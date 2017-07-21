ONTD Roundup

Madame Tussauds has already removed the Beyonce statue lol. Reply

Lmao awesome. That shit was a DISASTUH. Reply

They should be embarrassed they allowed it up Reply

I have such financial anxiety after reading the Steph Curry real estate post. I’m currently living with my grandma but want to move in to an apt with my boyfriend in a few months. The rent where I live is outrageous (minimum like 1800 a month for a 2-bedroom, about 20 minutes outside D.C.). With my car payment and paying my own way through part time community college and nowhere to advance in my current office position I think, will I even be able to afford half of an apartment payment? And will I ever be able to buy a house?! Seriously how do couples survive? My brother who never went to college makes over $100,000 doing IT work and I’m still stuck as a receptionist not even making 40,000. I feel like I have to choose between school or an apartment lol. Reply

i know it isn't ideal but have you and your bf considered doubling up with another couple? my bf and i currently do that (our rent for a 2b/2ba is 2400, not including utilities) and we signed a lease with another couple and just split everything down the middle. i know it isn't great (little privacy unless we're in our respective half of the condo, people coming/going as they want, shared fridge/pantry, etc.) but it does ease our financial woes a bit. my bf was paying $1000 before when he lived on his own and he prefers this waay more. it gives us time to save little by little, i guess idk. Reply

2400 jfc...where do you live? and i guess i should have mentioned that we would need a 2 bedroom for his 11 year old who spends the weekends with him. maybe i can look for like a 2 bedroom basement apartment... Reply

Omg that's so expensive. Can you move? The apartment I just moved out of wasn't amazing but it was $800-$900 a month for 1 bedroom and included all utilities except water. It's about a mile from DC but your apartment is probably a lot nicer I'm thinking. Reply

Get a 1 bedroom and invest in a sofa bed Reply

Our dishwasher wasn't working his morning so my mom put a shit ton of Clorox down it. It's working now but the fumes were making me dizzy. I have every window open this morning but I can still smell the lingering smell of bleach ugh. Reply

Won't help you now, but baking soda, vinegar and hot water will do the same. Reply

We were originally gonna do that! but we realized we had no vinegar OR baking soda in the house. Lmao. Reply

Happy Friday ONTD. I can't decide if I want the weekend to arrive or not. Reply

Why wouldn't you??? Reply

I've been procrastinating on some things. The closer it gets, the more I'm reminded of everything I have to do. :/ Reply

You got: You're going to be mega loaded



In the future money won't be a problem for you at all, the only money problem you'll have is how to spend all your many, many dollar bills. All your hard work will pay off and you'll be living your dream lifestyle, just you wait.



https://www.buzzfeed.com/floperry/design-a-second-home-and-well-tell-you-how-rich-youll-be?utm_term=.qr8Kwm9AV#.hwmGnOXYP

You got: You're going to be extremely comfortable, but not silly rich

You won't have to worry about money, and you'll be able to give your kids things like after school piano classes, but you probably won't be able to afford your own private jet. You'll definitely be able to go Premium Economy though. Reply

Reply

same AND I CERTAINLY HOPE SO Reply

Dang it :( Reply

lmaooooooooo as if Reply

Lame. Reply

p sure if i can afford a second house i'm rich Reply

once again this is pretty accurate



oop Reply

Not on my salary lol. Reply

So choosing the expensive options means you'll be mega-loaded in future? k. Reply

i chose like... very realistic options lol. but that's nice. Reply

I'm confused as to why there isn't a Jada Pinkett Smith tag. Her husband and her children have a tag but she doesn't. Reply

Probably because no one has ever requested one in a tag suggestion post. Reply

When will we have a tag suggestion posts or even a mod post discussing rules?



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:31 pm (UTC)

This is a better answer than my "because you touch yourself at night" response. Reply

Maybe no one ever requested one in the tags post and there weren't enough posts about her for the mods to make one? Reply

Patriarchy Reply

Started making moves to leave my job this week and I already got an interview lined up at a dream company. Wish me luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

Ooh good luck!! Reply

Good luck! Reply

omw good luck!!! Reply

get it! Reply

good luck! may you get it and not have incompentent lazy af old ass co workers who try to pass the buck! Reply

Good luck! Reply

Thanks everyone!!! <3 <3 <3 Reply

Good luck! Reply

Good luck bb! Reply

Good LUck!!! :D Reply

• direct me to any websites/articles that explains astrology for knuckleheads like myself.

• give tips on going from red back to my natural hair which is blonde? currently i'm just not redying it and letting it slowly fade



enjoy this gif of betty cooper for your troubles



happy friday! anyone want to
• direct me to any websites/articles that explains astrology for knuckleheads like myself.
• give tips on going from red back to my natural hair which is blonde? currently i'm just not redying it and letting it slowly fade

enjoy this gif of betty cooper for your troubles

astrologycafe.com has a lot of good stuff. You can get your birth chart and it gives in-depth descriptions of what each sign in each planet for your chart mean.



Red hair tends to stay forever, even though it fades fast, your hair will likely have a tint of red until it fully grows out and you cut off the dyed parts. Other than that, I have no advice, sry :( Reply

lol what is she doing in your icon? Reply

power pop /2005 Reply

Your icon is so mesmerizing. Reply

And now Joey has a YouTube home improvement channel. What a time to be alive Reply

ah this band

cant believe they switched singers and thought it'd work lol Reply

The second one was better than the first one ever was. Reply

Why does the beginning sound so much like The Darkness's Growing on Me? Reply

hiii everyone Reply

Ayyy fam Reply

Also I'm going to see Muse tomorrow and again Monday at a smaller show in Central Park. I'm so excited. It's a good throwback concert summer. Incubus last week was incredible :D Reply

I'm seeing Sufjan (and co.) tonight! Reply

OMG have fun! Reply

Thank you! My friends saw him last night and had a blast so I'm excited!!! Reply

i'm so jealous!!!!! have fun!! Reply

I matched with this guy on bumble and we exchanged phone numbers however when he asked me where i lived he was disappointed. I live in East Bay (Bay Are, CA) and he lives in SF and he doesn't have a car so he said he never goes to the East Bay because its a hassle. Soon after he found out i live in the East Bay he stopped texting me back. Dating sucks lol.



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:33 pm (UTC)

guys are so lazy. they should all be forced to set their dating apps to a 0.5 mile radius so they don't waste any more of our time Reply

lol-- I feel you. I'm in Southern Alameda County and people from SF think it's like another country--- Reply

When I lived in West Hollywood I started dating a guy who lived in Venice Beach and we had to break up because there was zero parking whenever we went to see each other and it was too much trouble. The modern era, I swear. Reply

Parking in Venice is hideous. Reply

That does suck, but dating people who live in other parts of the bay is a pain in the ass. Although I feel like East Bay and SF isn't that bad so yeah, he probably is just lazy. But I live in the South Bay and I don't really bother with anyone who lives farther up northwest past Palo Alto or northeast past Milipitas. Reply

I start my new job on Monday! Eeee! After adjuncting for the past eight years, I'm not used to working nine hour days anymore. Hope I can handle it. :p But yay for steady income! Yay for health insurance! Reply

so cool ive been here 3 months and even tho initially they were kind they are unpleasant but at least leave me alone for the most part. Good luck hope the ppl at ur new job are nice and dont half-ass train u =/ :) Reply

Thanks, bb. I actually got a two-week agenda with everything they're going to train me on, so I think I'll get a thorough rundown of the company to start. Everyone I met in the interviews seemed really nice, so I have high hopes. I hope they don't turn unpleasant like you said happened to you. That's good that they leave you alone though--that's what I like about office jobs. Let me do my job and chill. Reply

Saw Dunkirk last night.



It was intense but it took too long for me to mentally figure out the time lines and how it all connected. Like, I got it but visually it was jarring.



The ending was very abrupt and I wish we saw more of the civilians.



Jack Lowden was very very handsome tho. So thanks Nolan. Reply

