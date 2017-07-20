Lana Del Rey gives up American Flag Visuals bc of Trump!
When asked in an interview for Pitchfork, “Is it harder to be romantic about America when Trump is the nation’s biggest celebrity?”
Del Rey responded, “It’s certainly uncomfortable. I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos. I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing “Born to Die.'” She added, “It’s not going to happen. I’d rather have static. It’s a transitional period, and I’m super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now — it didn’t feel weird in 2013.”
“I feel less safe than I did when Obama was president,” she said. “When you have a leader at the top of the pyramid who is casually being loud and funny about things like that, it’s brought up character defects in people who already have the propensity to be violent towards women. I saw it right away in L.A. Walking down the street, people would just say things to you that I had never heard.”
"because this is what joan didion and lana del rey both want to communicate: their work is not representative of all women. their work isn’t “feminist.” they BENEFIT from feminism, sure. but their work comes from a place that never claims to tell All Women’s Stories. it’s a specific POV that tells one specific story. and for that, they get called “antifeminist.” it’s not antifeminist to acknowledge that women are people and people have weaknesses. it’s not antifeminist to use the aesthetics of the past as a tool to tell a story about the future."
"the minute you say “i’m a feminist” as a female creator, you aren’t allowed to be a flawed human being anymore. you’re just a cipher for identity politics and someone who must constantly execute perfect ideologically pure politics while still somehow being an artist who tells stories with conflicts and flawed characters and arcs about human imperfections. you can’t say “i’m a feminist, but my work doesn’t necessarily have to be feminist.” as soon as you lay claim to feminism as an artist, you lose the right to a subjective experience."
I have this sticker on my car and on tuesday some guy on the freeway yelled at me to pull over so he can kick my ass for trump
I would have called the police. Stay safe! These men are crazy.
And it's so funny that Lana's record is more "woke" than Katy's.
P.S. Cherry is a fucking bop. Easily one of her best songs.
IiIIiiiiiiii FaaAAaAaaaalllllllllllllllLlLllL to pieeeeeeeEEeEeeCcessss
(although I'm still getting used to the BITCH... FUUCK parts lmao)
Not all the other fucked up shit and genocide and slavery America has committed? Trump makes you abandon your patriotism?
Just a few years ago you were saying you didn’t care about feminism, and now you are writing protest songs and meditations on war and peace.
Because things have shifted culturally. It’s more appropriate now than under the Obama administration, where at least everyone I knew felt safe. It was a good time. We were on the up-and-up.
Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly. What if they take away Planned Parenthood? What if we can’t get birth control? Now, when people ask me those questions, I feel a little differently. The reason why I asked Stevie Nicks to be on the record is because she changes when her environment changes, and I’m like that as well.
People were dying under Obama. #blacklivesmatter came about under Obama. The widespread campus sexual assault issues came to a head under Obama. Planned Parenthood was under SEVERE attack by Republicans during the Obama administration. Yes, things are worse now but I think she's really showing her blindness her by acting as though Trump brought about this change. Trump is not the bringer of sexism, racism, xenophobia, he is the RESULT of that movement.
I'm most excited about "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems" and "Change"!
and how she legit lets her features shine (well... sean and stevie at least, their songs would be awful if it was solo lana imo)
But yeah, I think her songwriting has improved a lot since her Honeymoon era
I love her Lizzy songs too. Elvis, Axl Rose Husband, the one about eating bread an oranges in a pawn shop etc QUEEN LANA
also "crying while im cummin" is already iconic