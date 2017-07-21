ONTD Original: Women in music they used to play at Hollister™ that you probably forgot existed

I fucking loved Fefe Dobson, don't go is still a jam



And I've only heard her one song tangled up in me but that was a jam Reply

Thread

Link

Ghost used to play on the radio All.The.Fucking.Time. I don't know if it was just the area I lived or what but that song is seared into my memory with how much radio play it got. It still holds up imo.







Edited at 2017-07-21 07:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jesus christ this song is and was such a bop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was legit just listening to some Fefe Dobson a couple weeks ago. "8x10" and "Stupid Little Love Song" are free of flaws.





Then I looked her up to see what she was up to and had to pray for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fefe's career died so rihanna's could live. or so i've heard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The Donnas are the only ppl in this post that I've heard of before, tbh. I remember liking "Take it Off".



I like "Love in a Trashcan" by the Raveonettes, seems like that could be a fit for this category. Reply

Thread

Link

Omg middle school me loved the Donnas and Fefe Dobson Reply

Thread

Link

the donnas disappearing will never not disappoint me.



fefe dobson is an underrated goddess. i love sunday love. Reply

Thread

Link

I know, I loved them so much! The Donnas were actually really good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KATY ROSE. she was a big deal to me with Because I Can. and actually even tho she's released stuff recently, Bonnie McKee's debut Trouble is still one of my favourite albums of all time Reply

Thread

Link

omg seeing that name immediately made me think of "I'll lick the blood right off your street" which is somehow the only thing I remember about that song...ider the name lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i loved her. she reminded me of evan rachel wood (maybe because i listened to her during the time i was obsessed with watching 'thirteen') Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well she had two songs in thirteen so that might be it? That's how I ~discovered~ her tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still listen to Because I Can on the reg. love it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes to all of this. I still listen to "Marble Steps" from Bonnie's debut all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still play "Tomorrow" by Lillix. Loved them so much. LOL. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to play that song every. single. time. on that touch screen DJ thing Hollister had by the register where you could pick the music for the whole store lollll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do too. I really like that song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like I can smell the store just by being in this post.



Hollister was too preppy~ for me (also too smelly) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i remember the jokes people made about needing a gas mask and a flash light to go in lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the mall I used to go to, they put A&F and Hollister right next to each other. Holy hell, you walk into the building and you can smell it from a few hundred feet away. You need to wear a gas mask just to pass by the store! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was also wayyyyy too fucking dark and cramped in there like why do I feel like I'm in line at six flags right now what is happening Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





i remember when everyone was obsessed with cobrasnake, z berg and charlotte were damn this throwback.i remember when everyone was obsessed with cobrasnake, z berg and charlotte were #goals . same with cory kennedy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked their newer albums. it's too bad they broke up, even tho that band is nepotism up and down.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yass I was just about to mention them! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

loved them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Z Berg 5ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaasss stan ha! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tennessee and z berg are still my baes idc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've loved Z a year longer than I've loved my husband lol. So since I was 15. I'm almost 31 now. I've been a fan since the first "I like the like" EP came out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Donnas were the shit tbh. Take It Off, Fall Behind Me & Who Invited You? still hold up. Reply

Thread

Link

I was poor and fat, so I've never been inside oh a hollister. Reply

Thread

Link

Haha, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It still smells like Axe when I walk by, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao but sry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i was poor but yeah that store was for the PrePS~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

our hollister actually closed to make room for a second aeropostale, so.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao same (and my city didn't get one until 2005) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still love the donnas, ngl. Reply

Thread

Link

I only know the Faders bc of Veronica Mars Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did not know anyone else knew Katy Rose. I use to jam to her music all the time in high school. Talk about a throwback. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I was just about to post Overdrive



She was the grungy princess I wanted to succeed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg "Be the Girl" I loved that song. I remember playing my Bratz game and listening to it constantly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I used to work at A&F and this was one of my favorite songs that we played.



Reply

Thread

Link

lol i only know Skye Sweetnam from this terrible cover



Reply

Thread

Link

I think she did the Buzz on Maggie theme song but I'm too lazy to check. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She fucking did!! She did the voice too. I forgot about that show and fucking Dave the Barbarian. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link