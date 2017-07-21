Ise Lyfe's "The Bazics" - What You Should Know About Police Brutality | Zendaya: The App

Zendaya is such a goddamn queen. Will def watch this later. Reply

I really liked the video. And I thought that it was cool that they talked about positive news at the end. Gotta promote people doing well and inspiring others.

Yes! I like the idea of ending on a hopeful note. Heaven knows we need it...

This is cool. I really liked the good news at the end. I liked the celebration of black excellence when there's not enough of that going around.



Seriously though, I am so mad about this recent police shooting in Minnesota. The lawyer for Justine Damond also represented Philando Castile and he has the nerve to say that Justine Damond was the most innocent victim of a police shooting he's ever seen. The fact that a police officer is most likely going to go down for a police shooting because he was black and the victim is white enrages me so much when black person after black person gets killed by the police and nothing happens. It's such bullshit.

It's so frustrating that this is only happening because Justine was white and the police officer is black. If he had been white, they wouldn't give a fuck and would make up an excuse for him to get free. It's really such bullshit.

bless ha!

I laughed @ "what are your parents feeding you"

i think it's a good introductory video

It's only available though her app?



Which is only available on iphone?



Well that's too bad then.

You can watch on her website.



Is that the whole video?

The whole video is on the last tweet.

