Netflix Death Note at SDCC & some reviews
Direct Adam Wingard Considers President Donald Trump as a super villan . He thinks Macross plus ripe for live action .
wants to make First Great US anime remake .
Nat Wolff made his own death note and came many names to his head .
Willem Dafoe skype as Ryuk (green goblin)
At secret early screening at SDCC They gave Light turner and Ryuk poster by Obata Takeshi with cast autographs and some goods to audience .
This is what made it all worth it though. Custom art poster by the manga artist! And signed by the cast pic.twitter.com/NNF7SYfMPv— Byser (@Byser0435) 2017年7月21日
More cool swag! pic.twitter.com/3FiqJGv64d— Byser (@Byser0435) 2017年7月21日
Some early reviews
IGN : A flawed take on beloved manga
Check out @IGN's review of Netflix's live-action #DeathNote movie https://t.co/nd7A1tMWam by @BlairMarnell pic.twitter.com/5KCOUt9x2t— Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 2017年7月21日
Just finished the Deathnote screening. Knew going in it is 50/50 gonna be good or bad. Unfortunately it was the latter Too much core changed— Byser (@Byser0435) 2017年7月21日
As a Japanese-American fan of manga, I was prepared for @netflix Death Note movie to be as cringe-y bad as past manga-to-movie klunkers... pic.twitter.com/9c6asDZ209— Deb Aoki (@debaoki) 2017年7月21日
...but I admit that I enjoyed @netflix Death Note movie. It was stylishly shot, went at a brisk pace & could be enjoyed by general viewers— Deb Aoki (@debaoki) 2017年7月21日
Fight me, but I actually LIKED the @netflix L over the Japanese manga L pic.twitter.com/cujyKA5bQT— Deb Aoki (@debaoki) 2017年7月21日
Are you exited ? Do you have your own Deathnote ?
Well you won't do it by ignoring the core tenants of whatever you're remaking.
I still wish they cast Japanese leads.
But anyway, this should be interesting.
Who else hated that basic bitch Near? [Spoiler (click to open)] I think I was so attached to L, I just couldn't accept him as a character lmao. I liked Mello though.
I was sad when L and Light didn't end up fucking. I still remember trawling LJ and ff.net for fics. oop. they were my fave anime ship after Vegeta/Bulma.
Finally, Light's final scene and him admitting he was Kira still remains one of my fave scenes ever.
Light's anime death got me bad. I was up the whole night thinking about how tragic the ending was for everyone involved.
Near was such a blank character. Even Matt had more of a personality and he had two seconds of screentime.
and the poster is so nice i want one
Love the art by Obata, he's one of my fave manga artists.
My psycho Light does not deserve this uglyness. It's not just according to keikaku!!
when I was 14 I went to Japan and brought all my Death Note bling with me, like my trusty L symbol necklace, but when I got to Japan and tried talking to the Japanese youths about Death Note they did not give a single fuck about it and were trying to talk to me about like Vampire Diaries and shit lmao.
I find it funny how there was so much hype about the US live action version in the past when Zac Efron was a popular choice in the fancast as Light. (No thanks at this too though)
Fast forward now and we get a terrible Netflix movie version with Nat Wolff of all basic white bois.