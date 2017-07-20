'Lust For Life' Is Here! - Getting Good Reviews So Far
.@LanaDelRey's album #LustForLife is available everywhere now https://t.co/zoER1QuEvh pic.twitter.com/Kk8RRgFlgx— Interscope Records (@Interscope) July 21, 2017
In one of it's first reviews, Lana Del Rey's highly anticipated 'Lust for Life' has been given a 4/5 by The Telegraph. pic.twitter.com/vEagoeL2xM— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 21, 2017
Lust for Life by Lana Del Rey was finally released tonight! The chanteuse got a good review from the Telegraph - 4/5 stars.
I get ppl loving the overall vibe of the album but she could've executed it way better
ultraviolence is fucking amazing. its cohesive and the songs fucking smash omg. some of her best, like, i cant omg
ultraviolence>honeymoon/lust for life (theyre tied imo)>paradise>>>>>>>>>>>btd
the production on born to die is completely outdated i can barely listen to it now
