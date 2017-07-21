ONTD ORIGINAL: 10 of the best songs to come out of Disney Channel

Say OK isn't number one, invalid list Reply

met Reply

mte Reply

*Sneakernight, there fixed that for you. Reply

Supernova Girl is UNDOUBTEDLY the best song Disney Channel ever gave me. Reply

I can only assume this list is going backwards from best to worst Reply

My thoughts exactly!!!! Reply

Yep Reply

ZOOM ZOOM ZOOM! Reply

Correct. Why isn't it available on iTunes?? Reply

YES. And Zenon was the best movie as well. Well that and Motocrossed, Halloweentown, Don't Look Under The Bed. . .okay i'll stop now. Reply

mte!! stan protozoa! Reply

mte the fuck is this list Reply

supernova girl is such a bop~ and my preteen self was like in awe of what dreams are made of lol. what a twist~ Reply

I remember losing it when they had Hilary hit that high note and panned to her back because we all knew she couldn't sing, lmaooo. Same in Raise Your Voice, tho Fly is my JAM. Reply

ummmm this utter BLASPHEMY?? how you gonna pay the song that ended mozart dust?

I never watched this show seriously but they always had amazing music. Reply

i think most ONTDers are too old to have watched this show tbh Reply

Busted is the best song from Phineas and Ferb tbh Reply

Loved this one.



I used to watch Phineas and Ferb with my little sister and ngl the humour got me Reply

I hated this show so much. Reply

yas hoe! stan ha! Reply

I love this show so much! I totally was too old for it but I was bored out of my mind and tuned in to an episode during a marathon of it and I was HOOKED. Reply

This show had the best music. Reply

i was hoping to see this here idk where all the comments are @ u sis





also this beautiful garbage

I came to the post ready to complain if Supernova Girl didn't make it but it did lol carry on OP Reply

Everything from So Weird.



I watched the whole series last month. I was so sad when I finished. I still need more! Reply

Where did you watch?? Reply

Love the vibe of this song. I was listening to it last month lol Reply

I feel like So Weird was popular in a different era, like before Disney was forcing all their actors to dance and sing too. Reply

God, Mackenzie Phillips sang this? Reply

Rebecca was my absolute favorite Reply

Nobody ever remembers this and it makes me sad. Easily the best Disney Show ever imo. They would never air anything like this today. Reply

this series was everything. they were so close to actually sending fi to fucking hell to find her dead fucking father, it was the edgiest disney ~almost got.



then we got jude harrison snatching her life and being followed by a fucking panther, ugh. (at least she was a good singer tho)



(thirteen year old me totally wrote a fanfic season 4 when the show ended where fi comes back and joins her mom's comeback tour where annie is her opening act and they team-up to save her dad from hell, and jack is possessed by the devil and erik von detten and annie start fucking) Reply

Yassss Reply

call me, beep me if you wanna reach me Reply

What's the sitch? Reply

My text tone remains the little doot-doot doooot doot her Com Kimmunicator makes and I LOVE getting a text in public because it always turns heads. Reply

YESSS Reply

this is the second best thing christina milan has ever done Reply

i had the soundtrack for the show, lmaooo. Reply

I was always partial to Anneliese Van Der Pol's Over It.



Teen me loved this song, sooooo deep lol. Reply

Same. I used to stay up really late on the off-chance they'd play it. Good times. Reply

Me too! Reply

this has been bugging me for forever, but is your icon the j-pop girls shoes from resident evil afterlife/retribution? Reply

I was waiting for Anneliese to have a music career for soooo long lol



Pretty sure she's been doing musicals for a while, but I don't think she ever released music. Reply

yes I still love this song! Reply

The song was too good for the trash movie. Reply

Shine bright shine far or whatever from Tyra is a top 10 for sure lol. Aly & AJ Potential Breakup Song should be #1

The type of guy who doesn't see

What he has until she leaves

Don't let me go

Cause without me, you know you're lost

Wise up now or pay the cost

Soon you will know

You're not livin' 'til you're livin'

Livin' with meeeeee



Aly's arms are ~goals in this video Reply

MY JAAAAAAAAAAAM Reply

They have a new single coming out on 8/18 lmaooo instagram told me today. I still have my copy of Into The Rush what is my life. Reply

why is this song not on the list, smh @ OP

edit: also this song is about joe jonas, right?



Edited at 2017-07-21 11:23 pm (UTC)

Sometimes I still blast and jam out to This Is What Dreams Are Made Of, no shame. Reply

that ain't hilary duff was the original selena gomez: bland and boring. they also had hailey sing the high parts

Hailey her sister? Damn, if I was her sister i´d be so mad. If the blind item saying Hilary stole the role of Lizzie from her is true then pfff Reply

That part (the gif) always pissed me off irrationally lmao Reply

ikr they weren't even subtle with the vocals, the voice just suddenly changed in the middle of a line



Pretty sure Haylie sang on a few of the Metamorphosis tracks as well, I wonder if it annoyed Hilary or if she was just like...yeah you're right I can't sing lol, give my sister some time in the studio, she'll enjoy it Reply

omfg i had no idea damn these fraud ass disney bitches smh Reply

What's the point of Hailey acting out this one scene? Reply

This post comes around every three months and I'm still always here for it. Reply

flop list! where's miley? see you again or bi sexual anthem: best of both worlds, is not on here & cheetah girls #1 ? girl bye Reply

I heavily considered Nobody's Perfect or The Climb, but I don't know a Best of Both Worlds. Reply

it's the Hannah Montana theme song lmao Reply

Even Stevens songs tho. Sacramento Girl, Dream Vacation, Dawn Patrol, Another Perfect Day. All classics Reply

We went to the moon in 1969 Reply

Um, not 1968, but a year later Reply

this was literally the first song I thought of. It gets stuck in my head regularly. Reply

that's my favorite episode Reply

SIXTH PERIOD. SIXTH PERIOD. SIXTH PERIOOOOOOODDD. Reply

This gets stuck in my head at least once a week Reply

