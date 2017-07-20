'Lust For Life' Is Here! - Getting Good Reviews So Far

WHEEEEEN THE WORLD WAS AT WAAAAARRR BEFORREEEEE WE JUST KEPTTTT DANCCINNNN!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Also, Cola has been dethroned "I'm crying while I'm cumming" is her most iconic line Reply

Thread

Link

omg what song is that? I need to go and listen! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In My Feelings! It's a fucking bop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

listening right now I AM SO HYPED! Reply

Thread

Link

im in love with the album. officially a little fucker. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL yes! Best fandom name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i need that to be the official fandom name lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

screaming omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so excited to buy it tomorrow!! omg Reply

Thread

Link

I feel really out of the loop bc I love Lana to pieces but this album is her weakest and everyone is stanning it.



Carry on tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

a britney stan being deaf whats new Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm disappointed in it, too, tbh. It might grow on me, but idk. First listen I wasn't feeling it as much as her other albums. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Girl, how do we like the same person yet still don't see eye to eye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is her best album after BTD so y'all can shut up about that ultraviolence praise now cuz that album is bad.



ty Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how anyone can listen to brooklyn baby, shades of cool, florida kilos, old money, black beauty etc and somehow believe that ultraviolence was not a masterpiece. rip your taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a masterpiece where? those songs were the better ones out of the album but ppl literally put such low standards for her and praise UV when its such trash lyrically and is super repetitive im like??? what y'all loving it for?



I get ppl loving the overall vibe of the album but she could've executed it way better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LITERALLY MTE



ultraviolence is fucking amazing. its cohesive and the songs fucking smash omg. some of her best, like, i cant omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hate florida kilos so much i stg that song was my alarm ringtone for two years just bc hearing the first three seconds was enough to get me tf out of bed asap Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao sis what



ultraviolence>honeymoon/lust for life (theyre tied imo)>paradise>>>>>>>>>>>btd



the production on born to die is completely outdated i can barely listen to it now Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg I'll take ur word for it bc ia BTD is the best and ultraviolence is a snooze and that's saying a lot considering her music is like the lullaby to drowning Ophelia



Edited at 2017-07-21 06:13 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree BTD is her best. It just has that orchestralfeeling. Her production on the rest are just more subdued. I liked the more epic feeling of the songs on there more. But she has a great discography Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whaaaaa the opening alone. And the bridge to Sad Girl. Like... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my favourite she's ever released is probably the paradise edition. i still cry when i listen to Ride lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can honestly say that I love the album. I'm a little fucker! 😂 Reply

Thread

Link

heroin, god bless america & when the world was at war, are my favs right now. I can't believe she, out of all people, served us wokepop. she even mentions climate change, god bless ha Reply

Thread

Link

What song does she mention climate change? I'll keep an ear out for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could be misinterpreting the lyrics in the context of the song since it was only my first listen, but in Heroin she says "It's fucking hot, hot, winter in the city/ Something 'bout this weather made these kids go crazy/ It's hot, even for February/ Something 'bout this sun has made these kids get scary"

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Katy Perry who? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Reply

Thread

Link

13 beaches is my fave so far. gotta give it another listen Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah that one is really great. I need to give it another listen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love 13 Beaches so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm listening to it now, more born to die & ultra than honeymoon. Very Lana, which is what we all expect imo. Reply

Thread

Link

it's not available on spotify yet? Reply

Thread

Link

Aren't u a #westcoast -er it's up for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes i don't actually have spotify tho lol. i was trying to find a tweet that directs to ha album on spotify but couldn't find it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm listening on Spotify -East coast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm starting it right now. I need this. 💖🌈👽🌞 Reply

Thread

Link