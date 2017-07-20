Lana Del Rey gives up American Flag Visuals bc of Trump!

Intellectually aware queen Reply

Thread

Link

Shit, I don't blame her. Reply

Thread

Link

She's come so far from caring about space more than feminism lol. It's nice to see her grow and change. I love her idc <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Right?? I remember that comment and how much respect I lost for her. I might have to stan again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I stopped checking for her so hard around that time, it was so disappointing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR. And one of the songs in her new album is called "God Bless America and All The Beautiful Women In It". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





http://jonlovett.tumblr.com/post/159885 594372/i-only-want-to-remember-my-twenti es-as-a-supercut



"because this is what joan didion and lana del rey both want to communicate: their work is not representative of all women. their work isn’t “feminist.” they BENEFIT from feminism, sure. but their work comes from a place that never claims to tell All Women’s Stories. it’s a specific POV that tells one specific story. and for that, they get called “antifeminist.” it’s not antifeminist to acknowledge that women are people and people have weaknesses. it’s not antifeminist to use the aesthetics of the past as a tool to tell a story about the future."



"the minute you say “i’m a feminist” as a female creator, you aren’t allowed to be a flawed human being anymore. you’re just a cipher for identity politics and someone who must constantly execute perfect ideologically pure politics while still somehow being an artist who tells stories with conflicts and flawed characters and arcs about human imperfections. you can’t say “i’m a feminist, but my work doesn’t necessarily have to be feminist.” as soon as you lay claim to feminism as an artist, you lose the right to a subjective experience." this post is an essay but it made me rethink her "lets talk about space" comment"because this is what joan didion and lana del rey both want to communicate: their work is not representative of all women. their work isn’t “feminist.” they BENEFIT from feminism, sure. but their work comes from a place that never claims to tell All Women’s Stories. it’s a specific POV that tells one specific story. and for that, they get called “antifeminist.” it’s not antifeminist to acknowledge that women are people and people have weaknesses. it’s not antifeminist to use the aesthetics of the past as a tool to tell a story about the future.""the minute you say “i’m a feminist” as a female creator, you aren’t allowed to be a flawed human being anymore. you’re just a cipher for identity politics and someone who must constantly execute perfect ideologically pure politics while still somehow being an artist who tells stories with conflicts and flawed characters and arcs about human imperfections. you can’t say “i’m a feminist, but my work doesn’t necessarily have to be feminist.” as soon as you lay claim to feminism as an artist, you lose the right to a subjective experience." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte. I always loved her despite dumb comments tbh but now it's like I don't need to separate her music from her thoughts anymore lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah ive always adored her but ive never heard her so self aware. im shook Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn she's right Reply

Thread

Link

Well it was time she changed it up anyway I guess Reply

Thread

Link

Good for her! Reply

Thread

Link





I have this sticker on my car and on tuesday some guy on the freeway yelled at me to pull over so he can kick my ass for trump I have this sticker on my car and on tuesday some guy on the freeway yelled at me to pull over so he can kick my ass for trump Reply

Thread

Link

This isn't funny at all but I'm laughing at just how sensitive you have to be to scream for someone to pull their car over so you can beat them up over a car sticker.

I would have called the police. Stay safe! These men are crazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's insane, hope you were able to get out of that situation fine.



Fuck them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bf still gets honks and yells for his Hilary stickers. It's bad out there! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

brb gotta get this and shout "shut up snowflake" to anyone it triggers Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i want one tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I have the same sticker and it got scratched up. But like, by someone with really weak hand strength (maybe Trump himself?) So there's like a scratchy white bar over Trump's face. It's fitting, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

because of where i live and because i have children, i never put the pro-obama bumper stickers on my car, and i don't even entertain the thought of any anti-trump bumper stickers. fucking white people tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loved this interview. She's matured a lot and she seems a lot happier. Bless her.



And it's so funny that Lana's record is more "woke" than Katy's.



P.S. Cherry is a fucking bop. Easily one of her best songs.



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:23 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol yes her wokepop is superior. I don't like the "bitch" part of Cherry lol it distracts me too much but otherwise it's a good song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, dunno about the bitch part. Doesn't seem like it belongs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cherry is a BOP!



IiIIiiiiiiii FaaAAaAaaaalllllllllllllllLlLllL to pieeeeeeeEEeEeeCcessss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cherry is sooooo good



(although I'm still getting used to the BITCH... FUUCK parts lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

cherry sounds like it should be on ultraviolence i love it so much omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really? Trump?



Not all the other fucked up shit and genocide and slavery America has committed? Trump makes you abandon your patriotism?



Bye Reply

Thread

Link

Take it to Capitol Hill! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bye rhenna Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she has literally said "I believe in the country America used to be". Just lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo :( Why does she has to be so dumb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

White American narcissism is under attack by Trump exposing the flaws that were already there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



Just a few years ago you were saying you didn’t care about feminism, and now you are writing protest songs and meditations on war and peace.



Because things have shifted culturally. It’s more appropriate now than under the Obama administration, where at least everyone I knew felt safe. It was a good time. We were on the up-and-up.



Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly. What if they take away Planned Parenthood? What if we can’t get birth control? Now, when people ask me those questions, I feel a little differently. The reason why I asked Stevie Nicks to be on the record is because she changes when her environment changes, and I’m like that as well.





woke feminist queen!! the whole interview is worth reading tbh link woke feminist queen!! Reply

Thread

Link





People were dying under Obama. "where at least everyone I knew felt safe."People were dying under Obama. #blacklivesmatter came about under Obama. The widespread campus sexual assault issues came to a head under Obama. Planned Parenthood was under SEVERE attack by Republicans during the Obama administration. Yes, things are worse now but I think she's really showing her blindness her by acting as though Trump brought about this change. Trump is not the bringer of sexism, racism, xenophobia, he is the RESULT of that movement. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Echoing the person above me, this is a really dumb comment. "Everyone I knew felt safe", I doubt that. I'm not American but I'm pretty sure Obama didn't just magically make all the (very realistic!) fears women have go away. The same issues were there, some people just woke up very late. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This isn't woke at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really starting to like her again this era Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait for new music!! Gonna grab that physical copy first thing in the morning!

I'm most excited about "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems" and "Change"! Reply

Thread

Link

Woke queen! I love her interviews. Reply

Thread

Link

Loving her recent interviews. Lust for life is pretty good, too! I love in my feelings, cherry, tomorrow never came (not huge on Sean tho) and get free. Reply

Thread

Link

lets talk about how much she STEPPED UP her songwriting on this album



and how she legit lets her features shine (well... sean and stevie at least, their songs would be awful if it was solo lana imo) Reply

Thread

Link

I've always been a fan of her worldplay and songwriting, especially as Lizzy Grant. I even find her consistent use of red dress, daddy, party, etc etc. endearing.



But yeah, I think her songwriting has improved a lot since her Honeymoon era Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think her songwriting has consistently improved w each album, like BTD is weak af songwriting but played into the whole character she was projecting (and i loved it at the time).



I love her Lizzy songs too. Elvis, Axl Rose Husband, the one about eating bread an oranges in a pawn shop etc QUEEN LANA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was hoping for a full cut of Stargirl on this album because her verse is so good!



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i guess writing from new perspective changes that. instead of her own world, she's in space! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't even like her but "Love" is one hell of a song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link