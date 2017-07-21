July 21st, 2017, 10:44 am pplemmy Louis Tomlinson Promoting "Back to You" ft. Bebe Rexha w/ official video Source 1 2 3 4Have you listened to Back to You yet, ONTD? Tagged: british celebrities, music / musician (pop), one direction Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5858 comments Add comment
She's even written kpop and serbian for artists
Edited at 2017-07-21 04:19 pm (UTC)
the song isn't bad though, it just needs a better singer lmao
also it feels more like he's the feature in the song, but ia, i don't actually hate the song
also ia, he sounds like the feature haha
like he did amazing considering 1D's success but just, honestly how did he go "yeah i should be a singer"
it was really depressing and i refuse to consciously feel bad for this millionaire
he looks sick here though, and she looks like she belongs in Jersey Shore
anyways his posts have become the new hilary duff walking posts...enough.
Steve: Are you like Karen, do you make holiday friends?
Louis: Honestly… I’m not, I’m not…. me girlfriend’s really good at that. Like, yeah sometimes - it has to be the right situation, I’m not like one of those guys who’s going to sit down to to some random couple and say ‘How’s the kids?’
Interesting that he would say Eleanor is good at chatting to and making friends with random people on holiday, considering she has always had a solid reputuation for being completely standoffish, sulky and silent in public.
For YEARS her stupid little fanclub followed her around, and snapped up every picture and video of her they could find, and whenever she’s pictured in public, even from a distance when she doesn’t know she’s been spotted, she has the closed off, distant body language that screams “leave me alone.” There’s also never once been an account from a fan or stranger of having bumped into Louis and Eleanor and of them talking to her at all, much less in a friendly, open way. Combined over the past 5 years, there’s barely a minute worth of audio of her speaking.
In short, she’s not a chatty, friendly person.
But do you know who is and has always had a reputation for chatting with strangers and making people fall in love with them?
HARRY
It seems a lot like Louis uses facts about Harry to fill in the blank spaces around his “girlfriend” AKA when Louis says “my girlfriend” in interviews, he’s talking about Harry.
yes, when louis says his girlfriend he means harry. she is there for paps, and harry is hidden.
Anyway, I'm not watching that video but I really like the song a lot.