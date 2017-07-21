Ben Affleck's Batman Future in Doubt as Warner Bros. Plots Franchise

I would be okay with a DCEU with no Batman. MORE SCREEN TIME FOR WONDER WOMAN. Reply

You can't do DCEU without Batman. He, Superman, and Wonder Woman on the cornerstones of DC. Affleck's Batman hasn't been bad, IMO. Cruise would be an absolute trash fire, IDK what they'd be thinking. Reply

I wasn't really partial to him to be Batman to begin with. They could've picked a different guy.



I'm more of a DC Comics person. Reply

they weren't suggesting cruise for batman, just comparing how fit and action ready he is compared to fatfleck Reply

Yes, it has, it's been awful. Reply

OR make chris pine batman. Reply

No thanks! Wonder Woman is boring and is getting hype off on pity points. Reply

nnnn...oooo



replace him with batwoman/kate kane Reply

He was a mistake from day one. Reply

I like him as Batman. Granted, I'm not a comic book person, but I liked him in Batman vs Superman. His voice when he's in the Batsuit is weird, but not a deal killer. Reply

I just don't like him in general. I think he was OK as Batman, but nothing special. And BvS was just so bad for me that I wish they had reset this era (except for WW) altogether. Reply

he really was. Reply

yup Reply

mte Reply

Indeed he was. DC casting has been a mess, the only one I like is Momoa as Aquaman. I've yet to see Wonder Woman so I reserve judgement, though I would have preferred her to be more athletic. Eisenberg as Lex was disgusting. Reply

if you're going by his personal struggles, agreed. but acting wise, he's been a great batman and bruce. Reply

Just kill him off and bring in Batgirl or Robin instead. Reply

i want the batfam so bad Reply

Same. Just give us Batfam with Bruce retired in the background (or dead...). Still canon compliant. Reply

make a battle for the cowl movie TBH (i say as like the one jason todd stan that likes it) Reply

only if they get rid of whedon tbh Reply

that's... messy Reply

This doesn't surprise me Reply

LoL, you knew what you were getting when you signed him for the role. The point of his interpretation of Batman is to be a middle aged, arguably past his prime, Bruce Wayne. This is more to do with him not fulfilling his duties and no longer having that "family friendly" image that Garner crafted. Reply

all of this. i thought this was the point and i could get with that artpop. Reply

Ikr who do they think they're fooling here... Reply

He's always been Nick Dunne idk why anyone is surprised, all I could see was Nick when I watch BVS he was just awful. Reply

For real Reply

SO WHY TF DID YOU PICK HIM NOBODY WANTED HIM IN THE FIRST PLACE Reply

not everything has to be a trilogy Reply

i hope everyone hears and absorbs this. Reply

Oh well ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Do the fucking trilogy and get rid of him then. Do not re-cast!

Or at least have the courtesy of doing a Crisis-inspired event and swap the actor with that explanation. Reply

The WB seriously fucked up with him. They let him sign on to do his whole vanity project as a writer/director/star and he's wasted soooo much of their time.



Scrap him and focus on queen Diana and add some more super heroines while you're at it. Reply

add some more super heroines while you're at it



They are doing Batgirl and Gotham City Sirens. Reply

yeah but Whedon is doing Batgirl so i have no hopes there. Reply

GCS isn't even coming until 2020 and before that we get the one flop who escapes my name. Reply

Those movies are both helmed by terrible guys though. Ayer should never be allowed to direct another DC movie after Suicide Squad and Batgirl unfortunately has Whedon and thus will be filled with plenty of misogyny. :/ Reply

Ha, right. They talk about not giving money to people to basically fuck around with, I believe this is strictly more to do with him than Ritchie. Reply

Also, him being an alcoholic during the filming process didn't help. Reply

No one thought of this when he was first cast? I shouldn't be surprised.



Also this bit re: Justice League "...and his successor, Joss Whedon, is said to be doing extensive reshoots."



I dunno how I feel about this. It's not like Zach's always gotten it right, but I still have that horrid Whedon WW script in my head.



Edited at 2017-07-21 05:56 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah at least Zach can make shit look grand and pretty, Whedon has the cheap tv aesthetic Reply

If by 'grand and pretty' you mean 'grimdark'... Reply

I can't take him seriously as Batman, but does his body matter that much if he's in a suit for most stunts? Seems like they could easily put someone in his place for them. Also, another Batman trilogy so soon seems unnecessary. Reply

Keanu Reeves is 52 and that dude is John Wick doing almost all of his own stunts. This isn't about age, this is about the failure of Ben Affleck to hold up his end of the bargain and I hate that WB are trying to let him go "gracefully" when if this was an actress who behaved in exactly the same manner they would drag her through the mud and her career would be destroyed. Fuck the Affleck gene pool forever, man. Reply

Keanu isn't exactly human though. Reply

this Reply

Keanu's on another level from BEN Reply

He is a prophecy that was finally fulfilled during our lifetime. We were blessed. Reply

looool Reply

like logically yeah, i guess keanu would be like 52 but still, the fuck???! Reply

immortal king keanu is far more disciplined and hard-working than most stars. Reply

P much this



And what really gives the lie to the 'he'll be too old, action scenes' blah is that even RDJ was the same age Affleck is now when Iron Man came out, a former addict at that, and he's been hanging in there just fine.



If WB wanted Batfleck to happen, they'd make it happen. He's just too much of a mess for them to deal with rn, and that's why they're looking to get rid of him. Reply

they should just say "ben is a fat, bloated mess and we fucked up" and then pull an aunt viv and recast Reply

You're totally right, if this were an actress there wouldn't be anything ~gracious~ going on. Fuck the Afflecks indeed. And like someone else said, if RDJ can come from addiction and get it together then they truly fucked up casting this asshole as Batman. Reply

keanu would make a great middle aged batman imo Reply

I now want King Keanu as the older surfer daddy batman I always wanted but didn't know I need. Reply

wow had no idea he did his own stunts he's so much more impressive now Reply

Tom's body was INSANE in The Mummy Reply

bless the glorious Xenu Reply

