The View reacts to the Trump sons jealous over Jared Kushner and America's obsession with OJ


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday it means no Whoopi but we get Paula. However, Joy is refereeing the panel which means it wasn't as bad as last week's episode. They discuss about the jealousy of Trump's sons over the affection that 45 has shown Kompromat Kush Kush. However, they all deduced that Ivanka with remain NUMBER ONE! They discuss if 45 had to throw somebody under the bus who would he choose Donald Jr or Jared. It was split till Joy broke the tie saying knowing him he would likely through Donald Jr under the bus.

The panel discusses OJ Simpson. The current obsession over him and his escapades. Joy mentions how CNN spent a whole day covering OJ instead of airing 24/7 45 drama. They talk about how his previous criminal record was not brought into play during this parole hearing. They say race is playing a big part in regards to this debacle. They also mention the docu-series and the dramatic re-enactment of the events that happened in 1989.

The cast of The Girls Trip come on the View to promote their new movie. Sunny mentions that she's in the movie. Sunny brings up how it's interesting to see an R rated movie like this being led by four Black women. Overall, it's PR for the movie which seems to be a good movie.

BONUS: They discuss make-up sex. The best part of the show. Jed argues for how can you not have makeup sex as well as quality time. Sunny brings up a text fight she is having with her spouse in regards to a mess that was left by their house gym. However, Sunny says that it was a mess left by their 14 year old son. Goddamn Paula is angered that she posted a text that included her husband. PAULA WHAT?!


[JOY: PLENTY OF SUBPOENAS TO GO AROUND.]






Sara and Joy were on point today. Sara is so goddamn precious!
