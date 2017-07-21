Ise Lyfe's "The Bazics" - What You Should Know About Police Brutality | Zendaya: The App
Sometimes you have to create the content you wanna see. Started a little show on my app with my mentor/big brother @iselyfe ... #TheBazics. pic.twitter.com/ZIuc7AcLu0— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 21, 2017
As a young person I feel that sometimes it's hard to find a way stay updated and educated on important political topics... (1)— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 21, 2017
...without either being bored to death or just confused😂 So we said...let's make it simple, real, quick and strip it down to the basics. (2)— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 21, 2017
+ we don't just focus on hard hitting topics,we always make sure we uplift people with good news.Positive stories to motivate & inspire.(3)— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 21, 2017
We hope to keep this going, tell us what you think❤️✊🏽THE REST OF THE FIRST EPI UP NOW!! LINK IN BIO!!— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 21, 2017
Ise Lyfe's "The Bazics" - What You Should Know About Police Brutality | Zendaya: The Apphttps://t.co/xHDSde64ivhttps://t.co/YGy6Xs7Yxs pic.twitter.com/ORVgEiK0gO— Zendaya Media (@ZendayaMedia) July 20, 2017
Seriously though, I am so mad about this recent police shooting in Minnesota. The lawyer for Justine Damond also represented Philando Castile and he has the nerve to say that Justine Damond was the most innocent victim of a police shooting he's ever seen. The fact that a police officer is most likely going to go down for a police shooting because he was black and the victim is white enrages me so much when black person after black person gets killed by the police and nothing happens. It's such bullshit.
i think it's a good introductory video
Which is only available on iphone?
Well that's too bad then.
Is that the whole video?