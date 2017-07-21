Justin Bieber banned from performing in China due to "bad behaviour"
Pop singer Justin Bieber has been banned from performing in Beijing for “bad behavior,” the Bureau of Culture says. https://t.co/mLMgUBH9K8 pic.twitter.com/xdnq9p1x2N— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) 21 juillet 2017
according to a statement from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture :
"His series of misbehaviors while living abroad and during his performances in China has caused public resentment. To regulate the domestic entertainment market and purify its environment, we find it inappropriate to bring in performers with bad behaviors."
China has allegedly blacklisted : Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Linkin Park and Bjork. (due to their meeting up and tweeting about exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama)
