the women "queens." I am into that. Reply

Was that movie a mess..I saw the first one lol

Reply

The second one was MUCH better because it understood what kind of movie it was. Reply

She has a harem, he's dead loyal to her. I enjoy this idea, so it's true, quote me national enquirer (if you're ever going to feature poc). Reply

Well if she really wished, she's one of the two people in the world who could make it happen. Reply

oh btw everyone's fave christian youtube family the nive nulls are divorcing



oh btw everyone's fave christian youtube family the nive nulls are divorcing

i love jada and her philosopher children, but will seems like a brad/swizz typa sis tbh

they areeee???? deets? (not that i cant just, you know, search google) Reply

he posted a video on their channel talking about the divorce



and people been talking about a second side chick Reply

