I was free and Jesus had to bring me back. Bless him.



I don't really care about any of the drama tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

That last shot makes sense if you know the comics. Reply

Thread

Link

I read the comics and I'm still going wtf lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It does but I was still surprised because he looked so much older than I expected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He definitely doesn't look good with that short hair. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do they time jump? Spoile please!





I haven't watched since before Glenn's death but I'm curious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can I get a spoiler please? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

negans lines at the beginning? that music choice? someone kidnapped AGAIN??? lol yikes. michonne and rosita yay! old man rick :O i dont want them to cut his hair :''( i love his curls. overall it was ok, that blah last season kinda killed my hype for this show Reply

Thread

Link

His hair hasn't been cut. St least not in real life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ SPOILERS ] At the end of AOW Negan breaks Rick’s leg and it never heals right which is why he has the cane. There’s gonna be a time jump, maybe five years? I’m not sure, Kirkman keeps jumping back and forth about it But some time passes so Alexandria flourishes and Rick cuts his hair short and lets his beard grow. Meanwhile Negan is incarcerated, Maggie’s son Hershel grows up, and the Whisperers come across their path.







Edited at 2017-07-21 08:11 pm (UTC) This is what someone on my dash posted about the end of the trailer. I only know so much about the comics so I didn't get it at first. Reply

Thread

Link

It's two years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rick aged like that in 2 years? He's still daddy af but that's a rough 2 years. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i am not ok with that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't really pique my interest - not even the rick van winkle bit at then end. i'll watch for michonne, tho. Reply

Thread

Link

i really love jdm but i wish they'd realized that these ultra simplistic elementary school style lines that negan delivers in the comics just don't translate to the screen, "pee pee pants city" and "shitting pants" etc don't strike fear into any1's heart



tho i quit watching this show anyway so what do i care Reply

Thread

Link

I love that they're featuring Maggie more. She's my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

awful trailer Reply

Thread

Link

i'm going to watch but this trailer seemed off for some reason. in the past the trailers seemed more gritty, the music was too. and the negan line was laughable not terrifying. idk maybe i'm off. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao what Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is just rude to fans tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm v confused Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christmas in Alexandria Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Negan must fuck him up good. Looks like Rick got knocked back to the North Pole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He kinda looks like Viggo Mortensen here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't unsee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The uploader is a xenophobe! Reply

Thread

Link

Even the trailers are fucking boring.



At this point, I just want Michonne & Carl, Richonne, and walkers. Reply

Thread

Link

Negan needs to STFU. I can't stand his dialoguing.



Rick looks really good no matter what age. Reply

Thread

Link

I have watched in like two seasons but I'm definitely here for this assholes death. From the posts I've read and the videos I've watched he seems like the Neckbeards ideal character. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't read the comics but it looks like Rick's gang are going to cooperate with that garbage lady again? I hope not, she gives me creeps.



Kill the priest already!



Edited at 2017-07-21 08:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Well they did have one successful alliance so, I don't see why they wouldn't try again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How was it successful when in the end they fucking sold em. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link