Pop’s glass ceiling: why new female stars can’t break through

i love articles that state the obvious but continue to not challenge radio/the overall industry (at the very least).



Imagine being the joirnalist who builds a career on tepid thinkpieces about random facets of pop culture. Reply

The charts have just changed soooo much. It's a shame in a way. Pop girls are still slaying artistically but the mainstream impact is just not there :( Reply

Some of the stuff on the charts is absolutely appalling tbh. Pop-country music literally ALL SOUNDS THE SAME. It's just the exact same song getting on the charts over and over again. Then you have all the mumble rapping over a simple beat that is somehow popular. I don't even know what's going on. Reply

I read something about how it's to do with how before, ppl would buy a single and that would like count as a one time thing, whereas now if people like a song they will stream and stream and stream instead of play the single they bought the once ad nauseam in the privacy of their own home.



so the pop obsessed tastemakers who quickly move on to the next thing have no impact in this climate whereas the lameos who play Shape of you until their neighbours want to kill them do. Reply

The rap out now is pretty much horrible. I liked some rap of the 90s or early 2000s, but the stuff that I've heard more recently is such crap.



Songs also used to have more lyrics, now they're often almost all chorus. Reply

It's no coincidence that this change coincides with the current president imo. Reply

I need more details on this theory sis! Reply

MTE Reply

sexism and because the gen pop has generic taste in music.



thanks. Reply

...because most of them suck. (sadly) Reply

Yeah mte. I'm not sure this particular era is a product of male over female bias, there's just no current equivalent of a pop giant like Britney for instance. Lorde's doing her own thing, Taylor had chart dominance but she's gone these days, Halsey is a moody tumblr teen... I've just seen a lot of lukewarm efforts tbh Reply

I think that would be a fine argument if the men were making great music, but pop music is currently being led by guys like the Chainsmokers and Ed Sheeran and they're still outnumbering the women like 30 to 1. Reply

i was thinking this ngl. male artist aren't much better tho Reply

So do most guys and it doesn't stop them. Reply

Yup.

And they are interchangeable, no identity at all. I swear I will hear a song on the radio and be like "Is this Halsey? No wait! That Tove Lo girl? No wait! Alessia Cara? No wait..." Reply

bc 21savage and migos are so fucking talented and authentic????? lmao bitch bye Reply

Most of them don't have the IT factor to be honest. I don't even know what IT is , but you just know it when someone has it. When all your music blends together and is indistinguishable from one star to the next, you best have something else to offer besides it.



The sexism part is also true because if Ed Sheeran can be this huge global star, then a lot of these female acts should be breaking through.



His popularity is bewildering to me. He's ugly, no star factor, his voice is just ok, music is not outstanding...what gives? Reply

I was just thinking about Ed Sheeran yesterday. If he was a woman there's no way he would have been able to break into the music industry like he did Reply

You guys are always stunned by Ed doing well when he's essentially the male Taylor Swift lol people find him relatable and someone they can just hang out with, I dislike him but I get why people enjoy him. Reply

Even Taylor wouldn't have made it if she'd started out immediately trying to break into pop instead of going the country route in a way that made the transition possible and made her a unique case. I do get why Ed's doing well, but there's no woman who could look and act and dress like him who would ever have that sort of success. Reply

Came in to talk about the "IT" factor. That is so huge. Honestly, I'm a Britney stan (yes, roll your eyes, here I go again) but if Britney didn't have that "it factor", she wouldn't have broken through. Something about her, though, made people stop and watch her.

Too many of today's emerging artists are trying so hard to be "unique" that they end up being exactly like everybody else. I can't fathom sitting through a concert of most of them because they're just boring. =/ Even some who have catchy music, it's just like "Yeah, I'd go if the ticket was free...but I'm not spending money on them."

However, I just dropped $800 on Britney tickets yesterday. *hair flip* So, that should tell you something. Reply

Nobody sings.Nobody dances.Everybody is derivative. That's it. Reply

this too Reply

i've seen two or three cute local pop acts in la where they brought out dancers and did routines to songs. i loved it and am super bummed it's not really a "thing" right now. Reply

I honestly think this is why K-pop has gained a bit of an audience worldwide, even if it's still small and niche. I think people are just really desperate for some proper choreography and showmanship. Little Mix are one of the few groups around right now that dance and can sing well live - they just need some better songs. The popularity of "singers" like Selena Gomez is insane to me. Reply

Nobody plays guitars. Reply

Yup. Everytime I try a new pop girl(which is rare lately), it sounds exactly how I think it'll sound. Riding the waves of musical trends that needs to die already. Reply

I think it's a combo of bad music + it's harder for them to become larger than life with social media + the need for the public to tear them down before they even rise up tbh. Reply

Pop honestly isn't as lucrative like it use to be. More of them should switch to country tbh. Reply

Thread

please no Reply

Silence would be better than that. Reply

what kind of awful advice... Reply

Serously. Country artists still make bank off album sales and touring. Middle America is stuck in the 2000s and still buys albums. If you're not getting endorsements or campaigns, I have no idea how these pop girls are making any money because it's not off their music that they didn't write. Reply

u ok?? Reply

Is that why Kylie Minogue is planning a country album



jfc Reply

The last "breakout" female has probably been Ariana and she still doesn't chart as high as she should. It is really weird. Maybe there is just too many pop singers out there right now. Reply

Nobody has the full package, except for Tinashe (who can't put out a decent song). Reply

I don't know. I hate to say this because I want to be supportive of women and all but I truly feel like all of them sound exactly the same and so do their songs. No one is really trying to be original in the entertainment industry anymore. Dress the same, sound the same, market themselves the same...



I couldn't tell you one from the other, to be perfectly honest. Reply

Justice for marina!!! Electra Heart should have sold 10 million. Reply

that is the wrong opinion and Froot shouldve Reply

Froot is ha only album I can't listen straight thru. I skip most of the songs tbh! Reply

Marina deserves better! Reply

Marina is so freaking unique, I love her songs. I was listening to my Marina playlist on my way to work. Reply

Seriously, Electra Heart is way better than almost anything any pop artist has released in the last ten years. Reply

M F T E Reply

but truly, the LAST pop star is Gaga. No one after Gaga has touched pop girl legendhood.



also, we'll see how well The Female Ed Sheeren does with her next album... Reply

Same Gaga was the last superstar ONTD can try it with the donut queen but Ariana only charts when she has the help of a ft. Reply

tbh I can't see that sociopath flopping and making a fool out of herself like Katy. Reply

