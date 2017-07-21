PoA - trio backs

Oscar-winner Mark Rylance says he would be embarrassed to ever campaign for an Oscar




-- Mark Rylance won Best Supporting Actor last year for Spielberg's recent borefest 'Bridge of Spies'
-- Says he did not campaign for it at all during awards season as he was in London doing a play, and not in LA
-- His quote: "How embarrassing to campaign for an award, to sell yourself. I would never do that. It seems very demeaning and time-consuming. Fortunately, I didn't have to have the philosophical debate, because I was busy."

Also, having seen Dunkirk, it's safe to assume he's likely the only person getting any awards recognition for it (in supporting of course).

Source: https://twitter.com/THRGlobal/status/888348887622090753
