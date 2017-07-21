July 21st, 2017, 05:07 pm evillemmons Nashville 5x20 Promo "Speed Trap Town" Gunnar visits his hometown and faces the ghosts of his past; Maddie and Juliette get nominated for the same American Music Award; Deacon helps Jessie record; Scarlett learns self-defense. source Tagged: nashville (abc), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 33 comments Add comment
I am glad Gunnar and Scarlett are taking a break, they both need to grow and learn before being together for good
I miss Avery
Juliette was selfish, what's new, I just wish she would do this shit to people that deserve it...
I like Jessie a lot, I honestly like her better than Rayna, she has more personality
Also im glad we have been put out of our misery in terms of Gunnar/Scarlett. idk why the writers even bothered to get them back together if they were gonna be miserable right away for no good reason.
Maddie and Juliette get nominated for the same American Music Award
How