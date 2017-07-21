so its not going to be about the election?



or is it some sort of manchurian candidate cult?



ugh, i always get so excited and so let down. i didn't even finish the last episode of the last season. Reply

I mean, I'd describe Republicans as a cult tbh. Reply

Trump supporters are a cult sis Reply

true Reply

is this supposed to be commentary on our party politics or is this season not actually about the election??? Reply

The story picks up after trump's election so the storyline isnt actually about the election, it'll just play as a backdrop for the show and probably be the reasoning for certain things. Reply

I thought they had done this already? Reply

I actually really liked Roanoke up until the last few episodes, but not even the promise of Evan in lead has me checking for this season. Reply

I loved Roanoke. Reply

+1. I really loved it until the finale. It's actually the only season of AHS I've ever finished. Reply

what about American Horror Story: Crippling Depression While Also Trying To Be a Functional Adult? Reply

I thought an alien abduction theme could have been a whole season, not just a side story in Asylum. Reply

*Loveboat/Ghost Ship

*Creepy Orphanage/Adoptions from Hell Reply

omg I would actually watch lol Reply

I should start a vlog and call it that. Reply

AHS: Student Loans

AHS: Capitalism

AHS: MAGA Reply

They'll probably make it about the republican party being a cult, and using evil and sacrifice/etc. to get their evil leader elected, tbh. I wouldn't be surprised if it's a nod toward the illuminati or something. Reply

Still refuse to watch thanks to L*na D*nham's involvement. Reply

yeah, i can't picture her in this type of thing without it being a joke. and by that i mean a joke on her. Reply

I think she is only in one ep. Theres hope she dies Reply

they hired ha bc she would be a shoe-in for the gargoyle at the center of the series. they're going to save so much on make up Reply

Nnn Reply

jfc Reply

If she's being announced this late she most likely has a one off part Reply

I think her part is really small, like one episode small. Reply

NO THANKS BECAUSE LENA IS IN IT. I STILL HAVEN'T WATCHED AN EPISODE OF GIRLS. I will continue with this streak. Reply

I was kind of looking forward to the new season until I read Lena Dunham will be in it. Reply

Has Lady GaGa been fired yet?



I can't watch if she's on it. Reply

u mean golden globe winning actress lady gaga who won for ha part on AHS? idts Reply

The only attendee won? Reply

This is such a bad gif I had to block it. A full blackscreen frame? smh. Reply

Is that typecasted-dilf in a scary movie Patrick Wilson? Reply

Let's not kid ourselves Gaga fucking sucked at everything aside from serving some decent looks on AHS Hotel. Jessica >>>> Gag Reply

omg patrick wilson in the bg though 😫 Reply

I'm legit shocked that anyone still watches this shit after Coven. Reply

That is a far too flattering picture of Trump. Reply

oh god, all I can think of is that blind item thread : X Reply

why Reply

uggggghhhhh Reply

omg. i did not realize this was an altered gif at first Reply

last season was excellent enough to pull me back in, so i'll be peeking. Reply

I'm glad I didn't drop it after the trash that was Hotel - Roanoke I thought would be a mess but it was probably my second fave season after Coven. Reply

I dropped out halfway through Freakshow and didn't even bother w/ Hotel after the first episode (tho I do intend to go back and watch it at some point when I don't love myself) but I watched Roanoke bc my roommate watched it live, and I'm really glad bc otherwise I would have missed it. Coven and Roanoke are my two faves too Reply

I was glued to Roanoke. Loved. Reply

