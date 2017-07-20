Shania Twain Blesses You With New Track: POOR ME
Teasing more new music off her upcoming album, Shania's new song Poor Me has been unveiled and it is beautiful...
She posted a snippet preview but the full version can be heard and listened to in numerous places online, just check the comments y'all.
Source
Does this song hit you in the feels or what, ONTD?
Who wants another song from #ShaniaNOW? pic.twitter.com/3Lg9HxHZ3K— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) July 20, 2017
Source
Not really feeling this song tbh. :( Hope there are better ones on the album.
Yuck
Edited at 2017-07-21 02:19 am (UTC)
i rly like the "pour me another" lyric though. poor pour~
Edited at 2017-07-21 01:54 am (UTC)
fuck da haters tbh its a tune
it's gonna be a solid album but i'm basically just waiting for swinging w my eyes closed
i cant wait for the album
it hasn't leaked which is why it's like WUT
plus if you got it through a friend you're screwin' their connections/job man
Edited at 2017-07-21 02:06 am (UTC)
* no I can't explain it
but this is good wow