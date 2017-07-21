Ruth Wilson’s Body Double On ‘The Affair’ Alleges Sexual Harassment, Launches Lawsuit
Ashlynn Alexander was objectified and humiliated in front of the crew, and then fired for complaining about it in 2015.
Showtime's excuse was Ashlynn's hair color wasn't a good match anymore. (She had always worn a wig for Alison’s nude scenes.)
She is suing Showtime, the production company and the assistant director.
men are so fucking thin-skinned and petty. and god forbid they have a fraction of power to lord over and put you back in your place jfc
its gonna be a nightmare
i used to work for a company that was super chill and informal and we 'focus-grouped' stuff like that all the time
scum. this is why I kinda hate this whole trend of "gritty" television. so often it's used as an excuse for the male writers to act out their violent or otherwise gross fantasies and lord it over the female actors.
Edited at 2017-07-21 11:35 am (UTC)