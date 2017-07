So, minus the terminal illness and career path, this is a biopic on Depp?



Edited at 2017-07-21 05:40 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol mte. I mean hasn't this story been done countless times already anyway? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? These things just read like "old man's wet dream." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hard pass Reply

Thread

Link

Zoey continues not giving a shit about the quality of her career. Ugh Reply

Thread

Link

will she play his granddaughter? Reply

Thread

Link

We wish. You know she's going to be his love interest. Barf. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay but who will play Depp's character before the disease Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh



my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colin Ferrall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So, hot student is gonna fuck ill prof back into life? Reply

Thread

Link

a lot of Manthers like Deep fantasize about this.





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh good they finally have a name for male cougars. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there have been like 20 movies about older male professors rediscovering their youth or whatever with younger female students Reply

Thread

Link

eugh you're right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every Indiana Jones movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh I'm thinking of "liberal arts" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good luck working with Brando 2.0 sis and no that's not a compliment to Depp or Brando Reply

Thread

Link

noted sex offender marlon brando, lmao



don't let the heroic jawline fool you! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Killing a few cliché birds with one stone, I see. No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

What a groundbreaking plot idea Reply

Thread

Link

Zoey Deutch seems like a really sweet girl and she's very talented, but no, this sounds like a cliched awful mess. Reply

Thread

Link

why does he keep getting roles tbh. whomst is still stanning for this disgusting pos? Reply

Thread

Link

Stupid young adults. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rly? if anything i would've assumed older women lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Stupid Gen Xers mostly. THAT WON'T LET THEIR TIM BURTON FAVE FUCKING DIE.





Mostly stupid old Goths or "misfits" clinging to their 20's with eager desperation.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

#wewillalwayssupportyou I originally saw this on Tumblr and the hashtags were #cantkeepagoodguydown #staystrongjohnny , I could not roll my eyes harder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I assume (as far as the younger crowd goes) it's the Kansas Bowling type of girls, the ones also stanning for all the other old creeps in Hollywood. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he has stans on LSA, as does David Bowie. Idk how that place loathes white ppl and then turns around & stans the crustiest of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds awful. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm guessing they'll ~fall in love~ Reply

Thread

Link