Louis Tomlinson talks about how he made up with ZaYn MaLiK (and other stuff)

That's nice. I'm trying to stop holding grudges, at the end of the day it hurts you more than the other person.



Same. Being angry at someone only hurts you the most at the end.

I've been learning to forgive. Although some people are harder to forgive than others. Reply

It's never easy, but it's the best thing for you at the end. I'm the type of person that doesn't apologize but if the animosity continues and the tension is still there I'll just suck it up and apologize, in some scenarios even if it's not my fault. I don't need the extra weight sitting on my chest lol. Reply

I like what Carrie Fisher said on it "Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die." Reply

yeppppppp. my dad said this about my uncle "i was walking around killing myself from anger and he was laughing at me" Reply

It's so hard sometimes, but you are completely right! Reply

Same. I have made amends with quite a few people lately. It feels good to swallow your pride and just drop the drama. Reply

I've watched people feel like shit because they never got to talk to a friend again due to a grudge.



Life is too short and I'm happy I'm not in their shoes. Reply

"I wouldn’t have made this decision if someone asked me on the day, but thank God that the decision was made for me"



Oop Reply

"and Freddie was sprung upon me" - I know his son will eventually know what circumstances he was born into but I sure hope he doesn't come across that quote. Reply

I feel like once he's old enough to realize their age difference there's only so much you can say. It sounds more honest than bad to me. Reply

I don't think that it's a bad quote? It came across more like "it was a surprise" kind of way, not that it was regrettable or anything?? Reply

Why? Is everyone that insecure that they can't handle being unplanned? It isn't even a bad choice of words. He says he didnt plan it because fucking duh but then its all about how much he loves him? I wish id heard my dad talk this way even once Reply

Like 50% of children are unplanned, imo it's about how you act once they're here that matters. Reply

yeah it almost sounds like he wanted an abortion, which is nagl especially considering he's hardly seen with the kid. Reply

Cute. I wonder if they gave each other handjobs back in the day. Reply

I vote yes because I'm Zouis trash. Reply

Same! After reading this my nap is gonna be so good. Thanks Louis. Reply

lolol Reply

In other news, ZOUEHHHHHHHHHH!!! I'm so happy they reconciled. I was entertained & hurt by their "breakup" lol







They're probably waiting for the next song about the relationship's subsequent resurrection so that they can cry about hardships and how these two can overcome everything! Reply

Larries are going to be like those Twilight fans that still believe Kstew and Rpatz are dating after all these years. I feel like eventuall they'll disperse though or at least dwindle in numbers but crazies like lesbianslovelouis will live forever Reply

She is...so sad. Reply

I'm glad Zouis made up, because they seemed like the only ones that still cared. You aren't that petty, if you don't have feelings. And I know they were probably quite toxic in the end, but I till have a soft spot for them...







the thing i don't get is, they were essentially whining about management keeping them in the closet right ? and both of them were practically SENDING signs that they want to come out and are madly in love



well now they both have different management and yet louis is back with his ex, the most they've spoken about each other is louis saying harry has better connections dkkdjfh



and there are still ppl claiming freddy is not his son and posting louis's chapped lips with the caption same lips red......



i've lost all of my narrative don't reply to this lmaoo Reply

Zouis is still more real than Larry, bless! Reply

larries will never give up. theese guys will be 90 years old, married to other people and Larries will still blame management and say its all a cover up. there is no hope for them Reply

it's honestly wild that in 2017 the ~authentic~, ~real instruments~ rock music in the uk has been taken over by posh kids while the best shot actual working class ppl have at a music career is x-factor style lotteries. i'm not big on 1d but when they talk about their backgrounds they are so obviously so so much more my people than the horrors or those awful sex on fire dudes or frank turner or laura marling will ever be. Reply

I honestly had no idea until you said this (bc I've never looked into him personally or heard him speak) that Frank Turner is posh. Wow, he sure is dedicated to appearing otherwise, here in the US at least. Reply

he does, but franco literally went to eton with prince william lol Reply

Wait, I just looked and Frank Turner went to Eton? What a prick lol. Reply

LoL, I hate it when people try to re-invent themselves as if they are from the school of hard knocks when really they grew up posh and went to elite public schools. HI TOM HARDY! Reply

wtf eton then LSE??



what a fucking fraudulent bitch Reply

i only knew because he's from an area in winchester, which is definitely one of the posher parts of hampshire lol. Reply

Probably because labels don't sign anyone purely based on talent anymore, and upper middle class or upper class folks would never embarrass themselves by trying out for X-Factor or a reality TV show. I think Harry was the only one without a working class background in 1D? I actually expected Liam to capitalise on it more during his promo.



Oh, but I didn't meant to ignore your point which seems spot on to me. Reply

I think it's mainly because the ways for working musicians - even those who are signed - to make money have become so squeezed that if you're not rich to begin with you can't afford it. Reply

I hate Ed Sheeran but he was at least brought up more middle class than upper middle class.



Acting is a different fucking ball game. They hire West London private school actors to play WORKING CLASS kids now.



With their terrible Mockney accents.



Edited at 2017-07-21 07:09 pm (UTC)

Take Cara Delevingne, for example. Love her, but her grandparents on both sides are titled, her dad is a wealthy land developer, her godfather is the Chairman of Conde Nast, her godmother is Joan Collins and she got signed because she got discovered at her friend's house after school by the friend's mum, who is the founder of Kate Moss' agency Storm.



"The class hierarchy in the British acting industry doesn’t exist in a vacuum: it’s reflective – perhaps an exaggeration – of the rigged opportunities shutting the working class out of most positions of power, status, and wealth in this country.'



'Employers – themselves, more likely to be white, male, and wealthy – are drawn to people with similar traits and that’s the same in a law firm as it is in a TV commissioner’s office. (As schedulers fixate on Downton Abbey and the domination of Location, Location conservatism, think how rare it is now to see working-class lives on TV. Benefits Street doesn’t count.)"



http://www.newstatesman.com/politic s/uk/2017/07/it-s-scary-do-it-again-five-y ear-old-fined-150-running-lemonade-stand



mte. i feel like its really hard for bands to make it in the music industry here, unless they have some support from their parents. a lot of rock/alternative bands back in the day only seemed to get a foot in the door because of myspace. Reply

It's nice Zouiam seem to all be friendly again, it's better to not hold grudges since it ends up becoming exhausting being mad all the time. Some of the people on here should take note! Reply

liam?? he can choke. Reply

ia Reply

I was just about to ask what the tea is on him but then I remembered his Duck Dynasty BS. Reply

I was trying to be positive and nice I can't stand that pug faced fuck 😂 I hate all these guys minus King Zayn Reply

mte Reply

Still not happy how ungrateful Zayn sounded in the statement after he quit 1D. To have a once in a life time opportunity like that.... Reply

Oh brother get over it lol Reply

I CAN'T build that bridge! lol Reply

Aww, that's nice! I'm sure ONTD will be disappointed that this means no tell-all book though lol. Meanwhile I could swear Lilo has broken up since that X-Factor performance, which is weird.



The Larries' reactions to all of this has been amazing tbh Reply

It doesnt mean no tell-all book? Any of them can still write one years from now when they need money. Reply

That's very true. I guess I was just thinking along the narrative of a sabotage situation, but you're right! Reply

and Freddie was sprung upon me and blah blah blah’ . But I don’t fucking need that sympathy, quite frankly, do you know what I mean?







Baby girl, unless she stole your sperm in a cup or the stork brought him, that baby was not 'sprung' on you and no-one is pitying you for being a multimillionaire 25 year father of one.

I LOVE it when men act like it's a betrayal that sex sometimes results in conception. Like women are specifically doing it to ruin their lives. "All I wanted was to jizz inside her and now she's pregnant??? I'm the victim!!!!!" Reply

Lol this place does it too. Every unplanned child is a "trap baby" from a greedy woman like she's the one who busted a nut into an ovulating uterus Reply

Joseph of Nazareth teas Reply

well if a woman doesn't want to be pregnant, the body will protect against pregnancy so obviously she wanted it. Reply

I swear I can't stand men sometimes. Reply

lol ifkr Reply

Well, it was sprung on his child's mother, too - that's just how unplanned pregnancy works.



Edited at 2017-07-21 07:58 pm (UTC)

Bless! Louis' post 1D interviews have been 10x better than the rest. He seems to have actually sobered up and matured a little. Reply

ia Reply

Plus, he's actually answering questions. None of that "it's up to everyone's interpretation" and it "could mean anything" answers. I like Harry a lot, but sometimes his non-answers make me want to slap him. Reply

They always acting like Zayn's the mysterious dark horse, but that title belongs to Harry. Little shit! Reply

Seriously, bless his honesty and openness Reply

I mean, he's also the oldest and he was the first to have a child so I think it makes sense for him to be a bit more mature. Also his entire press tour surrounding his music has revolved around his brutal honesty. He knows he's not talented on his own, he's riding on this perceived sincerity.



Reply

I feel the same. He seems quite insightful and self-aware in interviews which is surprising. Reply

i do like how open he's being despite him being my least favorite member Reply

IM SHOOK MY EX-FAVES ARE FRIENDLY AGAIN



i'll never stan again but i'm glad they've made up Reply

If he came out, would his career blow up? Reply

Only if he was with Harry Reply

His bussy would blow up. Reply

lol Reply

He'd be all over the news but he wouldn't have a career. Get what I'm saying? Reply

“I wouldn’t have made this decision if someone asked me on the day, but thank God that the decision was made for me"



you made that decision when you had unprotected sex Reply

