The Producers of HBO’s Confederate Respond to the Backlash




- They understood the critics’ outrage but said it was premature. The time to truly judge the show would come on its premiere night, and not before. They acknowledge they anticipated some backlash.
- They were pointing to specific slavery related imagery that will not be depicted in Confederate, like the whips and the plantations. The producers explained that their narrative isn’t a defense of slavery or an endorsement of white supremacist ideas.
- They’ve known each other for 10 years, and that they’re approaching this project as a true collaboration, there are no sell-outs involved in this show. Malcolm and Nichelle are not props being used to protect someone else.
- They also pointed to the current administration as a reason why the topics brought up in Confederate may need to be discussed again in depth. It's alive and still happening today.
- They acknowledged the high-wire act of the concept, because it's terrifying, it's scary for different reasons.

