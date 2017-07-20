tell me more Lana

Lana Del Rey gives up American Flag Visuals bc of Trump!


When asked in an interview for Pitchfork, “Is it harder to be romantic about America when Trump is the nation’s biggest celebrity?”

Del Rey responded, “It’s certainly uncomfortable. I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos. I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing “Born to Die.'” She added, “It’s not going to happen. I’d rather have static. It’s a transitional period, and I’m super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now — it didn’t feel weird in 2013.”

“I feel less safe than I did when Obama was president,” she said. “When you have a leader at the top of the pyramid who is casually being loud and funny about things like that, it’s brought up character defects in people who already have the propensity to be violent towards women. I saw it right away in L.A. Walking down the street, people would just say things to you that I had never heard.”

source
Tagged: , ,