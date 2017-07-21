July 21st, 2017, 09:46 am babarsuhail marvel's Inhumans - SDCC Trailer Be more than human. Meet Marvel's "Inhumans," straight from #SDCC! Premiering exclusively in IMAX Sept 1 and continuing on ABC Sept 29. source Tagged: comic-con, iwan rheon, marvel, television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5050 comments Add comment
Medusa's hair continues to be a Greek tragedy.
I cannot understand why they decided to use that clock-able straight hair wig for her non action scenes. Would've been nice if it was in some regal bun styles, at least she would've looked more "QUEENLY", and it would be reasonable that she ain't using it as freely like in the comics.
then in this trailer when i saw it full length i didnt think it could get worse but it does
then when it turned cgi and moved i let out the biggest laugh. this wig just keeps delivering.
the show looks so bad. i'll check out the pilot but i dont have high hopes it gets better