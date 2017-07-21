Shadowhunters - SDCC Roundup!

Clace is awful Reply

JUSTICE FOR JAVA JACE.

Less awful than Climon, which isn't saying much.JUSTICE FOR JAVA JACE.

*Insert Rachel gif* Aww he's so pretty. Reply

Kat's air got lighter and Dom's darker?



I give up on Malec being what we all want it to be.



Izzy deserves better than Sizzy.



Those new characters mentioned mean nothing to me, I assume I'll read up about them when we're closer to them showing up.



Kat's air got lighter and Dom's darker?

I give up on Malec being what we all want it to be.

Izzy deserves better than Sizzy.

Those new characters mentioned mean nothing to me, I assume I'll read up about them when we're closer to them showing up.

Is the character death [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Jace? People on Tumblr said he dies in one of the books. Then comes back? Happy about Maia being a regular in S3, she deserves it, let's hope she won't be a regular like Luke and barely show up.

THE FANDOM WANT IT.



They aren't filming S3 yet so they're in hiatus mode - irl Dom's hair is not that bright blonde, and Kat's is not that orange lmao



JUSTICE FOR IZZY!!!!



Yeah Lilith is as you can biblically imagine [ Spoiler (click to open) ] a greater demon, and the one who Valentine got blood from to make Demon Jonathan. There's more but you can read up at the time



THE FANDOM WANT IT.

They aren't filming S3 yet so they're in hiatus mode - irl Dom's hair is not that bright blonde, and Kat's is not that orange lmao

JUSTICE FOR IZZY!!!!

Yeah Lilith is as you can biblically imagine [ Spoiler (click to open) ] a greater demon, and the one who Valentine got blood from to make Demon Jonathan. There's more to it but you can read up at the time

As for the character death, [ Spoiler (click to open) ] yes i'd imagine it's going to be Jace. I'm 100% positive they're following the book plot wherein Valentine kills him in the season finale, and Clary asks the angel Raziel to bring him back to life. There's more to it than that but i'll not spoil you too much! Sis you know Maia will have more screentime than Luke as long as she can be paired up with someone. But i'm hoping when they say we'll get more Luke and he might have a love interest it means more screentime AND it'll be Mama Lightwood!

Yup, as long as she can be paired up with someone, Maia will probably have more screen time than Luke, who is 'CW parent regular' when it comes to screen time. Fingers crossed they actually deliver on that screen time and love interest for Luke (the only way he'd actually get any screen time on this show) and prayer circle for it being Mama Lightwood, the fandom has spoken. Make it a bit of a slow burn to be believable, but still.



I knew Kat's hair wasn't like Clary (especially S1 Crayola atrocity), but I didn't know about Dom.



JUSTICE FOR IZZY, THE CONFIRMED BEST SHADOWHUNTER ON THE SHOW.



I'll definitely be reading up on Lilith before S3. And about the spoiler, no need to tell me more, if I want to, I'll look it up myself or let myself watch how they do it/what happens next. Will all the season cliffhangers be about this character? who knows. Reply

I want a foursome with Harry, Matthew, and Isaiah. Reply

Get in line sis!! Reply

they all look really good! (alberto's hair tho lmao) and im v happy about maia becoming a regular



Alberto's hair looks ABSOLUTELY FUCKING TRAGIC SIS.



Like. It hurts my eyes to look at it. Reply

im trying to force myself to think its cute but the middle part... Reply

they're all very cute (except for the guy who plays simon)

but

acting classes. take them.

and who is sizzy supposed to be? sebastian/izzy? simon/izzy? lord, give her something useful.

what made the guy who plays simon decide that that hair was a good choice? Reply

Simon /izzy, I'm pretty sure. I know it happens in the books, so maybe they do it in the show. Reply

oh, ok, thank you. i haven't read the books. i tried once, but... Reply

Sebastian/Izzy would be a hell of a lot more interesting than the actual pairing Simon/Izzy lmao



Alberto's (Simon) hair is AWFUL, TRAGIC, DELETE IT, PAPER BAG IT.



I was thinking about the quality of the acting last night, and how it didn't bug me at all in season one because the show was so budget and I knew that going in... then they got some more money for season 2, things started to look a bit fancier, and my expectations went up. But really, I enjoyed it more when I considered it the equivalent of a day time soap instead of a regular weekly drama. I'm going to try and remember that, and maybe give the show a bit of slack. It may be awful, but at least it's fun, trashy awfulness that is pretty to look at and gives me a whole lot of great fan fiction to read later on!

Good point bb!!



Everyone moaning about the actors not being able to act as though it's a brand new development?



They're CW level actors, on a Freeform show. Like they're not trying to be Emmy Nominated thespians! They're just having fun, being cute, enjoying being on their trashy cute little show and living their lives.



But as you say, it is more noticeable now the rest of the show has gone up a massive notch in terms of budget and tech. Although I will say Kat's acting improved HUGELY between seasons 1 and 2! Reply

The make up for Sarah was so bad. Everything from the lips to the eyebrows looked so mediocre.

According to the cast she's STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL as the Seelie Queen, THOSE BIG EYES, SO BEAUTIFUL, SO PERFECT, ETHEREAL GODDESS.



And i'm over here like "did they run out of money?" Reply

They are just being nice. It was like they did all the "don'ts" for makeup. And baby hairs around her face didn't match the color of her wig yikes. Reply

Echoing the person above about Sarah's makeup. It does not look good. I didn't know she & Dom are a thing!



Alberto, honey, that hair. No.



Everyone else looks great! Reply

Alberto is rippppppppppppeeeeddddddddddd af, but he's like he spent 100% of his time and effort getting his bod on point, and forgot he needs to look good above the neck too.

She and Dom are super cute together! There's a video of her surprising him on set that had me like "aww why are you two so groooss!" lol Reply

Awwww *gag me with a spoon*

LOL JK







LOL JK Reply

Matthew looks so dead inside in that hug photo lmao. Also, Sarah Hyland's Seelie Queen look is tragic. The younger version of the character had much better makeup.



Emeraude looks great tho. Reply

lmao Matt's face is so meme-worthy ALWAYS. Reply

lmbo I love that Dom always hugs Matt from behind and Matt's face is just '.....' Reply

they are all so gorg <3 Reply

Even Alberto with that hair sis? 👀 Reply

everybody has a bad hairday sometimes lol Reply

This cast is so pretty.



I'm so happy Alisha will be a series regular. I had a feeling Hyland would be the Seelie Queen at some point. That makeup is tragic though; she looks more dead than anything else.



All I want now is Luke and Mama Lightwood to get together, yassss!



Can't wait for that death. Bet it's going to be one hell of a cliffhanger on the season's finale.

Spoiler alert for that death and cliffhanger... [ Spoiler (click to open) ] that's not going to be a cliffhanger lmao, don't get too excited and be let down. Poor Sarah really does look like corpse realness!

Aww, I wanted a good cliffhanger of the death being in the last few seconds. :p Reply

My husband makes fun of me for watching this show but idc. lol I'm sorry I was seriously hoping Sarah wasn't the Queen but then I saw the sneaked peak and just laughed at her acting, makeup and accent. I just want more Magnus, and Valentine tbh I'm done with Alec I can't take Matts terrible acting. Harry can't continue to carry the scenes for both of them. Reply

Does this cast really like each othet and get along?

They seem like it but so did buffy :/ anyway i love this whole cast.

They seem to! but I was never on the Buffy train so maybe I'm naive lmbo. All of the guys are pretty tight and some of them even spend time together outside the show, and Kat just seems like a ray of sunshine who gets along with everybody and makes things for them. I can't make heads or tails of Emeraude tbh. She seems to get along with them but she also seems kind of detached? Reply

Yeah I get that from E too, maybe a deep introvert.

Some character are annoying but for story so it's nice to enjoy everyone's screen time. Reply

