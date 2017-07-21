we need better popstar ffs Reply

Thread

Link

Why are all of the One Direction douches going solo make it stop!!! And why are all the yt girls trying to be urban? Who is this bebe rexha trash. Looks like a low budget Kylie Jenner Reply

Thread

Link

we don't deserve bebe rexha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bebe rexha is what happens when black women and woc are mostly shut out from pop music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this is true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bebe is an albanian singer/songwriter who has written ur fave hits like Monster, Stars Dance, Me Myself and I etc.



She's even written kpop and serbian for artists



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a fucking good song. Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to keep growing his hair until it covers his entire face. Reply

Thread

Link

such tragic fashion i can't



the song isn't bad though, it just needs a better singer lmao Reply

Thread

Link

his high notes are killing me



also it feels more like he's the feature in the song, but ia, i don't actually hate the song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he's autotuned to hell and back



also ia, he sounds like the feature haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i really wonder what made him pursue a career as a singer



like he did amazing considering 1D's success but just, honestly how did he go "yeah i should be a singer"







Reply

Thread

Link

p much. if you read his observer interview. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is that the one when he said he was the one who paid attention when the 20th approval form was signed or w.e lol



it was really depressing and i refuse to consciously feel bad for this millionaire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he should be a footballer





he looks sick here though, and she looks like she belongs in Jersey Shore Reply

Thread

Link

I was about to comment that he's looking really skinny again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah he does look ill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bebe is annoying on the track Reply

Thread

Link

i liked her a lot before she turned into kylie :( Reply

Thread

Link

nnn his ugliness is always shocking. why is he even pursuing a musical career? why not take care of his son that he's all but abandoned...



anyways his posts have become the new hilary duff walking posts...enough. Reply

Thread

Link

this song is on repeat rn. Her voice is kind of grating but I like the song anyway Reply

Thread

Link

lmao it's killing me for some reason that HER voice is grating here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it is tho! I want a bebeless version. I don't mind her voice on the chorus but in the beginning it's too much, it's what I imagine aliens would sound like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In the Steve & Karen radio interview with Louis, he had been asked if he had taken any recent holidays, and responded saying he’d recently gone to Amsterdam with his girlfriend for her birthday.



Steve: Are you like Karen, do you make holiday friends?



Louis: Honestly… I’m not, I’m not…. me girlfriend’s really good at that. Like, yeah sometimes - it has to be the right situation, I’m not like one of those guys who’s going to sit down to to some random couple and say ‘How’s the kids?’



Interesting that he would say Eleanor is good at chatting to and making friends with random people on holiday, considering she has always had a solid reputuation for being completely standoffish, sulky and silent in public.

For YEARS her stupid little fanclub followed her around, and snapped up every picture and video of her they could find, and whenever she’s pictured in public, even from a distance when she doesn’t know she’s been spotted, she has the closed off, distant body language that screams “leave me alone.” There’s also never once been an account from a fan or stranger of having bumped into Louis and Eleanor and of them talking to her at all, much less in a friendly, open way. Combined over the past 5 years, there’s barely a minute worth of audio of her speaking.



In short, she’s not a chatty, friendly person.



But do you know who is and has always had a reputation for chatting with strangers and making people fall in love with them?



HARRY



It seems a lot like Louis uses facts about Harry to fill in the blank spaces around his “girlfriend” AKA when Louis says “my girlfriend” in interviews, he’s talking about Harry. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao that is tumblr post from a larry Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No, I really believe this!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these people need jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is like people thinking harry's song literally titled "woman" is about louis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hahahahah they will never stop.



yes, when louis says his girlfriend he means harry. she is there for paps, and harry is hidden. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao byeeeeee Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Calling this dude ugly implies that his face is like memorable in some way when it's really quite forgettable.



Anyway, I'm not watching that video but I really like the song a lot. Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking Bebe is Lottie in the pics/stills I've seen. Oops. I wish Bebe would go back to dark hair. Reply

Thread

Link