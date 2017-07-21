Apparently this is only for EPISODE 2 & 3 so heavy spoilers Reply

Could you put spoilery references to unaired episodes under a spoiler cut? Reply

Done Reply

They clearly replaced dragonglass with dragonfire. Does Jon know Dany has dragons on the show? I don't think he does.



Oh, and fuck Randyll Tarly. I hate that guy. Reply

What I'm thinking is Jon didn't receive the letter from Sam yet about the dragonglass, but heard rumors or got a letter from Dany so he figures Dragons breathing fire, could help them create dragonglass Reply

He probably gets a letter from Tyrion that Daenerys has arrived to claim the throne with 3 dragons. Then later he probably gets the letter from Sam about the dragonglass.



If D&D have Daenerys say "I was born to rule the seven kingdoms and I will" to Jon, I'll laugh. Reply

That makes sense. Why NOT tell people you have dragons... unless you're fucking with them/withholding information for strategic reasons? Reply

I think Jon kills Dany at the end Reply

Dany dies giving birth Reply

I think Dany is going to sacrifice herself to save the kingdom from the white walkers, it might set off a reaction with the dragons that makes them go ape shit and kill everyone/all the white walkers and save the realm and that's going to be how Dany "breaks the wheel" as she said. Reply

Old Sam writes a book about the events during the War for the Dawn, in a cameo played by GRRM.



Edited at 2017-07-21 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Ooh, this is good. I mean, maybe not what I WANT to see, but definitely within the realm of possibility. Reply

if dany has to kill drogon in order to save the realm, that would be so sad imo & it's how i might see it ending Reply

I can't help but think that Dany won't sit on the iron throne. She's a great conqueror and all, but I feel like she's spent barely anytime ruling anything. I think Jon will reluctantly take the throne in the end and won't suck at it because he's been learning all this time to lead and with the right people at his side.... Reply

So, what's this "gift" Greyjoy has for Cersi? Reply

No, not yara!!!!!! Reply

Wow, how beautiful, Melissandre is going to introduce Dany to her nephew.



It'll be interesting to see everyone meeting back up. What's going to happen to Sansa when Bran shows up? What about when Tyrion and Sansa are awkwardly reunited? Or the Hound shows up in Winterfell and sees Littlefinger and is like "Oh yeah, I was in the throne room when he fucked over your dad!".





ALSO WHERE IS GHOST???

Reply

I'm hoping we see ghost when Jon leaves for dragonstone. Like he's gotta say goodbye to his direwolf, right?



All these stories coming together after all this time has me so excited! Reply

Looking forward to the home stretch! That Dany/Melisandre scene should be good. Reply

Damn that's a lot of spoilers, but it's not like the show's unpredictable anymore. Reply

a melisandre/varys scene would be quite interesting Reply

Jon said dany's name...shivers. YES!! Reply

It's like FINALLY. I've been waiting for their stories to combine for years. Reply

Werq Reply

I dont understand people saying that the first episode was slow, compare to previous seasons with unnecessary long scenes with nudity and a little dialogue in between, I much prefer this.



Im sooo looking foward if there´s any scenes involving Arya+Nymeria, All the Stark kids, Jon+Tyrion and The Hound+Arya. Reply

I don't really know what people expected? I thought it was a really solid episode. They have to set everything back up and let us know what all the characters are doing. That's standard first episode stuff.



I talked about this in another post but basically as long as I get to see Arya and Nymeria happily reunite, I'll be pretty happy. Reply

Link

I quite liked it. There was a lot of really good set up for the season and I thought a lot of the stuff with the Hound was really stand out. Reply

Link

Mte. The ep was good. Reply

Link

NYMERIA!!! That's one reunion I'm excited for! Reply

Link

Dany ain't ever getting that throne. or she'll get it for two seconds and then everything goes to shit immediately so it won't fucking matter that she finally got her precious Seven Kingdoms. Reply

