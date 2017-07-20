Official 'Wonderstruck' Teaser Trailer Released

This looks kind of cool, was the book good? Reply

I thought so! I love all of Brian Selznick's books. They're half prose, half illustrations, and so good. The Marvels was probably my favorite of his, though. Reply

will this finally be michelle williams year Reply

her role in this is v small but isn't she in that circus movie w the awful trailer everyone is saying is a contender? Reply

the trailer for that was trash and she had no dialogue in it lol Reply

she is, but i have no hope for that movie lol and i feel like the tide's gonna turn once screenings start to happening Reply

lmao same but this looks better than i thought omg i should have NEVER doubted mr king sir haynes Reply

Nooooo, not available in my country 😩 I wanna see this so bad Reply

Does this mirror work for you bb?



Reply

Thank you ❤️ Reply

kind of reminds me of Your Name, with them communicating (i think?) through time



speaking of, that movie broke me so bad lol i've never cried like that in a movie theater besides for harry potter and lotr. it was so good ;_; Reply

thank you for reminding me that i gotta watch Your Name Reply

omg pls do it's sf good! lmk what you think~ Reply

Same, I immediately thought of Kimi no Na Wa Reply

i honestly wanna give todd haynes my fucking soul Reply

this looks good! Reply

this looks amazing



I BET you that it gets better reception here when it opens vs when it opened in cannes Reply

i'm psyched for this. i love julianne moore, i love todd haynes, i love that there's a deaf actor playing a deaf character. Reply

not sure if I'm sold on this, the plot seems confusing Reply

I'm so seeing this. Reply

