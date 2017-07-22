Netflix Death Note at SDCC & some reviews

Death Note panel for SDCC



Direct Adam Wingard Considers President Donald Trump as a super villan . He thinks Macross plus ripe for live action .
wants to make First Great US anime remake .

Nat Wolff made his own death note and came many names to his head .

Willem Dafoe skype as Ryuk (green goblin)

At secret early screening at SDCC They gave Light turner and Ryuk poster by Obata Takeshi with cast autographs and some goods to audience .



Some early reviews

IGN :  A flawed take on beloved manga













Are you exited ? Do you have your own Deathnote ?

Source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
