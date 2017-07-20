FOX is Now Developing a Doctor Doom movie from "Legion" Creator
Noah Hawley Developing Doctor Doom Movie for Fox https://t.co/3lYLsuVMzO— Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2017
Weeks after word of a 'Young Fantastic Four' movie in development at Fox, At the end of a Comic-Con panel for “Legion” Thursday, Hawley announced that he was developing a new film at Fox — one he would say just two words about. “I’ll just say two words. The first one is Doctor and the next one is Doom,” .
source
That...could work?
He doesn't work without the rest of the MU around him, grrrr gawd
And source in APA format.
Glands, M. (2017, July 20). Mammary_gland's good opinions. Retrieved from my big beautiful brain.
legion nerd guy better find a way to make this the intro song:
......HFT!!
WHAT HAPPENS TO DELAHOY I NEED ANSWERS
And how long until someone posts a picture of Charlie Chaplin?
(And Legion is overrated btw.)
If done correctly, he's a wonderful tortured soul whose capable of truly awful things but at the same time, so sympathetic and complicated.
He is a fantastic character regardless of his moral alignment.
it was very bad
(now watch dickboy ike ban doom from the comics the same way he did the ff)
How is anyone excited?