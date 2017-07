such a bop! come through Kesha Rose! Reply

Thread

Link

It's cool you can hear the crowd singing along. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Glad she's enjoying herself! I really need the Universe to come through for her this year! Reply

Thread

Link

This song is cute.



I want to hear her sing Praying live tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'd pay to see her in concert. Reply

Thread

Link

that's why i got all these feathers in my hair Reply

Thread

Link

so what happened with the lawsuit? Reply

Thread

Link

Her new music sucks Reply

Thread

Link

i've preordered and fuck yeah i am. Reply

Thread

Link

im heart eyes at that moment with whomever that boiiiiiii is Reply

Thread

Link

she's an incredible singer ♥ Reply

Thread

Link

yaasssss it sounds so good live!! Reply

Thread

Link

glad she seems happy. praying is a shit song tho Reply

Thread

Link

Why is she crying lmao Reply

Thread

Link

She spotted your mug in the crowd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ooooh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh, I know in the last post Lil Monsters were like "Joanne's impacT" but..lbr, Kesha does it better and first. Oop. Joanne is the album Kesha would have made sincere and successful. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a big fan of Kesha but I haven't really been feeling these new songs :( Reply

Thread

Link

Yes Mama! Reply

Thread

Link

I really like the production on woman. It doesn't sound like everything on radio so I hope it does well. Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope that this album debuts at number 1 and stays there for awhile. I am here for Kesha's resurgence and success! Reply

Thread

Link