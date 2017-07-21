Ruth Wilson’s Body Double On ‘The Affair’ Alleges Sexual Harassment, Launches Lawsuit




Ashlynn Alexander was objectified and humiliated in front of the crew, and then fired for complaining about it in 2015.
Showtime's excuse was Ashlynn's hair color wasn't a good match anymore. (She had always worn a wig for Alison’s nude scenes.)
She is suing Showtime, the production company and the assistant director.

