July 21st, 2017, 06:41 am mistqueens Disney Releases Full Premiere Episode of Raven's Home Premieres tonight on Disney Channel.
as a gay who grew up on that's so raven, i find this homophobic @disney!!!11!!!!
also, chelsea deserves better than the "disaster in the kitchen" angle they've diluted her to
I love how they made it very clear right out the gate they established that R & C are roommates and not lesbian lovers lol
[Spoilers]This was actually really cute. The kids aren't annoying and are pretty good actors. I like that they didn't make Raven too "mom" and they made her feel more like a cool aunt like she treats her kids like people and is kind of mean to them/makes fun of herself lollll The feel of the show is still there and I like that they made her daughter smart/independent.
The overall feel of the show is still there but it definitely feels "younger", but that leaves it room to grow if it sticks around. And it also feels younger probably because I'm old now lol If i had kids they would watch. I WOULD MAKE THEM.
I give it an overall B!
chelsea is barely there so i can't tell if i like her or not.
chelsea's kid i feel has decent material but the delivery isn't quite there.
i don't think raven's kids have great delivery either, though booker's actor is slightly better than nia's. i hated how she delivered the, "you were gonna lie to me?" line. their material is kind of weak in general too.
i think tess has very good delivery for her age, but i find her character cringeworthy.
i thought overall the ep was kind of weak, though i know i'm not the target audience for it. the kids might settle into their characters and get better, but i'd be interested to see how they divide up the screentime between the kids and the parents in the future. when you look at the original show, it's all about raven and the other characters are just fodder for her to bounce off of. as a reboot, they might find the balancing act tough as they try to utilize her star power yet keep focus on the kids to draw a newer, younger audience.
up and Booker and her walked two feet away and NO ONE came to check on them..after she flew out of the gym.
Raven and Chelsea were great, but I hope we get more of Chelsea in the future.
I'll pass on the neighbor. Maybe if she was introduced a little later she would seem less annoying. But, I don't feel like she's needed at the moment since there are already so many other characters/stories to introduce.
Edited at 2017-07-21 03:14 pm (UTC)