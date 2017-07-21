Pop’s glass ceiling: why new female stars can’t break through
-Nine years after the emergence of Lady Gaga and many other women in pop music, there are a lot of women like Halsey and Dua Lipa and Zara Larrson who are out there and performing at festivals and occasionally having relatively successful songs, but they all seem unable to break through and become major players.
-Little Mix and Barbra Streisand are the only women to have #1 albums in the UK in the past year and even the usual major forces in the pop world like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Lorde failed to make much of an impact.
-Hip-hop and R&B are almost as popular on streaming services as rock and pop combined, but those genres are incredibly male-dominated and new female hip-hop and R&B artists are being pushed away from the genre in part because label people see this empty space in pop where there aren't any female stars leading the way.
-Raye says that she was in a position where if she really wanted to become a huge artist, she had to make her music more universal and she realized she was really "white-ifying" her music because women will very easily be confined to specialty radio stations only and written off early in their careers.
-Male artists generally don't need to make those sort of concessions for their music to have an impact.
-This expectation of female artists needing to be the full package from the start (even as many are still teenagers) to be commercially viable extends further than in the music they create as they need to be polished, socially conscious, edgy and fashion-forward, and likable while men are expected to be none of those things and people love when they're disheveled and awkward.
-The other reason having a decent social media following and streaming numbers might not be translating into stardom is the way fame as whole is completely different now than it was a few years ago.
SOURCE
so the pop obsessed tastemakers who quickly move on to the next thing have no impact in this climate whereas the lameos who play Shape of you until their neighbours want to kill them do.
Songs also used to have more lyrics, now they're often almost all chorus.
thanks.
And they are interchangeable, no identity at all. I swear I will hear a song on the radio and be like "Is this Halsey? No wait! That Tove Lo girl? No wait! Alessia Cara? No wait..."
The sexism part is also true because if Ed Sheeran can be this huge global star, then a lot of these female acts should be breaking through.
His popularity is bewildering to me. He's ugly, no star factor, his voice is just ok, music is not outstanding...what gives?
Too many of today's emerging artists are trying so hard to be "unique" that they end up being exactly like everybody else. I can't fathom sitting through a concert of most of them because they're just boring. =/ Even some who have catchy music, it's just like "Yeah, I'd go if the ticket was free...but I'm not spending money on them."
However, I just dropped $800 on Britney tickets yesterday. *hair flip* So, that should tell you something.
jfc
I couldn't tell you one from the other, to be perfectly honest.
also, we'll see how well The Female Ed Sheeren does with her next album...