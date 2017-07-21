Game of Thrones Season Comic Con Trailer
New promo for #GameOfThrones season 7! pic.twitter.com/MVhrslM6qB— Jon Snow (@LordSnow) 21. Juli 2017
Oh, and fuck Randyll Tarly. I hate that guy.
If D&D have Daenerys say "I was born to rule the seven kingdoms and I will" to Jon, I'll laugh.
How do you think it ends?
It'll be interesting to see everyone meeting back up. What's going to happen to Sansa when Bran shows up? What about when Tyrion and Sansa are awkwardly reunited? Or the Hound shows up in Winterfell and sees Littlefinger and is like "Oh yeah, I was in the throne room when he fucked over your dad!".
ALSO WHERE IS GHOST???
All these stories coming together after all this time has me so excited!
Im sooo looking foward if there´s any scenes involving Arya+Nymeria, All the Stark kids, Jon+Tyrion and The Hound+Arya.
I talked about this in another post but basically as long as I get to see Arya and Nymeria happily reunite, I'll be pretty happy.