The View reacts to the Trump sons jealous over Jared Kushner and America's obsession with OJ

Spicy resigned!

lmao no surprise there

FUCK LMAO

He should have resigned long ago when he had a shred of dignity left

Which was when exactly...?

Holy shit

I can't believe Sean Spicer resigned lmao

he made it so much longer than everyone predicted

Lol neither can I. He's free!

i cant believe he didnt do it sooner tbh. he was embarrassing himself for a while

he should've resigned after the hitler comment tbh

mte



It's weird that people are treating him like a hero after he said that shit Reply

My coworker and I just cackled. Rotfl

Kellyanne better follow suit. She's already aging faster than the Crypt Keeper's mom. Girlfriend better get right with God. Lol

I can't believe it took this long TBH

I'm DYING. I barely got any sleep last night bc the news kept coming. Now that I'm awake again it won't stop either!

Bye Spicer!!!! 👋🏼



Bye Spicer!!!! 👋🏼 Reply

lmao sis I went to sleep at 1 and had to wake up at 7 for work 💀

I went to sleep at 3 AM studying Korean verbs. Woke up at 10AM just for The View.

Sis, are are you me?! I fell asleep just around 1am and woke up at 5am because I was actually excited for the day to begin and the news to start hopping. HOLY SHIT, I AM GAGGING at Spicer finally resigning - AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!

i had to force myself to turn off the tv and computer at midnight.

SEAN WITH THE WIND, BITCHES!!! (All credit due to the Huffington Post for that A+ headline)

LOL AT SPICEY

I MISSED IT! I just got home about 5 minutes and turned on CNN and BOOM! I'm hysterically laughing. Shit, sis, they just may fire/force resignations - I think Priebus is next, I dare not hope for Sessions getting the fucking boot because it would just be too beautiful.

I'm worried who they would replace Seasions with tho

DING DONG, SPICY'S GONE!

finnnnalllyyy some good news

THE DAY HAS JUST BEGUN! SEAN SPICER HAS RESIGNED! LET'S FUCKING PARTY!



I'm still making gifs of this episode of the VIew. Reply

I love that this Scaramucci guy being appointed is the excuse Spicey gave to resign, like, of all the shit that's happened this guy is your problem?? He just wants off this sinking ship ASAP.

I bet he was told they are investigating him too. Ain't no way he left because of a new appt, he has no say in all of that.

LMFAO seriously. Like this is the limit???? But I saw a theory that he's using the guy as an excuse to finally leave

does he do the fandango?

thunderbolt and lightning

haha I've been waiting for this to pop up since I heard the spicy news

I was trying to get it up as fast as I could after The View ended.

Thank you so much for doing these

Thank you!

Reince Priebus furious, per multiple who spoke w him. He has tried blocking Scaramucci at various points. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) 21. Juli 2017

Reply

No wonder the WH can't get shit done, its turmoil at every turn

That's what Carillo (?) said. Too many fights going on.



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:25 pm (UTC) Reply

It's the best possible outcome after Tramp won the election, lbr. This "presidency" is going better than I could have possibly imagined.

Huh, what's the deal with this guy other than being completely unqualified?

.@PressSec resigned after vehemently objecting to appointment at 10 a.m. Friday of Anthony Scaramucci as WH Communications director, per SAO — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) 21. Juli 2017

Reply

I know all these people are equally terrible but why specifically do they all hate Scaramucci?

Parent

JUST WATCHED THIS ON THE NEWS

The body count in the last 24 hours of people gone is NOW UP TO THREE!

WILL THERE BE MORE?!



WILL THERE BE MORE?! Reply

from your keyboard to god's ears

Wait, Spicer and who else?

Carrillo and the lawyer whatshisface

Another lawyer of Trumps and one basically isn't on the team but still around.

T***p's legal spokesperson, and one of his long time lawyers stepped down from representing him in the Russia case

Parent

As long as it is not Mueller or Roz....

Mueller is asking the WH to preserve any docs related to the June 2016 meeting 😈

It's been so quiet on the leaks/bombshells front for a reason (I think Mueller runs a tight ship). Now this week, it seems all bets are off. I have to wonder.... Mueller wants this chaos right now?? Shit we better be close to something shaking loose with the investigation.

Mueller runs a tight ship but he also plays his cards right. I do think there will be story tonight after the BS last night.

Well, it got out that that Russian bank turned over their Trump documents... Trump is in a panic, everyone is jumping ship, they don't want to be investigated too!

It's fucking NOON!

I like to watch NBC Nightly News when I get home from work and they had to have spent half the show talking about OJ, in TWO separate segments. They said something like "Once again, the world was watching today at OJ's parole hearing." Like....were they? There are multiple clusterfucks happening in Washington every day.

