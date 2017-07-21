The hair animation is..............tragic. Reply

Thread

Link

MS Paint realness for Medusa



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

meh Reply

Thread

Link

throw it in the trash Reply

Thread

Link

Why does Crystal look like she's on the Flintstones? Reply

Thread

Link

Doesn't look great and responses to the footage shown at SDCC seems pretty meh Reply

Thread

Link

Not even my love for Simon will make me watch this. Reply

Thread

Link

this is...not a good look at all. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks better than the other trailer but some of these makeup effects look like they belong on Star Trek TOS especially that green guy like...



Medusa's hair continues to be a Greek tragedy. Reply

Thread

Link

Medusa's hair animation looks salvageable at least.



I cannot understand why they decided to use that clock-able straight hair wig for her non action scenes. Would've been nice if it was in some regal bun styles, at least she would've looked more "QUEENLY", and it would be reasonable that she ain't using it as freely like in the comics.



Edited at 2017-07-21 05:10 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LOL at Medusa's hair CGI. If they served some giant tentacled hairball that's fucking everything up, I could forgive them for that awful wig, but the CGI looks terrible and is not intimidating in the least. Like, what is she doing with her hair in this clip that she couldn't have have done with her own arms? The hair isn't even that long. Reply

Thread

Link

Her hair is made of basically steel and is super strong, when she starts to curl it up on the first bit she's getting ready to puncture something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The CGI makes it look about as strong as cardboard though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That wig in action is fucking terrible. Reply

Thread

Link

looks so fucking bad. this should be cancelled. all of it. erase it and restart it Reply

Thread

Link