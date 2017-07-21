Shadowhunters - SDCC Roundup!

Shadowhunters malec adorableness

therealsarahhyland Sorry I tricked you all in to thinking I wasn't the Seelie Queen. In my defense I never lied... I was just getting in to character ;) 👑 #shadowhunters




{What Does The Future Hold For Each Character - In One Word}



{Season Finale Spoiler/Plot Hint for Book Fans}



{A Few Highlights from Interviews and Panels - Behind The Spoiler Cut}

[Spoiler (click to open)]



























isaiahmustafa Parabatri #what










{Parabatri Harry, Matt and Isaiah Talk MALEC!}



"There is no way ever that you can ever see Malec go down hill. It's not gonna happen.
Everything that happens is driving towards a singular end, and that end is their unending happiness."
{Matthew Daddario}

"They need to go through these things to be happy [...] Magnus and Alec, they are something so special, but the road to there is going to be rocky, and you need that to happen to get to that place."
{Harry Shum Jr}

"I need them to happen fast - Malec is like Luke's friends that can hook him up with other people."
{Isaiah Mustafa}


{Cute Cast Is Cute}













{The Cast (Mostly) Looking Beautiful at Official Photoshoots & SDCC Portraits}
























To Summarise: What We Know Following SDCC - SPOILERS!
-Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, also dating Dom Sherwood) cast as the Seelie Queen
-Alisha Wainwright upgraded to series regular for S3
-Jordan will show up in S3
-Tessa will be on the show eventually
-Lilith will be showing up
-Luke to get a love interest? (Mama Lightwood?)
-Malec getting deliberately tense and rocky, but the end game is it bringing them closer together
-Sizzy IS happening - slow burn
-Season 3A will follow A City of Fallen Angels
-Season 2B Finale will have a character death - book spoilers may be in comments (please place behind a cut!!)


Happy SDCC Holiday Weekend, ONTD ShadowFam! 💖
Warning: Image Heavy & Spoiler Heavy. Please place any book spoilers behind a cut.

