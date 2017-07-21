Oscar-winner Mark Rylance says he would be embarrassed to ever campaign for an Oscar
#Dunkirk star (and Oscar winner) Mark Rylance says he "would never" campaign for an Oscar: "How embarrassing" https://t.co/sglZyvclrW pic.twitter.com/DgNFHFXVOO— THR International (@THRGlobal) July 21, 2017
-- Mark Rylance won Best Supporting Actor last year for Spielberg's recent borefest 'Bridge of Spies'
-- Says he did not campaign for it at all during awards season as he was in London doing a play, and not in LA
-- His quote: "How embarrassing to campaign for an award, to sell yourself. I would never do that. It seems very demeaning and time-consuming. Fortunately, I didn't have to have the philosophical debate, because I was busy."
Also, having seen Dunkirk, it's safe to assume he's likely the only person getting any awards recognition for it (in supporting of course).
but he's a great actor
You have the privilege of having the option of not campaigning for awards, being a white man. A lot of women and every POC don't have that option.
Some are too much with their campaigns but that's another issue.
Exactly this.
+1
(Especially since I feel some of the actors and other people don't truly understand the technical awards so just vote for whoever)
Like these clowns are the kind of people who get to decide what the best movie of the year is? Bye.
I mean if you're able to win for a forgettable movie without campaigning, maybe that means he truly deserved it then?
That's why I'm like please shut the hell up white man.
I was in New York when 12th night was running and I'm forever upset that tickets were sold out