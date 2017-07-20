FOX is Now Developing a Doctor Doom movie from "Legion" Creator

FUCK YOU, give him back to Marvel



He doesn't work without the rest of the MU around him, grrrr gawd

you and i are forever destined to be at ideological odds smh

they have the rights to the mutants and the fantastic four don't they?

this is the smartest thing fox has done with one of its marvel properties

Please. Explain.



And source in APA format. Reply

Glands, M. (2017, July 20). Mammary_gland's good opinions. Retrieved from my big beautiful brain.



legion nerd guy better find a way to make this the intro song:

legion nerd guy better find a way to make this the intro song:

doctor doom is the best comic book villain and arguably one of the most iconic comic book characters period. he's been languishing in between failed fantastic four live action adaptations, forced to suffer the indignity of only being trotted out to perform a bastardized imitation of that which he is capable, mishandled by visionless studio executives who ignore his potential. at last, he's breaking free of those chains, free of the fantastic four, free of shitty movies and visionless studio executives... and now he gets to fail or succeed on his own merits. my money is on success. tv >>>> film. as a matter of fact, the fantastic four would probably work better as a tv show as well (Glands, 2017).

I don't trust fox with Romani characters anymore than I trust marvel.

omggg



......HFT!! Reply

i love noah hawley and i will never not be incredibly salty over the unusuals getting canned

WHAT HAPPENS TO DELAHOY I NEED ANSWERS



WHAT HAPPENS TO DELAHOY I NEED ANSWERS Reply

Can't wait to hear how people will excuse him being whitewashed a FOURTH time. Will he be "not Roma enough" to ~count or "too Roma" so it "could only ever be a stereotype"? Or, like Wanda, somehow both?

And how long until someone posts a picture of Charlie Chaplin?

(And Legion is overrated btw.)



And how long until someone posts a picture of Charlie Chaplin?



(And Legion is overrated btw.) Reply

"Not Roma enough" even tho antiromanyism plays a huge part in how his character develops as Doctor Doom, but watch as the stans sleep on that.

I love watching people defend whitewashing of Roma characters over and over and acting like they're doing it on a case by case basis. "No, no, no, THIS TIME, it's because I hate Devin Grayson. Totally different than the other times." Sure, Jan.

You want a Roma as the evil bad guy?

Technically, yes, he's a villain but he's a villain because he's Rromani and had a really shitty childhood because of it. The only reason he went into science and math was because his mother didn't need to die. She only died because she was Rromani and the prejudice there. Then, he became a dictator to liberate his people and kind of fucked that up, too.

If done correctly, he's a wonderful tortured soul whose capable of truly awful things but at the same time, so sympathetic and complicated.



If done correctly, he's a wonderful tortured soul whose capable of truly awful things but at the same time, so sympathetic and complicated. Reply

Oh please... this is stupid.



He is a fantastic character regardless of his moral alignment. Reply

This could be really fucking good.

i read that as Fox News and got awfully confused for a second.

is legion worth watching?

Personally I loved it but it can be a frustrating show to watch. starts off fantastic, gets kind of slow in the middle, great climax but the last episode felt very anticlimactic.

no i could not even finish watching the pilot

it was very bad

it was very bad Reply

So this is their version of Suicide Squad without having all the characters and the film not making any money?

marvels best character deserves his own solo movie but only after joining and taking over the mcu



(now watch dickboy ike ban doom from the comics the same way he did the ff)



Edited at 2017-07-21 04:27 am (UTC) Reply

SHE, as in Storm, does.

well this will suck. i would like to see him somehow in the MCU and not a defanged version if you get me. i want dangerous and unhinged doom not watered down. not woobied. i want scary motherfucker doom.

Fox has fucked up with Dr Doom in all the Fantastic Four movie so I'm very skeptical about this

Fox studios has yet to make ONE good and faithful comic film adaptation.

How is anyone excited?



How is anyone excited? Reply

I didn't like it personally but I thought Deadpool was faithful.

lmao whether or not this will be seeing the light of day, it'll be a mess regardless. JUST LIKE THAT FANTASTIC FOUR REBOOT.

Ugh. This will never work. Fox has no understanding of any of these characters.

the only way this can work is if they actually give him full control of the project and not interfere but i don't trust them to do that so i predict hawley is gonna drop out of this project in a couple of months and cite his busy schedule as the reason as to why he's dropping out.

