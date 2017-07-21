"The uploader has not made this video available in your country."



as a gay who grew up on that's so raven, i find this homophobic @disney!!!11!!!! Reply

change youtube to youpak Reply

tried that it's asking me to download the file, it won't just let me watch it Reply

That was actually pretty good. Reply

aside from the cringy child acting, raven and analise have no mom-chemistry with the kids. like they seem more like babysitters (which really might have been a better premise tbh)



also, chelsea deserves better than the "disaster in the kitchen" angle they've diluted her to Reply

Yeah I'm hoping they give more for Chelsea to work with in later episodes. I'm hoping they just hyped up her dumbness for the first ep so kids know that that's her schtick. Reply

ia, the jokes are actually decent but the kid's delivery is pretty terrible. Reply

Agreed Reply

The schoolmate with that hairstyle choice and camo shirt is a bit much. Reply

Yeah, I can see her character/shtick getting really old really fast. The annoying neighbor trope is always over the top. Reply

I love how they made it very clear right out the gate they established that R & C are roommates and not lesbian lovers lol



[ Spoilers ] This was actually really cute. The kids aren't annoying and are pretty good actors. I like that they didn't make Raven too "mom" and they made her feel more like a cool aunt like she treats her kids like people and is kind of mean to them/makes fun of herself lollll The feel of the show is still there and I like that they made her daughter smart/independent.



The overall feel of the show is still there but it definitely feels "younger", but that leaves it room to grow if it sticks around. And it also feels younger probably because I'm old now lol If i had kids they would watch. I WOULD MAKE THEM.



I give it an overall B! uh Chelsea looks AMEEZING.I love how they made it very clear right out the gate they established that R & C are roommates and not lesbian lovers lolI give it an overall B! Reply

the kids are also younger than raven and co. were by a few years. raven's character was 14 at the start of the show, and she herself was like 18. raven's kids are like 11 or something and their actors (at least booker's from what i looked up) are that age too. Reply

I feel like the problem with all of these rebooted shows with the child actors as parents is that kids are always just random child actors who don't have that it-factor and never have as much charisma as the original kids. And then they seem especially bad when they're acting next to the original kids as the parents. Raven and Chelsea still have a real presence on screen but all the scenes with the kids were just painful. Reply

Like fuller house the parents were the best part. I mean this show is for kids so I'm sure they'll enjoy the children but I thought Chelsea and raven were genuinely funny. But idk raven has always had great comedic timing Reply

raven obviously has the best comedic timing. the 2 or 3 times i smiled in the ep were her deliveries.



chelsea is barely there so i can't tell if i like her or not.



chelsea's kid i feel has decent material but the delivery isn't quite there.



i don't think raven's kids have great delivery either, though booker's actor is slightly better than nia's. i hated how she delivered the, "you were gonna lie to me?" line. their material is kind of weak in general too.



i think tess has very good delivery for her age, but i find her character cringeworthy.



i thought overall the ep was kind of weak, though i know i'm not the target audience for it. the kids might settle into their characters and get better, but i'd be interested to see how they divide up the screentime between the kids and the parents in the future. when you look at the original show, it's all about raven and the other characters are just fodder for her to bounce off of. as a reboot, they might find the balancing act tough as they try to utilize her star power yet keep focus on the kids to draw a newer, younger audience. Reply

The problem with these reboots are that the child actors are never as good as the parents were. You're really just want to watch a show about raven/Chelsea as a young adult. Reply

The part that made me cringe was after Nia fell into the hallway and she just got

up and Booker and her walked two feet away and NO ONE came to check on them..after she flew out of the gym. Reply

The show is cute. I can't really complain too much about the kids acting because they are all really young and this was the pilot, so they haven't really had a chance to find their footing and grasp the pace of the show, but there were funny moments and funny lines. I'm sure their delivery will get better as the show progresses.



Raven and Chelsea were great, but I hope we get more of Chelsea in the future.



I'll pass on the neighbor. Maybe if she was introduced a little later she would seem less annoying. But, I don't feel like she's needed at the moment since there are already so many other characters/stories to introduce. Reply

The kids can't act worth shit. They did Raven wrong with that wardrobe. Waiting until the end to say the kids are twins was random.



Edited at 2017-07-21 03:14 pm (UTC) Reply

Raven's clothes were always bad... Disney likes hiding big boobs in ill fitting wardrobe. Reply

I can't at Raven being a mom, makes me feels so old lol. Reply

