Ben Affleck's Batman Future in Doubt as Warner Bros. Plots Franchise




Source says the studio is working on plans to usher out Affleck’s Batman gracefully.
When and how that might happen has yet to be determined.
Affleck would be pushing 50 before The Batman arrives in theaters. His body hasn’t exactly been a temple.
If Reeves makes a trilogy, Affleck would be in his mid-50s at best by the time that’s done.

