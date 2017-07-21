oh so this show takes place in hot topic? Reply

LMAO I call it The Store That Shall Not Be Named... and I still shop there occasionally lol Reply

Jesus, Light & 'Mia' look like every serial killer couple I've ever read about. Reply

why are light and misa ugly tho, also lol @ l Reply

It's extra bad that they made Misa so plain and frumpy, she's literally supposed to be a model, and super bubbly! Reply

They are so OoC, Light is the anti-social type of guy and Misa seems to be like that too, and L? L was awkward as hell, and they made him like that? no thank you. Reply

No thank you. Reply

that description of light is spot on omg Reply

its just... so bad... Reply

same



like they really out here disrespecting the WHOLE cast of death note



the audacity Reply

for real lol Reply

IKR!? Like why does this even exist though. They already did a live action version. Reply

lmao seriously Reply

It's like they didn't read/watched Death Note, everything looks so OoC and cheap and I just can't, I really like DN and is one of my favorite mangas, gringos ruin everything part 1million. Reply

This casting looks fan film level quality. Reply

What the fuck even is this. Reply

Does no one wanna say it outright or...? Reply

No comment Reply

keep it. Reply

this hot topic looking piece of shit Reply

lmao mte Reply

