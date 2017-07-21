aesthetic hoe

Louis Tomlinson talks about how he made up with ZaYn MaLiK (and other stuff)

(I copied the relevant quotes bellow, so maybe don't go to the source, since it's the Sun, they are trash and don't deserve your hits.)


On how re reconciled with Zayn, after not talking to him for over a year:
"My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too fucking short’. A mother’s intuition is just fucking crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted. I can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn’t sit with me right. If there is any animosity, just clear the air. I met up with him and it was nice. Zayn was always good for me in the band because he was my go-to if I wanted to piss around, lark around. I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn. I would always see the good in Zayn and also watch him shoot himself in the foot with some of his decisions, but he’s just a little misunderstood. So after that whole thing, it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other. I can’t speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other.”

On Freddie and fatherhood:
I wouldn’t have made this decision if someone asked me on the day, but thank God that the decision was made for me because it’s just a blessing to be this age and to be able to have a child. What I loved about my relationship with my mum — she had me very young when she was 19 — is that it never felt like there was a generation gap. I witnessed that with so many of my friends. You know, ‘My mum just doesn’t get it’. Hopefully because of the closeness in age, I will be able to give that to Freddie, too.

There are a lot of men for who the idea of having a child is really intimidating but I’ve grown up around kids. My mum was a midwife, so I’d forever be holding kids if she wasn’t popping them out herself. It took that kind of fear away from me because what I saw in my mum is that all it takes is relentless consideration and love. The actual science of it isn’t too fucking hard. Fundamentally it’s about being as good as you possibly can. I just still don’t ever like saying that I feel like I’ve grown up. I think there’s definitely still that naivety and immaturity to me. When I’m with me lads and I want to feel like a young 25-year- old then absolutely. But when I’m with Freddie and I want to feel like a really credible, good dad, I feel like I do that as well. So it’s almost kind of playing two different roles.

About dealing with his mum passing and his upbringing:
"Throughout the time after my mum died I felt the support. It stretched past the fan base. People did have my back, it was a really nice feeling. My mum worked two jobs, we lived upstairs above a newsagents. All that life in Doncaster, working class and seeing the struggle, just teaches you to have thick skin. Of course I could dwell on anything and go, ‘I feel really gloomy about that’. But I just have this ability, that has to have been forced by my mum, to just get on with shit. Obviously that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t hurt, and that I don’t think about it. But I know me mum wouldn’t want me to walk around being gloomy all the time, so I try my best just to pick myself up when I can. Of course, there are times . . . and that’s why Eleanor has been so fantastic for me. And my best mate Oli and my sister because when I do need to talk, I have those people. I’m thankful that my mum pushed everything on to me because I know I’m dealing with it really well. But will it come back and crash down on me in two or three years? I don’t know. As far as I am right now, I feel like I’ve got an understanding over the situation and perspective.

I could sit and dwell and say, ‘I’ve had such a shit ride’ and ‘It was fucking really difficult in One Direction at times and it was really difficult with my mum, and Freddie was sprung upon me and blah blah blah’. But I don’t fucking need that sympathy, quite frankly, do you know what I mean? Yes maybe mine is a little bit harder or harsher, but everyone has their own fucking shit to deal with. So I think it’s just one of those things where if you want to continue to hopefully succeed in life, you’ve got to try and work past it as practically as you can."

About the album being really personal:
There’s another song on the album called 'Always You' and it’s kind of about my story of travelling the world and just being a fucking idiot and going, ‘Of course it was always you’. Here’s the thing, when you listen to my album, you won’t have to read between the lines. You’ll know what’s about Eleanor, you’ll know what’s about me, you’ll know what’s about the fans, you know it might hint a little bit about the relationship with my mum. I want to make everything as honest and obvious as possible.” (I'm sure the Larries are already shitting themselves over his bluntness.)


source: here and here
Did you expect Zouis to leave the pettiness behind and make up, ONTD?
they used to be cute 2

