The Producers of HBO’s Confederate Respond to the Backlash

I'm good with judging now.

Lol they can suck shit.

lol stfu

Yeah no. AV Club had a great piece on how done to death this topic is, how little it gives us new insights, and how many people do find this a fantasy, which makes it that much creepier to portray.



I liked the comments too that said, "If they want a show about slavery, they could pick up Underground.

That was a good article. I feel like all the comments on their original announcement article were all "let's see what happens". So they wrote this to be like no, let's not.

This might be a hot take but between this and that Nazi show on Amazon I can't help but feel like this is white people saying 'see how much WORSE it could be? Be grateful you pieces of shit!' and I just won't.

was there even any serious backlash against the man in the high castle? i only remember the post we had when amazon covered ny subway cars in nazi symbols as a promo for the show, and a plenty of people here didn't see why it was a bad idea.

well a lot of ppl are also antisemitic af so....

only a little bit

Yeah I see it that way, or as thinly veiled escapism for racists who actually wish it was our reality. Like "oh isn't it so bad!" looks through fingers and gets off on the imagery

sunken place

This is honestly just not something we need to be made right now or ever. I hope it flops hard.

I hate that this show will probably last six seasons and get plenty of awards.

is there anyway to stop this show from even happening? cuz fuck them, tbh. there's no good reason to ever do a show like this.

this. i've nothing snarky to say. please, don't make this.

Malcolm and Nichelle are not props being used to protect someone else



sounds fake but okay

Ikr, and props is being kind. Useful idiots should be their official title, and it seems Hollywood is filled with them.

Except if you read the interview, it wasn't D&D who said that but Malcolm himself. The highlights don't even remotely do justice do the interview itself.

They understood the critics' outrage but said it was premature.



You ever noticed how white people in the entertainment industry who know they're wrong love to say this? And then it turns out our worries were completely founded because yts love to be tone deaf while pretending they're ~aware but really never learning a damn thing?

I feel like another show or movie recently used the whole, "We know why you're mad but give it a chance! It's not as bad as it sounds!"

Every movie in the last 2 years that cast a white in a POC role



Edit: also every movie that had regressive two-dimensional tits on toast female characters trying to make it seem like the writers were in on the joke



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:31 pm (UTC)

GITS. And then it was worse because it turned out Scarjo's Mira was Motoko stuck in a white woman's body.

Like I'm all for not completely judging a project until you've actually seen it, and alternate timelines can be really interesting when explored by the right people, but this still sounds like such a bad idea.



The comment about not having imagery of whips and plantations also seems like they really don't understand why people have an issue with this either. Also like going off of the history of the showrunners alone I feel you could start taking bets as to what timestamp in the pilot it will be before a slave is raped.

Malcolm said that, not D&D.

Mte. I'm usually in the "wait and see before condemning" camp, but this project, from these people...no. Just no.

https://afroculinaria.com/2017/07/19/de ar-hbo-about-that-alt-reality-confederat e-show/



basically ideas of alternative histories that focus on black people being in positions of power- if all slaves had been freed in 1776, if after the civil war there had been actually restoration, if MLK became president etc etc



i really loved (kosher chef) michael twitty's response to this shitbasically ideas of alternative histories that focus on black people being in positions of power- if all slaves had been freed in 1776, if after the civil war there had been actually restoration, if MLK became president etc etc

https://afroculinaria.com/2016/06/28/ko shersoul-mac-and-cheese-kugel/ Now I'm looking through his recipes and this looks so good

he's amazing and his twitter is really good

yaaaam! i want this

an alternate history series about an america where reconstruction hadn't been thwarted and jim crow never existed would be fucking novel.

this would be amazing but unfortunately who has the creativity and talent to do this.

I was getting ready to make this same comment. He's completely right that these alternate histories are lazy AF and just go "What if black people were still slaves, LOL" and never "What if Nat Turner's rebellion was not only successful, but gained traction around the South?" or "What if all black people were given the same unequivocal freedoms?" or "What if all the successful and prosperous black communities were allowed to continue to thrive instead of being destroyed by salty-ass whites?"



This show is just going to continue the shitty trend of romanticizing the Civil War, as they also do with the Revolutionary War and WWII. Note that Wonder Woman was one of the few movies set in WWI in recent years because white people can't find any way to celebrate what was basically a human meat grinder with no clear-cut lines of good/bad.



I love Michael Twitty and can't wait until his book comes out.

See, THAT is the kind of show HBO should be backing. Those are alternate realities we should be allowed to see.

This kind of makes it worse, in some ways. So it's going to be about modern-day slavery, but you're going to ignore the realities of it? Whips and plantations? You could argue plantations would be phased out, but you're going to not show slavery specific images in a show about slavery?



Modern-day slavery is definitely a thing and a huge problem across the globe -- including the US -- and to ignore the realities of what these people go through is erasing a huge part of what they experience and just going to reinforce the notion it isn't "that bad".



This is not the team to handle the balance of "violence exists" and "being nuanced about it".

Brilliantly put.

to ignore the realities of what these people go through is erasing a huge part of what they experience and just going to reinforce the notion it isn't "that bad"



exactly, by showing a more polite form of slavery, they're making it more palatable, which is why we ignore ongoing slavery today

