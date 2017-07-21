The Producers of HBO’s Confederate Respond to the Backlash
- They understood the critics’ outrage but said it was premature. The time to truly judge the show would come on its premiere night, and not before. They acknowledge they anticipated some backlash.
- They were pointing to specific slavery related imagery that will not be depicted in Confederate, like the whips and the plantations. The producers explained that their narrative isn’t a defense of slavery or an endorsement of white supremacist ideas.
- They’ve known each other for 10 years, and that they’re approaching this project as a true collaboration, there are no sell-outs involved in this show. Malcolm and Nichelle are not props being used to protect someone else.
- They also pointed to the current administration as a reason why the topics brought up in Confederate may need to be discussed again in depth. It's alive and still happening today.
- They acknowledged the high-wire act of the concept, because it's terrifying, it's scary for different reasons.
I liked the comments too that said, "If they want a show about slavery, they could pick up Underground.
sounds fake but okay
You ever noticed how white people in the entertainment industry who know they're wrong love to say this? And then it turns out our worries were completely founded because yts love to be tone deaf while pretending they're ~aware but really never learning a damn thing?
Edit: also every movie that had regressive two-dimensional tits on toast female characters trying to make it seem like the writers were in on the joke
The comment about not having imagery of whips and plantations also seems like they really don't understand why people have an issue with this either. Also like going off of the history of the showrunners alone I feel you could start taking bets as to what timestamp in the pilot it will be before a slave is raped.
basically ideas of alternative histories that focus on black people being in positions of power- if all slaves had been freed in 1776, if after the civil war there had been actually restoration, if MLK became president etc etc
This show is just going to continue the shitty trend of romanticizing the Civil War, as they also do with the Revolutionary War and WWII. Note that Wonder Woman was one of the few movies set in WWI in recent years because white people can't find any way to celebrate what was basically a human meat grinder with no clear-cut lines of good/bad.
I love Michael Twitty and can't wait until his book comes out.
See, THAT is the kind of show HBO should be backing. Those are alternate realities we should be allowed to see.
Modern-day slavery is definitely a thing and a huge problem across the globe -- including the US -- and to ignore the realities of what these people go through is erasing a huge part of what they experience and just going to reinforce the notion it isn't "that bad".
This is not the team to handle the balance of "violence exists" and "being nuanced about it".
exactly, by showing a more polite form of slavery, they're making it more palatable, which is why we ignore ongoing slavery today