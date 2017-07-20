Shania Twain Blesses You With New Track: POOR ME

Why ?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cause this is celeb news site and if her team finds this they'll shut down my favorite site to download free tunes which is in the link lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oooohh I love it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That snippet in the op sounds like some remixed version of the FNL theme. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm unimpressed 😒 Reply

Thread

Link

The instrumental sounds just like something else I can't place at the moment.



Not really feeling this song tbh. :( Hope there are better ones on the album. Reply

Thread

Link

ah The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down



Yuck

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

whoa. i've never heard that song before but it really really does sound like that. only for the first 40 seconds of that song though



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the same tune throughout the entire song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it got annoying so I turned it off prematurely tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm listening to the whole song and I kinda' like it. lmao. And my bad. I didn't see the time stamp on your edit and I'm coming into this post like it's a fresh, new post. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i meant the chainsmokers song lmaooo. i like shania's. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh. I actually like that song only bc of the singer. lol. My bad x2. I'm a lilbit tipsy rn so whoopsadaisy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It sounds exactly like that song, only slowed down. Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like it but I don't. IDK, when is her album coming out? Reply

Thread

Link

sept 29! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh hell no. This is trash. It sounds like a Katy Perry reject and what did the producer do to her vocals? The Woman in Me and Come On Over are two of my favorite albums, but yikes. Shania deserves better. Reply

Thread

Link

sis what in the shawn mendes hell? do better. Reply

Thread

Link

a shania post not by me... omw Reply

Thread

Link

anyway soldier is gonna be really good. i had high expectations for poor me but i'm lowering them for the rest of the album lmfao



i rly like the "pour me another" lyric though. poor pour~



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:54 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe tis cause i relate to the lyrics but poor me was needed a lot by me and i love it

fuck da haters tbh its a tune Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's been on repeat all day for me. just kinda don't wanna listen to anymore from the album (i regret listening to all the previews that were on twitter lmfao) cause it has me above a level i can't deal with!!



it's gonna be a solid album but i'm basically just waiting for swinging w my eyes closed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE that song is immaculate i need it now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ur taste remaining impeccable!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i didnt hear the previous 2 songs so im lucky lol

i cant wait for the album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

some rando stan on twitter has the full album and i'm legit mfing curious HOW Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

r u sure they have it?? i doubt it'd leak 2 months ahead... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh they definitely have it. they were posting 30 second clips of some of the songs ppl requested and then they deleted them



it hasn't leaked which is why it's like WUT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they must know someone...smh why tease people like that if you wont share it

plus if you got it through a friend you're screwin' their connections/job man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like it, not sure why people hate it. I do think they played with her voice too much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow, this is nothing like old Shania songs... completely new-sounding. I actually love it. So catchy, but it feels like it ends abruptly before it reaches its climax. Also, it's not a country song. She's clearly not a country singer any more (if she ever was).



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:06 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

when I was in 1st grade my friend and I would strip naked and dance* shania twain so this is a real nostalgia trip for me.



* no I can't explain it Reply

Thread

Link

this song goes nowhere Reply

Thread

Link

tbh that's the only problem i have with her latest music. like i love it, but it really doesn't go anywhere. it's weird? idk it all feels anticlimactic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she sampling something? is it the xx? i haven't listened to them for years so idk



but this is good wow Reply

Thread

Link

it's not groundbreaking but I like it Reply

Thread

Link

This song is just alright but I'll buy the album and play it non-stop because I love Shania. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it. I need the damn album now. Reply

Thread

Link

Chainsmokers did a track for her Reply

Thread

Link