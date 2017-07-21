Sean Spicer Resigns! Let's reflect on Melissa McCarthy’s best moments as Sean Spicer

Sooo countdown to Spicey getting a gig on Fox News? Reply

I'd bet better money he goes underground for a while. Or at least until the investigation's closed. Reply

He must be a sub who enjoys humiliation because I have no idea how he lasted even this long. Reply

He finally remembered what his safe word was and gtfo. Reply

lmfao Reply

LMAOOO Reply

hOOOOOOOWLING Reply

*Literally* laughing out loud at this! Reply

lol Reply

lmao for real Reply

Lol ikr Reply

Sub with a humiliation kink a la Tom Hiddleston. Reply

tom hiddleston taught ha Reply

republicans are just spineless. think of all the people trump has humiliated and they all continue to lick his ass Reply

LMAOOOOO Reply

And now we are stuck with Sarah Huckabee Sanders damnit Reply

i hope melissa plays her too Reply

they should do a bit with her as spicer poorly disguised as SHS Reply

Aren't they getting a new press secretary? Reply

She's like devoid of any personality, it's weird watching her. Reply

She looks like one of those inbred fucks from the hills have eyes. Terrifying Reply

Rosie needs to play her on snl Reply

Good fucking riddance, ya troll. Reply

I haven't been on ONTD in a few weeks but I've seriously missed all the political posts <3 I still can't believe it's July and Mueller is already dangerously close to diving into Trump's finances and he's spooked enough to start worrying about who he can pardon. Reply

I can't believe he's already asking his aides if he can pardon himself



What an utter fucking embarrassment of a human being he is. Reply

Can he pardon himself? Reply

iconic. <3 melissa. fuck spicey, hope he crawls into some bush and stays there Reply

i feel like this new guy will be worse... Reply

new guy is the communications director. spicer was the press secretary which is now sarah huckabee sanders who's already been doing the press briefings for weeks now Reply

How he lasted as long as he did, no one knows. He must be dead inside. Reply

literally been working on a celebs react version of this post for like the last hour. Why did the celebs have to react so slowly???



Edited at 2017-07-21 06:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Save it for this evening. Reply

Please save it for this evening. I have a feeling there'll be more political news to talk about by then. Reply

My fav posts! Reply

Link







So is this joke of a presidency over yet?? So is this joke of a presidency over yet?? Reply

Omg, the Fireflies would have ENDED this shit already. Get on that, Zombie! (I would pay money to see a new Firefly type family go Purge on these assholes.) Reply

Ugh, so would I! I need that movie now! Reply

Link





Scaramucci knows exactly who his audience is right now: looks directly into cameras in back to deliver message to POTUS (who I bet loved it) — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) July 21, 2017



New comms director says @POTUS has "really good karma" and that "the world turns back to him" — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) July 21, 2017

I'm not subjecting myself to the press conference but this new guy seems like a piece of work. Reply

LOL it's more like "the world turns IT'S back ON him"

if only he had karma, maybe he would finally suffer some consequeces for his actions Reply

Anthony Scaramucci is like a human oil slick. He reminds me of every slimy car salesman you see in movies.



I figured we'd be stuck with SHS and her annoying ass now that Spicer is gone. Reply

Thread

we are. she's got spicer's job, scaramucci is comm director Reply

I know... I'm saying I'd figure we'd be stuck with her now that Spicer is gone. Reply

Just looked him up and that's dead on Reply

Scaramucci is a better speaker than SHS

which doesn't say much Reply

No amount of spin is gonna save Tr*mp's ass now. Reply

Thread

Especially when Sarah Huckabee is awful at that. Worse than he was imo Reply

Moose-lambs is iconic tbh, especially that she used Lamb Chop in that part <3 my childhood Reply

