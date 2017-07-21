I'm sorry but this entire direction isn't working for me at all! Reply

lol at them looking like brothers. anyways how has this song been doing, chart wise? it seems like it just dropped and went nowhere.



It just entered Billboard's Hot 100, but it's nothing compared to Stay with Alessia Cara, which is still in the top 12. Reply

SMH @ us being subjected to strip that down when this could've been a first single. i hate him Reply

he's most likely going to write it off as a buzz single when this song takes off. Reply

ngl I like this song a lot Reply

same here, I'm always jumping like a cool kangaroo whenever I'm listening to it lol Reply

I think it's hilarious that Liam's single flopped in my country while this song is on the radio all the time because it's a Zedd song. And honestly, he sounds like Nick Jonas here. If I didn't know that it's Liam, I would think that it's a new Nick song. Liam played himself when he tried to be the next Justin Timberlake. Reply

hmm, what country? i haven't heard either of his songs on the radio here (us), but it could be playing in elsewhere cuz radio here depends on what region you're in.



idk what he was thinking with std and trying to put himself in this jt/jb wannabe box...that's been done to death. he should try something different. his vocals were surprisingly good on gma this morning so he def has the talent. Reply

Mexico. Zedd's music does really well here. Reply

idk what's different but I like it lol Reply

one of the ugliest sausage fest ive seen



delete it f*t Reply

Zedd looks like a child to me. I like this song. That's all I got this morning lol Reply

I like this better than STD. Reply

love this song. hope it can get a boost from gma Reply

I'm shocked at how well STD is doing. people think he's flopping but it's on the list of most shazamed songs and he has way more monthly listeners on spotify than the rest of 1d Reply

it's doing so well and is growing by big margins in the US rn. i feel like everyone just likes to proclaim he's a flop without it actually being true Reply

this dude bro's on vacation insta-story. Reply

KING OF EDM!!!!



