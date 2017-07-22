Netflix Death Note at SDCC & some reviews

lol @ them giving a bunch of free merchandise to the audience in an attempt to increase the likelihood of them saying positive things.



"wants to make First Great US anime remake"



Well you won't do it by ignoring the core tenants of whatever you're remaking. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh if you offer me free things then yes im going to your panel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for Deb Aoki to like it, must be done well.





I still wish they cast Japanese leads.



But anyway, this should be interesting.





Reply

Thread

Link

Some nerve showing up to SDCC to promote this. I just said it in the Batman post, but how hard is it to adapt DN? Follow the source material. Now it's just full of unfortunate implications.

Reply

Thread

Link

I just can't get over how ugly that guy is Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly he's so creepy looking he just SCREAMS serial killer lmao. Light is supposed to be handsome and innocuous looking... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Boston bomber looking ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everyone would have believed L if Light had looked like that, lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is there somewhere i can watch video of the different panels for certain shows and movies at sdcc this year? im going to assume if i look them up on youtube they might be there? Reply

Thread

Link

Deb Aoki to like the Netflix L over the Manga's L.... im confused, so you like a different story/character no? it aint deathnote's L then, no? Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KEEP IT Reply

Thread

Link

If I had a Death Note there'd be like two men left alive when finished. Starting with my neighbor, I hate the way he sneezes, he's so loud. Reply

Thread

Link





Who else hated that basic bitch Near? [ Spoiler (click to open) ] I think I was so attached to L, I just couldn't accept him as a character lmao. I liked Mello though.



I was sad when L and Light didn't end up fucking. I still remember trawling LJ and ff.net for fics. oop. they were my fave anime ship after Vegeta/Bulma.



Finally, Light's final scene and him admitting he was Kira still remains one of my fave scenes ever.



Can we ignore this mess and talk about the original anime?Who else hated that basic bitch Near? Reply

Thread

Link

I pretty much learned English and got into slash because of Death Note. I realized there were very little Spanish fics in comparison to English and I grabbed my dictionary and jumped straight into English fandom (RIP all the amazing WIPs that will never finish). I don't regret it, lol. It also introduced me to doujin. Good times. From time to time I still browse AO3 and find some decent stuff.



Light's anime death got me bad. I was up the whole night thinking about how tragic the ending was for everyone involved.



Near was such a blank character. Even Matt had more of a personality and he had two seconds of screentime. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if they let matt live im sure he could have had a great story line <\3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't like near at all. mello>>> (neither can replace L tho of course) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah he was the walmart version of L, but maybe it's because i loved Mello and wish we had gotten to see more of him than Near Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same to most of this, I really loved L and Melli and hated Near. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really disliked Lear lmao, tbh after L the show went downhill (I liked the finale though). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO omg I was OBSESSED with Near. I was thirsty as fuck for him. don't judge me I was 13. but for real. I read so much Near/Mello fanfiction. I used to draw so much Near fanart. he was my boy. I loved L too though, I was convinced L was my "first love". as if I was actually in love with him. I stayed googling "is it normal to be in luv with fictional character" and shit. shut up I was 13!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do have a death note. Spoiler alert...It doesn't work. Reply

Thread

Link

Nat Wolff is actually kind of cute (in like a is this quiet guy who sits in the back of my class cute or am I just desperate kind of way) but they made him look dirty af in this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, i don't find him hideous...but they really made him look greasy and gross/just worse than he could Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if this is even a little successful, i cannot wait to see ontd start stanning this or even thinking nat wolff is cute Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoo, no, people here have bad taste but not THAT bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have a death note! i haven't written in it at all but i once considered using it for actual notes



and the poster is so nice i want one



Edited at 2017-07-21 06:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still not pleased with the casting. I think they should have at least kept Light and his family Japanese, but I am considering watching because I like LaKeith Stanfield a lot.



Love the art by Obata, he's one of my fave manga artists. Reply

Thread

Link

Waaaitt, lakeith is in this? He is L? How did i miss that? Now im definitely gonna have to dl this and watch it drunk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really enjoyed lakeith in short term 12 and his take on L is one of only things tempting me to give it a shot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see the Japanese keep being polite, because that Nate dude WISHES he looked like Obata's art. Reply

Thread

Link

lol srsly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Right? I can't believe Obata Takeshi had to try to draw him as "Light Turner"... It must have killed him a little inside. I was a little hesitant to call out his looks, but then I found out he's the product of nepotism. So fuck it! He ugly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am... disgusted Reply

Thread

Link

i'm still gonna hate watch bc i don't love myself Reply

Thread

Link

Obata was generous with his manga version of Nat Reply

Thread

Link

Haha when I was into DN I had an internet bestie like three hours away from me. One day my mom called me down and said uh, you have a package from China...? I was like, I didn't order anything... So I opened the package and there it was, a Death Note. WTF?? Lol my friend told me later she'd ordered it for me but I was kinda shocked atm.





My psycho Light does not deserve this uglyness. It's not just according to keikaku!!



Edited at 2017-07-21 09:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

these comments all have me going down memory lane.



when I was 14 I went to Japan and brought all my Death Note bling with me, like my trusty L symbol necklace, but when I got to Japan and tried talking to the Japanese youths about Death Note they did not give a single fuck about it and were trying to talk to me about like Vampire Diaries and shit lmao. Reply

Thread

Link