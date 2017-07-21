jlaw shock

Aronofsky's 'mother!' gets new release date + teaser news!

The super secret film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem was previously set for an October release, which seemed to coincide with the horror-like vibe given by the poster. But Aronofsky announced a new date (not a delay!!)


Also, a few lucky people will get to see the mother! teaser attached to Dunkirk:


The big question is whether mother! will be included in the Venice Film Festival.
