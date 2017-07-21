Bella Thorne masturbates on snapchat
I had to see this last night so here.. pic.twitter.com/01EF31E6a3— ً (@dieforsyou) July 20, 2017
NSFW obviously
Bella Thorne posts a video of her masturbating on snapchat while moaning, "Oh finally, I really needed a father."
UPDATE: BELLA RESPONDS
Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂— bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017
????????
someone pray for this child
They edited it with an old snapchat video of her saying ""I really needed a FROTHER".
Here is link to the original video.
https://twitter.com/drugproblem/sta
didn't expect that
I am not here for this omg.