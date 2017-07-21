Ruth Wilson’s Body Double On ‘The Affair’ Alleges Sexual Harassment, Launches Lawsuit

This shit is always infuriating but never surprising. Reply

Thread

Link

Ashlynn confronted the AD in a meeting, and says he admitted the language was inappropriate -- but belittled her, saying she could easily be replaced. Six days later, she was fired.



men are so fucking thin-skinned and petty. and god forbid they have a fraction of power to lord over and put you back in your place jfc Reply

Thread

Link

seriously. having a WOMAN stand up to them makes them so fucking angry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shit like this makes me soooooo mad that HBO is gonna make a slave drama with the GOT guys



its gonna be a nightmare Reply

Thread

Link

I really can't believe that is going to be a thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judging all the GOT fans still supporting those show runners. 😡 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're doing what? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, if that actually makes it through to the air I hope it flops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh damn Reply

Thread

Link

Of course Reply

Thread

Link

god this reminds me of a story that Milo Ventimiglia told about he and the creator of This Is Us disagreeing on if his character should have a mustache or not, so they both "focus grouped it" after he grew it by going around the office and asking every woman if she wanted to fuck Milo. istg men are nuts Reply

Thread

Link

Ok but this seems like it could easily be taken as a joke on him and doesn't seem like it's belittling the women in the situation. And it's not like HE was being objectified, so I don't see too much similarity?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imo it's wrong and gross to ask women if they would fuck their male coworker. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ur right, i laugh it off but it makes me for real uncomfortable when my male coworkers insinuate sexual innuendo or say I'm pretty (once is 'whatever' but repeatedly??..) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It definitely puts the women in an awkward situation, and what if Milo was an asshole who held his coworkers' answers against them? There's no need for that situation, period. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, I wouldn't want to be answering questions like that from my co workers, jokes can be bad too. I just didn't think there was a clear parallel because it doesn't objectify the women like in the body double situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh definitely, fair enough! I wasn't really thinking of the context that comment was in, just the content of your comment specifically. I see what you're saying now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mehhh depends on the work environment and tone



i used to work for a company that was super chill and informal and we 'focus-grouped' stuff like that all the time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow. If my boss asked me if I would fuck my coworker I would be absolutely humiliated. joke or not, honestly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. I dgaf where you work that shit is not appropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. It's way too personal and inappropriate in the workplace. Because if you don't answer, you're in the line of fire for not 'helping the show succeed' while if you do, you're 'too sexual' when it comes to overall boss attitude shifts. The powers aren't equal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, i don't think it should be done. at all. too many people think that It's Just A Joke. but the fact of the matter that to some people it may not seem that way. i was sexually harassed (verbally) constantly at my job and felt like i couldn't do anything about it because i would be seen as ruining the fun and making too big a deal of it. fact of the matter is, you THINK that the "tone" of your work environment allows for it, but i can almost guarantee you that there will be a few people who deep down are uncomfortable and feel like they can't say anything. it's better to err on the side of safety. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's humiliating for Milo and for the women tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so difficult being a woman on set because men are so passive aggressive when it comes to this kind of sexism and are bolstered by the fact that they outnumber women in positions of authority by such a large margin. Initially, I read this as if the only that happened was the ad referring to her position as a "sexytime" double but it's never that simple. Reply

Thread

Link

yep. whenever i have worked at a job where i was one of the only girls the sexism and harassment went up by an extreme amount. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never finished season 3 and I don't know if I plan on it. There so much tragic lives of not necessarily likeable upper middle class academics seen through the lens of contemplation that I can take..... and I'd say I have a pretty high threshold for that sort of thing. I thought the prison storyline would hook me more, but idk 4 eps in and I'm even more bored than I was with S2 Reply

Thread

Link

scum. this is why I kinda hate this whole trend of "gritty" television. so often it's used as an excuse for the male writers to act out their violent or otherwise gross fantasies and lord it over the female actors. Reply

Thread

Link

Yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THIS. Same with "gritty" movies, I used to love that kind of thing but then I realised how much of it is probably based on actual male fantasies. Or maybe I'm just overly cynical, but I can't help thinking of that when shit like Westworld comes out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gritty is always violence, especially violence directed towards women. Disgusting af, makes me wonder if these guys want to do exactly that in their real lives Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men have had free rein to do exactly as they please in film and television, behind camera and on screen. as a woman you're completely vulnerable on set bc it's so male dominated and you're expected to just shut up and take it with a smile. If you don't you're difficult and you can lose your job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mostly I hate that every single fucking show on HBO has to be so gritty. I really want to like Insecure, but the tone is just like every other show on that channel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Get them coins, sis. Squeeze them dry. Reply

Thread

Link

where is that disappointed_yet_not_surprised.gif when you need it? Reply

Thread

Link

Did they seriously try to swy her hair color was outdated so they fired her? Talk about weak ass excuse. Reply

Thread

Link