Scarlett's song at the end was beautiful, it made me cry

I am glad Gunnar and Scarlett are taking a break, they both need to grow and learn before being together for good



I miss Avery



Juliette was selfish, what's new, I just wish she would do this shit to people that deserve it...



I like Jessie a lot, I honestly like her better than Rayna, she has more personality Reply

I think they handled the miscarriage well.



Also im glad we have been put out of our misery in terms of Gunnar/Scarlett. idk why the writers even bothered to get them back together if they were gonna be miserable right away for no good reason. Reply

