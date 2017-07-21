The View reacts to the Trump sons jealous over Jared Kushner and America's obsession with OJ
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Paula Faris
Today's 🔥 topics:
It's Friday it means no Whoopi but we get Paula. However, Joy is refereeing the panel which means it wasn't as bad as last week's episode. They discuss about the jealousy of Trump's sons over the affection that
The panel discusses OJ Simpson. The current obsession over him and his escapades. Joy mentions how CNN spent a whole day covering OJ instead of airing 24/7
The cast of The Girls Trip come on the View to promote their new movie. Sunny mentions that she's in the movie. Sunny brings up how it's interesting to see an R rated movie like this being led by four Black women. Overall, it's PR for the movie which seems to be a good movie.
BONUS: They discuss make-up sex. The best part of the show. Jed argues for how can you not have makeup sex as well as quality time. Sunny brings up a text fight she is having with her spouse in regards to a mess that was left by their house gym. However, Sunny says that it was a mess left by their 14 year old son. Goddamn Paula is angered that she posted a text that included her husband. PAULA WHAT?!
[JOY: PLENTY OF SUBPOENAS TO GO AROUND.]
Sara and Joy were on point today. Sara is so goddamn precious!
It's weird that people are treating him like a hero after he said that shit
Bye Spicer!!!! 👋🏼
I'm still making gifs of this episode of the VIew.
WILL THERE BE MORE?!