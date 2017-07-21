Shadowhunters - SDCC Roundup!
Bonus @ShadowhuntersTV news: Alisha Wainwright (@WainwrightAE) has been promoted to series regular for Season 3! https://t.co/3RAn9KUSFP pic.twitter.com/0gHNe0qbfs— TVLine.com (@TVLine) 20 July 2017
And you thought you knew who the Seelie Queen was... Welcome to the family @Sarah_Hyland. #Shadowhunters https://t.co/owy4FYg0u4— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 20 July 2017
therealsarahhyland Sorry I tricked you all in to thinking I wasn't the Seelie Queen. In my defense I never lied... I was just getting in to character ;) 👑 #shadowhunters
{What Does The Future Hold For Each Character - In One Word}
One word for what's in the future of the character and Jazz hands! #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC @etnow @ShadowhuntersTV #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/z0UdGiVGFf— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) 20 July 2017
{Season Finale Spoiler/Plot Hint for Book Fans}
EXCLUSIVE: The @ShadowhuntersTV cast just revealed a MAJOR spoiler about the season finale! https://t.co/0ZkZBFushi pic.twitter.com/8Zm1awR5Gb— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) 20 July 2017
{A Few Highlights from Interviews and Panels - Behind The Spoiler Cut}
[Spoiler (click to open)]
#LIVE | @arosende says Sizzy is coming but Izzy "can't jump from one vamp to another vamp" @EmeraudeToubia says Simon is one to talk!— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | @toddzer1 says in season 3 you'll have a lot from @WainwrightAE (crowd cheers)— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | LILITH IS COMING 😱😱😱— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | Will Luke find love? @toddzer1 a lot more Luke coming in season 3. Also Jordan!— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | Season 3A will follow City of Fallen Angels— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
About the future of Sizzy #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC https://t.co/Z3BYx7Ve0t— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | @MatthewDaddario scoffs at @Kat_McNamara saying Clary understands compassion because she used to be a mundane.— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#LIVE | @HarryShumJr said the Malec relationship is like a rope you are holding "with tension the whole time. And we're just stretching it"— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#UPDATE | Exclusive photos from the #Shadowhunters panel today at #SDCC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xnyFtUlT99— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
#UPDATE | Shadowhunters Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr. & Isaiah Mustafa Talk Season 2B Finale (via @HiddenRemote) https://t.co/XQCyJ18Dbe— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 21 July 2017
Oh hello @MatthewDaddario 😍 #Shadowhunters #SDCC https://t.co/KZ7m5ShAF8 pic.twitter.com/VXSHYIHh0k— Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) 20 July 2017
The best 😍 @isaiahmustafa #Shadowhunters #SDCC https://t.co/WYgrqLi6Md pic.twitter.com/Rn7gLNKMAt— Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) 20 July 2017
Some of the #Shadowhunters guys in the press room! #sdcc pic.twitter.com/UgsRBHiYlx— Whedonopolis (@whedonopolis) 20 July 2017
isaiahmustafa Parabatri #what
Nothing better than catching up with @MatthewDaddario @HarryShumJr and @isaiahmustafa from #Shadowhunters at #SDCC! pic.twitter.com/K7ik6KIFZu— NERDOPHILES @ SDCC (@nerdophiles) 21 July 2017
Love the way @Kat_McNamara looks at @DomSherwood1 😍 https://t.co/q8AwCIaynZ pic.twitter.com/ZTY0SpNSU8— Talk Nerdy With Us (@TalkNerdyWithUs) 20 July 2017
That's a wrap. Thank you to all of our amazing fans who came to see us at @Comic_Con today! ❤ #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/5QdoGFFSY3— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
Selfie? Don't mind if we do. 😏 #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/6et8cyoySp— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
{Parabatri Harry, Matt and Isaiah Talk MALEC!}
#UPDATE | 'Shadowhunters' At Comic-Con: Harry Shum Jr. & Matthew Daddario On Malec (via @accesshollywood) pic.twitter.com/wNyQi7QtmN— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 21 July 2017
"There is no way ever that you can ever see Malec go down hill. It's not gonna happen.
Everything that happens is driving towards a singular end, and that end is their unending happiness."
{Matthew Daddario}
"They need to go through these things to be happy [...] Magnus and Alec, they are something so special, but the road to there is going to be rocky, and you need that to happen to get to that place."
{Harry Shum Jr}
"I need them to happen fast - Malec is like Luke's friends that can hook him up with other people."
{Isaiah Mustafa}
{Cute Cast Is Cute}
Because at @Comic_Con... we take selfies. #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/1yQ1Eofqim— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 20 July 2017
.@IsaiahMustafa's takin' @Comic_Con one shot at a time. 📸 #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/l6v7DXmrNK— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 20 July 2017
Can't escape now. @Comic_Con is just beginning. 🙌 #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/QXOohc5hxN— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 20 July 2017
Coming soon: Harry Shum Jr.'s #Shadowhunters Makeup Tutorial #SDCC pic.twitter.com/vBWv7LZLMq— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 20 July 2017
Can we join this hug? Please? #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/V01JymnSgt— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
We'll just leave this here. 😍 #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/koaEBBUIZ7— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
{The Cast (Mostly) Looking Beautiful at Official Photoshoots & SDCC Portraits}
The @ShadowhuntersTV cast is here to slay! #ETComicCon #SDCC pic.twitter.com/JZDNPh752s— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) 20 July 2017
Straight out of a comic book. 😍 // @EmeraudeToubia #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC pic.twitter.com/olWJ2rRoA4— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
#Shadowhunters stars @EmeraudeToubia @MatthewDaddario & @Kat_McNamara at @BuzzFeed's #SDCC Suite pic.twitter.com/QUVL3U6U0t— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) 20 July 2017
#Shadowhunters stars @HarryShumJr @Kat_McNamara & @DomSherwood1 at @BuzzFeed's #SDCC suite pic.twitter.com/hWg58kDUUN— BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) 20 July 2017
#UPDATE | New HQ photos of @HarryShumJr from today at San Diego Comic Con #SDCC - Part 7 (via harryshumjr.us) pic.twitter.com/Af3n8S5ciy— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
NEW photos of Kat, Dom, Matthew, and Emeraude #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC— ShadowhuntersUpdates (@NephilimUpdates) 20 July 2017
Via: @TVLine pic.twitter.com/E9FK4MlUKK
#Clace? #Climon? Nah... #Domberto 👍😍✨ @ShadowhuntersTV shenanigans @Comic_Con! @EW #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/swaZDSyJRA— Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) 21 July 2017
#UPDATE | New HQ photos of @MatthewDaddario and @HarryShumJr with the rest of @ShadowhuntersTV's cast today at #SDCC (via Getty Images) 8/? pic.twitter.com/yYw4kq9Jtw— ShumDario News (@ShumDarioNews) 20 July 2017
Read between the lines. Our cast is 🔥. #ShadowhuntersAtSDCC— Shadowhunters (@ShadowhuntersTV) 21 July 2017
Photo via @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/d1ZeQKsGyS
To Summarise: What We Know Following SDCC - SPOILERS!
-Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, also dating Dom Sherwood) cast as the Seelie Queen
-Alisha Wainwright upgraded to series regular for S3
-Jordan will show up in S3
-Tessa will be on the show eventually
-Lilith will be showing up
-Luke to get a love interest? (Mama Lightwood?)
-Malec getting deliberately tense and rocky, but the end game is it bringing them closer together
-Sizzy IS happening - slow burn
-Season 3A will follow A City of Fallen Angels
-Season 2B Finale will have a character death - book spoilers may be in comments (please place behind a cut!!)
Happy SDCC Holiday Weekend, ONTD ShadowFam! 💖
Warning: Image Heavy & Spoiler Heavy. Please place any book spoilers behind a cut.
JUSTICE FOR JAVA JACE.
Kat's air got lighter and Dom's darker?
I give up on Malec being what we all want it to be.
Izzy deserves better than Sizzy.
Those new characters mentioned mean nothing to me, I assume I'll read up about them when we're closer to them showing up.
Is the character death [Spoiler (click to open)] Jace? People on Tumblr said he dies in one of the books. Then comes back?
THE FANDOM WANT IT.
They aren't filming S3 yet so they're in hiatus mode - irl Dom's hair is not that bright blonde, and Kat's is not that orange lmao
JUSTICE FOR IZZY!!!!
Yeah Lilith is as you can biblically imagine [Spoiler (click to open)]a greater demon, and the one who Valentine got blood from to make Demon Jonathan. There's more but you can read up at the time.
As for the character death, [Spoiler (click to open)] yes i'd imagine it's going to be Jace. I'm 100% positive they're following the book plot wherein Valentine kills him in the season finale, and Clary asks the angel Raziel to bring him back to life. There's more to it than that but i'll not spoil you too much!
I knew Kat's hair wasn't like Clary (especially S1 Crayola atrocity), but I didn't know about Dom.
JUSTICE FOR IZZY, THE CONFIRMED BEST SHADOWHUNTER ON THE SHOW.
I'll definitely be reading up on Lilith before S3. And about the spoiler, no need to tell me more, if I want to, I'll look it up myself or let myself watch how they do it/what happens next. Will all the season cliffhangers be about this character? who knows.
Like. It hurts my eyes to look at it.
but
acting classes. take them.
and who is sizzy supposed to be? sebastian/izzy? simon/izzy? lord, give her something useful.
what made the guy who plays simon decide that that hair was a good choice?
Alberto's (Simon) hair is AWFUL, TRAGIC, DELETE IT, PAPER BAG IT.
I was thinking about the quality of the acting last night, and how it didn't bug me at all in season one because the show was so budget and I knew that going in... then they got some more money for season 2, things started to look a bit fancier, and my expectations went up. But really, I enjoyed it more when I considered it the equivalent of a day time soap instead of a regular weekly drama. I'm going to try and remember that, and maybe give the show a bit of slack. It may be awful, but at least it's fun, trashy awfulness that is pretty to look at and gives me a whole lot of great fan fiction to read later on!
Everyone moaning about the actors not being able to act as though it's a brand new development?
They're CW level actors, on a Freeform show. Like they're not trying to be Emmy Nominated thespians! They're just having fun, being cute, enjoying being on their trashy cute little show and living their lives.
But as you say, it is more noticeable now the rest of the show has gone up a massive notch in terms of budget and tech. Although I will say Kat's acting improved HUGELY between seasons 1 and 2!
And i'm over here like "did they run out of money?"
Alberto, honey, that hair. No.
Everyone else looks great!
LOL JK
Emeraude looks great tho.
I'm so happy Alisha will be a series regular. I had a feeling Hyland would be the Seelie Queen at some point. That makeup is tragic though; she looks more dead than anything else.
All I want now is Luke and Mama Lightwood to get together, yassss!
Can't wait for that death. Bet it's going to be one hell of a cliffhanger on the season's finale.
Spoiler alert for that death and cliffhanger...[Spoiler (click to open)]that's not going to be a cliffhanger lmao, don't get too excited and be let down.
They seem like it but so did buffy :/ anyway i love this whole cast.
Some character are annoying but for story so it's nice to enjoy everyone's screen time.
The trailer looks fantastically dramatic, I can't wait, my babies, etc etc.
I've been getting my mother to watch S1 since she, too, enjoys the occasional dose of mindless trash. Apparently she's decided she wants me to find a Harry to settle down with. mmmkay good taste mom but you might wanna lower them expectations there lmbo.
Alberto, sweetie, why did you style yourself like Dandy from AHS today? why would you do this.