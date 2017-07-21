jas tookes

ONTD ORIGINAL: 10 of the best songs to come out of Disney Channel


It's no secret that some bops have come from Disney Channel and Disney's music label Hollywood Records, so here are 10 catchy songs that have come from Disney, either from DCOM soundtracks, Hollywood films that heavily featured on the channel or from Hollywood Records artists.


10. Supernova Girl - Zenon Girl of the 21st Century



Frosted tips, made up futuristic lingo, and an electronic beat. Proto Zoa was ahead of his time.

9. SOS - Jonas Brothers



This was played during every.single.commercial on Disney Channel in 2007. We know all the words. It was also the band's first single to enter the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

8. What Dreams Are Made Of - The Lizzie McGuire Movie



Kate Saunders who? Lizzie McGuire can sang. Fun fact Hilary's vocals are mixed with her sister Haylie's.

7. Breaking Free - High School Musical



HSM was (is?) the most succesful DCOM ever and despite the minor scandal that Zac Efron did provide his own vocals in HSM1 that didn't stop the soundtrack from being wildly popular and lbr very catchy.

6. Backflip - Raven Symone



Raven tries to get her man (Ricky from Boyz in Motion!) to act right in this underrated gem. Could have made a little impact on the charts and urban radio with the right promo

5. Come Clean - Hilary Duff



We still don't know what the video's about but angsty!Hilary came through. Also was theme song for MTV's iconic Laguna Beach and Newport Harbor.

4. Push It To The Limit - Corbin Bleu



A catchy bop that was featured in the underrated classic Jump In. Do you think Corbin would have been succesful if he stuck with music ONTD?

3. Chemicals React - Aly and AJ




The pop rock sister duo released jams all throughout the 2000s. They briefly changed their name to 78violet but now are back to Aly and AJ and recently released an EP!

2. Say OK - Vanessa Hudgens



Zanessa came out and BBV debuted, 14 year olds were shook.

1. Girl Power - Cheetah Girls/Cinderella - Cheetah Girls






The Cheetah Girls gave you vocals, choreo, fememist messages, and coordinated leopard print outfits, what else is there to ask for! Fun fact the first movie and soundtrack was coproduced by Whitney Houston


