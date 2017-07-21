AHS new title revealed
#AmericanHorrorStory Season 7 Title Revealed https://t.co/Y92bFHi2I0 #AHSCult
— Michael Ausiello (@MichaelAusiello) July 21, 2017
[Spoiler (click to open)]
The theme is...
The theme is...
American Horror Story: Cult
SOURCE
SOURCE
or is it some sort of manchurian candidate cult?
ugh, i always get so excited and so let down. i didn't even finish the last episode of the last season.
what are some better themes they could have done tho
Re: what are some better themes they could have done tho
Re: what are some better themes they could have done tho
*Creepy Orphanage/Adoptions from Hell
Re: what are some better themes they could have done tho
Re: what are some better themes they could have done tho
Re: what are some better themes they could have done tho
AHS: Capitalism
AHS: MAGA
I can't watch if she's on it.