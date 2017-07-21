Chester Bennington: Linkin Park star's heartfelt last interview 'We're all human beings'
LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington is dead aged 41, after committing suicide. Watch this heartbreaking interview he gave one month ago where he talked about feeling happier than ever and at peace.
LP was just such a huge part of the hardest time in my life and this. I still can't believe this.
He looks like he's finally happy to be alive.
I am so angry at those damned trolls, those ugly 'leaks' about his wife, and people calling him selfish.. depression is a bitch, no one has the right to comment anything but RIP in this case. People can be so ugly..
Sit tibi terra levis, Chester <
They dont rationalize being happy because they are physiologically incapable of being happy
It's so complicated and nuanced and just... I wish depression didn't exist.
TRIGGER WARNING: DEPRESSION, SUICIDE
When you're that far gone, you're truly not thinking or feeling "normally" at all. I speak from experience.
Depression takes anything that could be a positive and turns it around on you. There's no winning with it.
"I have so much success and I don't deserve this. I'm a fraud and I'm lying and everyone will hate me when they find out."
"I have so much to be grateful for but I'm still so miserable. I'm a terrible, shitty person for feeling this way. I'm unworthy and don't deserve any of this because I have it all and I'm still sad."
These are a couple of examples of how it gets turned around on you like that; it's a series of logical fallacies that just trap you in their maze and there's no exit and the walls constantly shift on you but then people expect you to just get over it.
There's also the fact that when you're that depressed, you don't experience positive emotions anymore- if you're lucky, you'll just be numb, and that'll be the most you can hope for. And then having to feel that way for the rest of your life? For decades? When you've already felt this way for years? What's the point?
He was also sexually abused as a child and lost a close friend to suicide a couple of months ago. Those are things that can take their toll on you. It's like how a catastrophic failure is a series of faults in the system that all sync up at just the right moment.
His aligned yesterday morning.
I haven't been able to bring myself to listen to them since I heard. Like, I really want to, especially since I never checked out their new album, but idk if I'm ready yet. Maybe this weekend.
I heard their new songs and they're not the mess some fans make it out to be. It's a change in sound but the lyrics are still the same. They played one more light this morning and I lost it.
that's what's happening in these chester posts. we're mostly the same generation on ontd and, of course, we weren't stanning linkin park daily in 2017 (lol) then something like this happens and everyone has their own very personal story to share about them.
It went on for months and its a literal hell. Hybrid Theory was the only comfort i found during those hard time. It help me to become stronger and determined to fight those assholes. Those boys were such trash and they're just bunch of losers now.
I just found out that i am dealing with depression on last February and keep on having suicidal thoughts. I also experienced anxiety and panic attack. I do reach out from a professional help and it takes all the strength in my heart to come into terms with this demon. I revisited their music that i listen religiously 20years ago and it still give me the comfort i need. I did share my problem in Omona few weeks back and thank you for the warm replies i received from them.
I hope Chester found peace that he longed for. You will be missed brother.
