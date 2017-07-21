Ben Affleck's Batman Future in Doubt as Warner Bros. Plots Franchise
On finishing out trilogy in 50s: "Maybe Tom Cruise could pull off but Affleck’s body hasn’t exactly been a temple" https://t.co/2PnLYhznlg— Tatiana Siegel (@TatianaSiegel27) 21 juillet 2017
Source says the studio is working on plans to usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully.
When and how that might happen has yet to be determined.
Affleck would be pushing 50 before The Batman arrives in theaters. His body hasn’t exactly been a temple.
If Reeves makes a trilogy, Affleck would be in his mid-50s at best by the time that’s done.
source
I'm more of a DC Comics person.
replace him with batwoman/kate kane
Or at least have the courtesy of doing a Crisis-inspired event and swap the actor with that explanation.
Scrap him and focus on queen Diana and add some more super heroines while you're at it.
They are doing Batgirl and Gotham City Sirens.
Also this bit re: Justice League "...and his successor, Joss Whedon, is said to be doing extensive reshoots."
I dunno how I feel about this. It's not like Zach's always gotten it right, but I still have that horrid Whedon WW script in my head.
Edited at 2017-07-21 05:56 pm (UTC)
I can't take him seriously as Batman, but does his body matter that much if he's in a suit for most stunts? Seems like they could easily put someone in his place for them.
Also, another Batman trilogy so soon seems unnecessary.
And what really gives the lie to the 'he'll be too old, action scenes' blah is that even RDJ was the same age Affleck is now when Iron Man came out, a former addict at that, and he's been hanging in there just fine.
If WB wanted Batfleck to happen, they'd make it happen. He's just too much of a mess for them to deal with rn, and that's why they're looking to get rid of him.