Aronofsky's 'mother!' gets new release date + teaser news!
The super secret film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem was previously set for an October release, which seemed to coincide with the horror-like vibe given by the poster. But Aronofsky announced a new date (not a delay!!)
Also, a few lucky people will get to see the mother! teaser attached to Dunkirk:
Source 1, Source 2
The big question is whether mother! will be included in the Venice Film Festival.
yes it's september 15 release for #MotherMovie ! can't wait to share it. just gotta finish mixing and fine tuning.— darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) July 21, 2017
Also, a few lucky people will get to see the mother! teaser attached to Dunkirk:
#teaser for #MotherMovie on select prints of #dunkirk #worldwide. look forward to feedback from those who catch it. pic.twitter.com/mohVnopb6t— darren aronofsky (@DarrenAronofsky) July 21, 2017
Source 1, Source 2
The big question is whether mother! will be included in the Venice Film Festival.
i hope when there's press, nobody bothers her about her personal life.
also hi bb <3
i hope the move to september just means that it's too weird for major awards attention and not that it's not good enough
I hope it's good, too.
Edited at 2017-07-21 02:20 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Honestly, I think the weirder this is, the more I'll probably like it.