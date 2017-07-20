Official 'Wonderstruck' Teaser Trailer Released
Based on Brian Selznick’s critically acclaimed novel, Ben and Rose are children from two different eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry.
speaking of, that movie broke me so bad lol i've never cried like that in a movie theater besides for harry potter and lotr. it was so good ;_;
I BET you that it gets better reception here when it opens vs when it opened in cannes