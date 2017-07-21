all mine

Sean Spicer Resigns! Let's reflect on Melissa McCarthy’s best moments as Sean Spicer




White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned. Reflect on Melissa McCarthy’s best moments as Sean Spicer on ‘Saturday Night Live’. From assaulting the press to excessive gum chewing McCarthy held no mercy portraying the bush bandit. New York Daily News compiled a list on their web site.



source= https://twitter.com/NYDailyNews/status/888465451667292161 & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbhz3XcNzGU#action=share

