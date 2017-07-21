Oscar-winner Mark Rylance says he would be embarrassed to ever campaign for an Oscar

He's a fantastic actor. I don't blame him. Lots of Oscar campaigns are so cringeworthy. Reply

Thread

Link

excuse u, harold will get awards recognition too! Reply

Thread

Link

i agree, it just sounds like a group interview. Reply

Thread

Link

This Melissa Leo shade!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

was just coming here to mention her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fact that any woman has ever won an Oscar for a role written by goddamn DOR is a tragesty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol why? he's a hack but he's not a bad writer and he does bring great performances from his actors. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was probably my fave win from that year, just because everyone thought it was going to be Stallone's, lol Reply

Thread

Link

I thought campaigning was a requirement by the studios, I could be way off here but won't they blacklist you if you don't. I thought that's what happened to Monique. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember Monique campaigning, she was doing a lot of press for Precious during that time, doing interviews and such. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hmm why did I think she didn't. 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't Monique got blacklisted because she named a lot of people she disliked working with? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mo'Nique definitely campaigned. If I remember correctly the issue they had was with her speech and how she didn't thank any of producers involved with Precious and didn't mention Lee Daniels at all either and he was pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think that's definitely true for younger and/or less established actors (and doubly for actresses). I'd imagine that it's probably rolled in with your normal promo duties seeing as a lot of Oscar-bait movie marketing campaigns rely on award nominations to sell the movie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like no one even saw 'Bridge of Spies'



but he's a great actor Reply

Thread

Link

It was actually one of my favorite movies that Oscar season, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didn't love it but it was my personal pick from the best pics because it was best made. the cinematography was lovely. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bridge of spies made $165 million lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw it and the only reason I liked it was his performance lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was going to be super boring, but I actually ended up really enjoying it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



You have the privilege of having the option of not campaigning for awards, being a white man. A lot of women and every POC don't have that option.



Some are too much with their campaigns but that's another issue.



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:03 pm (UTC) You have the privilege of having the option of not campaigning for awards, being a white man. A lot of women and every POC don't have that option.Some are too much with their campaigns but that's another issue. Reply

Thread

Link

Exactly this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. Could he be any more self-congratulatory? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you, glad somebody said this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he can act (idk wtf bfg was tho) but he's so pretentious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see his point. I've always felt people should just watch the movies and make up their own damn minds. But seems like many Academy members don't even bother to watch the movies. Some of those Oscar blind ballots were infuriating. I get it if you're working and busy and maybe don't have time to watch everything that's nominated. But there's so much just "nah - not watching that". Reply

Thread

Link

I think if you don't watch, then you shouldn't be allowed to vote. Maybe they should just have required scheduled screenings for each movie or something like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or take a quiz Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

might be naive but i was honestly shocked when i learned that ppl vote in categories where they didn't watch all the nominees. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. That's why I like the idea of the rules where if you haven't made something in FORTY FUCKING YEARS, you're not in the Academy anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I agree. I think its crazy that they now just get the movies sent to them, and they just basically promise they have watched them



(Especially since I feel some of the actors and other people don't truly understand the technical awards so just vote for whoever) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ITA, some of the blind ballots were infuriating to read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how those anonymous Oscar ballot interviews have been exposing how dumb, out of touch and all-round awful Oscar voters really are.



Like these clowns are the kind of people who get to decide what the best movie of the year is? Bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's so annoying because their lazy asses get free screeners sent directly to their homes and they still can't be bothered to watch them all before they vote. Even if you're not interested in a movie, 2-3 hours of your time - you can even spread it out over multiple days - is not a lot to ask when you're voting on something that is unfortunately still very important for the industry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never saw this movie, and I forgot about it's whole existence, tbh.

I mean if you're able to win for a forgettable movie without campaigning, maybe that means he truly deserved it then? Reply

Thread

Link

i saw dunkirk last night and thought the "sea" civilian portion of it was the most compelling, with mark and his son. it was the only part that felt personal for me until the end when fionn is reading the paper and realizes he's going to have to go back to war. Reply

Thread

Link

that's how i felt. all the stuff with the soldiers trying to get away from the shore was boring as hell (and i did start zoning out halfway through), despite how gripping the action sequences were (and zimmer's amazing score of course). i mean it's a great experience, but i want to see a movie, not jump on the dunkirk simulator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I also thought that tom Hardy over the beach scenes were fucking stunning. He didn't deserve what he got! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched an interview with Harry Styles and I guess that was kind of the point.. (Nolan) wanted you to feel disconnected from the characters in the sense that they were ALL merely human. You didn't know where they were from, what they were like, whether or not they had siblings, whether or not they were in love. They were mysteriously void of any history...but in subtle, fleeting ways you got a sense of how afraid they were, how young they were, or how brave they were. You saw every solider. Kind of like the unknown solider times 400,000. Or at least that is how I felt about it. I thought the lack of backstory made the film that much more compelling. I was greatly moved by the political undertones and the horrors of war. How *spoilers* in the beginning you thought they may be setting up the main characters only to have them snuffed out before a single word is spoken. How one of the soldiers dies staring at the potted plants and photos on a window sill. The eeriness of it all. How isolated and defeated they all must have been. The way they see death at a moments notice. How no one cries when some men don't stand up. How even though we may attempt we will never understand the horrors of what goes on in war. How the young boy on the boat comes to realize this and forgives the solider for what he had done to his friend. How at the end of it all there is a train to nowhere and eyes that have seen things many will never understand. How most will go back. "All we did was survive". Thats enough. (?)



Edited at 2017-07-21 06:21 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tell us more, yt man. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao yeah, plus he's British. Of course, he didn't have to campaign. Poc actors don't get awards despite being freaking denzel washington Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Denzel has two oscars... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he won the same year idris elba got two SAG awards and was bafflingly snubbed for an oscar nod, so i doubt many can sympathize with mark here Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was good in Dunkirk, I liked him Reply

Thread

Link

good for him but rme @ people who think they better because they above this stuff or don't to it. like in his position he easily can avoid it, but for many others it's a real chance to achieve smth in their career field Reply

Thread

Link

That's why I'm like please shut the hell up white man. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went to see the all-male production of 12 night for stephen fry and johnny flynn but came put completely in love with mark. He is so great. Reply

Thread

Link

My first broadway show was Jerusalem and Rylance was so incredible that it pretty much ruined him in any other role for me lol. He's always good but never quite as captivating as he was on stage.



I was in New York when 12th night was running and I'm forever upset that tickets were sold out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That performance was exhilarating. His energy and virtuosity were just incredible to witness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link