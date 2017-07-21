I listened to Heavy for the first time last night and it kind of really fucked me up



LP was just such a huge part of the hardest time in my life and this. I still can't believe this.



He looks like he's finally happy to be alive.

I listened to Heavy last night for the first time too. Messed me up good. I was looking forward to seeing them next month in Toronto :( Reply

I listened to Heavy for the first time yesterday, too. It's like, his speech says one thing, and the music tells the truth. Reply

I am in the worst mood. I cried all last night like a baby. I'm a mess. Reply

I still cannot believe this...

I am so angry at those damned trolls, those ugly 'leaks' about his wife, and people calling him selfish.. depression is a bitch, no one has the right to comment anything but RIP in this case. People can be so ugly..

Sit tibi terra levis, Chester <

/3

There's a girl on Instagram and fb that I know that says she's angry at him for giving up. Honestly her post rubbed me the wrong way :( Reply

Some of the comments in the last post..

When I was in last time it was mostly shocked/supportive comments :( I'm glad I missed those shitty oneself Reply

What are they saying about his wife? Reply

I had to report an ad on IG that they took down which i was so grateful for it was a sick joke about hanging by suicide...so gross. Also never heard anything about the wife what are they saying Reply

TMZ is the biggest troll of all. Harvey needs his ass kicked for those photos they posted. Reply

It's weird how people who ~have it all (millions of dollars, the freedom to live however they want now, success that v few people ever achieve, a big family, millions of people who love them, etc) can still feel so down Reply

i think at that point its quite hard to differentiate who is really there for you and who is there for your money/talent. it can really make you second guess everything also the fact that when you're making millions you have to keep making millions to maintain not only your lifestyle but also keep your label happy, so there is also a lot of sacrificing bits and pieces of yourself Reply

it took them/him a long time to acheive all that, but none of that even matters when your mind is not healthly. Reply

rme Reply

I also have depressions and it made me realize that everything else like money isn't important. The most important thing is being happy. Reply

People with depression really dont view things like that



They dont rationalize being happy because they are physiologically incapable of being happy

Ty Reply

And even when someone with depression is fully aware of everything they have and that they "should" be happy, they feel guilty and beat themselves up because despite all that, they're not :(



It's so complicated and nuanced and just... I wish depression didn't exist. Reply

It's a literal disease. Rich people get cancer and have heart attacks too Reply

Who knows what was going on in his personal life? Depression and other mental illness can really color how you view things, too. I had a yoga teacher who was, at least from the outside, seemed to be doing well and she died from suicide. Reply

TW: DEPRESSION, SUICIDE



When you're that far gone, you're truly not thinking or feeling "normally" at all. I speak from experience.



Depression takes anything that could be a positive and turns it around on you. There's no winning with it.



"I have so much success and I don't deserve this. I'm a fraud and I'm lying and everyone will hate me when they find out."



"I have so much to be grateful for but I'm still so miserable. I'm a terrible, shitty person for feeling this way. I'm unworthy and don't deserve any of this because I have it all and I'm still sad."



These are a couple of examples of how it gets turned around on you like that; it's a series of logical fallacies that just trap you in their maze and there's no exit and the walls constantly shift on you but then people expect you to just get over it.



There's also the fact that when you're that depressed, you don't experience positive emotions anymore- if you're lucky, you'll just be numb, and that'll be the most you can hope for. And then having to feel that way for the rest of your life? For decades? When you've already felt this way for years? What's the point?



He was also sexually abused as a child and lost a close friend to suicide a couple of months ago. Those are things that can take their toll on you. It's like how a catastrophic failure is a series of faults in the system that all sync up at just the right moment.



His aligned yesterday morning. Reply

The saying ‘Money can’t buy you happiness’ should be changed to 'Money can’t prevent sadness’ Reply

ugh i've been tearing up all day :( Reply

omg :(



I haven't been able to bring myself to listen to them since I heard. Like, I really want to, especially since I never checked out their new album, but idk if I'm ready yet. Maybe this weekend. Reply

well their new album sounds "lighter" than their early works, most of the lyrics are still very dark and hard-hitting, so i'd keep that in mind when you do decide to listen to it. ): Reply

thx for the info bb, that's kind of what I figured from what ppl were saying/what I've read. Prob the only song I won't be able to listen to is Breaking the Habit, but I haven't been able to listen to that one in years anyway...I'm more anticipating sobbing while listening to them bc he's gone :( Reply

Parent

There were a few LP songs in my Spotify recommended songs yesterday (I've been listening to Shadow of the Day nonstop for the past week) and I had to skip over them. It would have made me too sad to listen to them. Reply

Yeah. I dug out my old cds and I want to listen to them but I haven't been able to yet. Reply

I think it'll be a while until I work up the strength to watch that video ):



I heard their new songs and they're not the mess some fans make it out to be. It's a change in sound but the lyrics are still the same. They played one more light this morning and I lost it. Reply

This is just so horrible. LP hadn't really been part of my life for 10 years. But I used to be a member of the lp underground. i loved them. Their first album came out when I was 13 and really helped me out with my rage and my thoughts. I didn't sleep last night, I couldn't stop thinking about how much they and Chester had actually affected my life. When I was a teen and felt like doing stupid stuff, I just put on their album instead and got all the anger out. RIP Chester and thank you. You saved so many of us.



Edited at 2017-07-21 12:41 pm (UTC)

I am at the age now that I am reminded that a lot of the bands and people that are nostalgic for me because of them helping me through my depression at an early age wrote and performed music that resonated with me during those times, and even know, is because they are truly as distraught as we are. It's completely sobering realizing your idols are human. Between Chris Cornell and Chester this has torn me up quite a bit. Reply

same Reply

I honestly miss that feeling where you have a deep connection with a song or album and it expresses what you can't find the words to say. I think most people can agree that music made us feel like our teenage years (and beyond) were bearable, that it had this validating factor for the complexities of our minds/emotions. I feel like a lot of mainstream music right now is missing that component, though there are definitely instances of truly amazing work with depth be churned out by a few mainstream artists and a good majority of what isn't mainstream. There is also a lot to be said for light hearted pop music being an escape as well, it can be a temporary escape and people often underestimate it. That's why I can't knock any of these acts that appeal to teenagers (unless those fuckers deserve it, LoL) - screaming your ass off, dancing around and getting excited to see your "fave" in person can sometimes be the best medicine and I firmly believe each generation deserves their teen idol experience. Reply

v well said. e.g. i get why people make fun of boybands but maaan when you were in it together then you all aged out of it but have the same type of memories/inside jokes globally—it's awesome.



that's what's happening in these chester posts. we're mostly the same generation on ontd and, of course, we weren't stanning linkin park daily in 2017 (lol) then something like this happens and everyone has their own very personal story to share about them. Reply

There's no way I could watch this, but it helps to see that a bunch of people care <3 Reply

I was devastated reading the news this morning. I grow up listening to their music and as corny as it is, their music help me cope with the bullying i experienced during high school. I was a fat teenager and usually keeping things to myself. I didnt cry easily so this make the bullying even worst. It escalate into a bet by who will crack "black pig" (yeah they call me that because im fat & dark) into a crying mess by those assholes. Well i did cry but i cry in a toilet but i always put on a brave face in front of them in the class because i dont want to give in.

It went on for months and its a literal hell. Hybrid Theory was the only comfort i found during those hard time. It help me to become stronger and determined to fight those assholes. Those boys were such trash and they're just bunch of losers now.



I just found out that i am dealing with depression on last February and keep on having suicidal thoughts. I also experienced anxiety and panic attack. I do reach out from a professional help and it takes all the strength in my heart to come into terms with this demon. I revisited their music that i listen religiously 20years ago and it still give me the comfort i need. I did share my problem in Omona few weeks back and thank you for the warm replies i received from them.



I hope Chester found peace that he longed for. You will be missed brother.



I'm glad you made it through that and are taking care of yourself bb. It's harder work than a lot of people realize, and you should be really proud of yourself for doing it. Reply

It's scary how ppl can outwardly seem fine, but have such deep inner turmoil. You just never know. This is still so shocking and so sad. Reply

exactly. you never know what's going on in someone's head, behind closed doors. Reply

Yes 😥😥 Reply

so true. but it's also a good reminder for me to be kind to people. you just never know where people are in the journey of their life. Reply

yep. PSH said something about when each of us returns alone to our room, all bets are off. Reply

That's why I try really hard to be kind to everyone, even people I can't stand. You never know when a comment or conversation might really trigger someone into a spiral. Reply

what the actual fuck?!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!!! Reply

can we report it? if many people report it, will they look into it? Reply

they already deleted the tweets so i think it's fine for now. but the damage has been done, obviously. fanboys are always so fucking vicious towards rockstars' wives/gfs



Edited at 2017-07-21 12:56 pm (UTC)

jesus christ

jesus, his poor wife :(( Reply

this is sick Reply

how empty inside do you have to be to do this jw Reply

Jfc, this is horrible. Why do these people exist??????? Reply

If there is a hell this person has surely booked their ticket. Disgusting. Reply

That's beyond rude or tasteless. That's cruel and crass. Reply

Vile human beings. I feel so bad for his wife and his kids. I hope they're doing ok. Reply

I have no words. I just...I can't even comprehend how someone could be that fucking evil. Reply

some trolls are leaving nasty comments on his first wife insta too :( Reply

One of the worst aspects of depression is that an episode can occur at any time, you can feel great one day but then something shifts and you're back in this hole you don't feel like you can crawl out of. And then there are the various substances/medications that can just throw you on your ass and completely exacerbate the problem. As a society we embrace this belief that alcohol is the go to for dealing with a shitty day, wanting to temporarily forget about your problems are black out all of the negative aspects of your circumstance and the world around you. For a lot of people it can trigger you going from ideation to action. Chris Cornell seems to have relapsed hard the night he took his own life and you can't help but wonder if things would have been different if he had not shot up just before he took his own life or if a responsible doctor would have taken his history of substance abuse into account and never prescribed him a Benzo, instead choosing a non-addictive alternative like Vistaril. Reply

I really like what you said here about depression / taking medication here, it's spot on how I feel Reply

Yeah, or people pretend to be okay when they're not. So many people are putting up a facade every day. Reply

Yep, there's so much shame associated with it + you feel as if you're disappointing the people around you. Mental illness takes a toll on anyone who loves someone who is suffering, it's so easy to get frustrated despite having the deepest compassion for and understanding of what that person is going through. You just want to help them but you can feel almost as hopeless as your loved one who is suffering. Reply

YES, as an alcoholic and someone with major depression, this resonates. Reply

This Reply

Definitely. Ive been managing my depression for 5 years and i feel the worst the day after drinking, like shit the post drinking sads is real. Those are the only times im like ugh i hope i dont fall into a hole again. I drink bc i enjoy it socially but substances are fucking insane. I cant imagine how they affect people who are feeling worse than me cuz they make me feel shitty as is and im not in that bad of a place rn Reply

I really appreciate you. You're always so spot-on. Reply

