jla6

Shania Twain Blesses You With New Track: POOR ME

Teasing more new music off her upcoming album, Shania's new song Poor Me has been unveiled and it is beautiful...

She posted a snippet preview but the full version can be heard and listened to in numerous places online, just check the comments y'all.

SourceSource
Does this song hit you in the feels or what, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,