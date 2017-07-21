Aronofsky's 'mother!' gets new release date + teaser news!

i just wanna know what this movie is even about Reply

isn't it about a cult or something? and jennifer plays javier's really young wife? Reply

apparently that summary was fake? idek Reply

i'm excited/nervous for this. love jlaw so much



i hope when there's press, nobody bothers her about her personal life. Reply

I hope we get some in-depth actor interviews. She and Pratt made Passengers promo fun, but she hasn't done anything serious since Joy Reply

same, i love in-depth interviews.



also hi bb <3 Reply

Hey hey <3 Reply

i feel like, whenever people are super quiet/mysterious about movies, they either end up being awesome or completely terrible. v curious about this one. Reply

yeeep. and considering it's aronofsky, it can easily go both ways. Reply

I agree. And since they moved the release date up an entire month, I'm currently going with the latter. Reply

variety have just reported it's not going to venice



i hope the move to september just means that it's too weird for major awards attention and not that it's not good enough Reply

Damn. Venice seemed like a sure bet, and this film could have benefited from early awards buzz. Now it's just the names attached that are giving people hope, although that seems less likely.



I hope it's good, too. Reply

I can see TIFF selecting it. Reply

Fuck, Mike Pence is about to Stan this movie - mother is his favorite title. Reply

ay Reply

the fountain is my favorite film of that decade oop Reply

Amazing film Reply

amazing score Reply

It's probably my least fav film ever. The only one I nearly left during, despite it being free. I was just expecting it to get better and it never did Reply

lol that's great! i can see what you mean. but it got to me. dat soundtrack. those practical effects/visuals. trying to tell a big~ story with no money. i'm into it. Reply

SAME. its in my top 3 for worst movies ive ever seen. as in, no redeeming value whatsoever. ive seen a lot of bad movies that at least were bad enough to laugh at but this was just an infuriating, bloated, self important waste of time. Reply

I want to know moreeeeeee Reply

How can there not be a trailer yet...



no kidding. this is insane, 2 months to go and no clips, and barely anything except this bit they're attaching to 'dunkirk's release. Reply

The secrecy around this movie is so damn dumb. Aronofsky and his Noah ass can stop trying to act like it's just too ~weird~ for audiences to understand. Reply

A movie this small can afford not being the Academy's darling but if it's too incoherent for even general audiences to enjoy... Reply

I feel like he thinks his later films are smarter than they actually are. Reply

I hate Aronofsky for this reason. his films are just so out there they have no concrete plot or direction which he then acts like is obvious and nobody "gets it"...or they're ridiculously blatant and he is trying to pass it off as cerebral (Black Swan). Reply

Sigh, I really wanna learn how to be an early tester. I was invited to see James Cameron's Avatar way before it came out and test it.....i still kick myself for not going :( Reply

I'm low key excited for this Reply

Recently I discovered that I quite like JLaw as long as she's not acting in a DOR movie so I'm really looking forward to this one. I'm not that interested in Dunkirk but I would consider watching it just to see the trailer for this. Reply

The poster/art thing made me interested in it, especially because I want to see Jlaw do something a little more... how do I put this... not boring?



Honestly, I think the weirder this is, the more I'll probably like it. Reply

he has a weird way of putting his movies out sometimes, it'll probably be at TIFF, there's so much secrecy tho and like someone else said here the surprise could go either way. still i like aronofksy's stuff, i'll try to catch it in the theater and what's funny is that now it makes me want to check out 'dunkirk' to see if i get to see the preview clip LoL i feel like i make such little effort to check out movies in the theater sometimes. i'm becoming a hermit i guess. i prefer to watch stuff at home. which makes me wonder if this may even end up with a VOD release, prior to theatrical? i feel like studios kind of abandoned that release in some cases or never consider it, more money is put into theatrical presentation unless something is made specifically for the format (maybe not incidentally, much like nolan) and i think by shooting on 16mm aronofsky is insistent on the presentation? /stoned rambling Reply

I'm excited. its being released in my birthday weekend (but I bet it wont be here so who knows when i'll watch). I dont even want to watch the teaser, I'm enjoying knowing nothing about it. I like his projects and I like Jen, I really hope its good. Reply

I heard the teaser tells us nothing anyway lol Reply

