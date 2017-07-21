ONTD Roundup
For Thursday, July 20, 2017:
- Madam Tussaud's Reveals New Beyonce Wax Figure
- Celebrities React: John McCain Has Brain Cancer
- Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Commits Suicide
- Freddie Mercury Film to Omit AIDS Crisis, Focus on Queen
- Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chester Bennington
- Jenny Slate Says Celebrity Gossip is a Tool of the Patriarchy
Omg that's so expensive. Can you move? The apartment I just moved out of wasn't amazing but it was $800-$900 a month for 1 bedroom and included all utilities except water. It's about a mile from DC but your apartment is probably a lot nicer I'm thinking.
Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
In the future money won't be a problem for you at all, the only money problem you'll have is how to spend all your many, many dollar bills. All your hard work will pay off and you'll be living your dream lifestyle, just you wait.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/floperry/desig
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
You won't have to worry about money, and you'll be able to give your kids things like after school piano classes, but you probably won't be able to afford your own private jet. You'll definitely be able to go Premium Economy though.
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
You won't have to worry about money, and you'll be able to give your kids things like after school piano classes, but you probably won't be able to afford your own private jet. You'll definitely be able to go Premium Economy though
Dang it :(
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
lmaooooooooo as if
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
You value experiences much more than possessions. You won't need a lot of money to be happy. You'll have lots of spare time because you won't have to work too much to get rich. You'll just be happy being outdoors with the people you love.
Lame.
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
p sure if i can afford a second house i'm rich
You got: You're not going to be rich, but it won't matter
You value experiences much more than possessions. You won't need a lot of money to be happy. You'll have lots of spare time because you won't have to work too much to get rich. You'll just be happy being outdoors with the people you love.
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
oop
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
Not on my salary lol.
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
So choosing the expensive options means you'll be mega-loaded in future? k.
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
Re: Design A Second Home And We'll Tell You How Rich You'll Be
i chose like... very realistic options lol. but that's nice.
Edited at 2017-07-21 04:31 pm (UTC)
• direct me to any websites/articles that explains astrology for knuckleheads like myself.
• give tips on going from red back to my natural hair which is blonde? currently i'm just not redying it and letting it slowly fade
enjoy this gif of betty cooper for your troubles
Red hair tends to stay forever, even though it fades fast, your hair will likely have a tint of red until it fully grows out and you cut off the dyed parts. Other than that, I have no advice, sry :(
Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
power pop /2005
Re: Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
Re: Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
Re: Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
cant believe they switched singers and thought it'd work lol
Re: Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
Re: Song of the Day: The Click Five - Catch Your Wave
Edited at 2017-07-21 04:33 pm (UTC)
It was intense but it took too long for me to mentally figure out the time lines and how it all connected. Like, I got it but visually it was jarring.
The ending was very abrupt and I wish we saw more of the civilians.
Jack Lowden was very very handsome tho. So thanks Nolan.