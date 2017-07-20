Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Trump's NYT story + Healthcare
The ignorance, it burns. https://t.co/pueE8eDeAy— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 20, 2017
- Trump had a very interesting interview with the New York Times where he discusses regret over Sessions (not for sane reasons) and threatening Mueller. It is also very clear that he does not know the difference between life insurance and health insurance.
- The SIC is set to subpoena Manafort and Donny Jr if they do not accept the invites to testify. These subpoena's have already been pre-approved.
- After Trump threatened Mueller to not look into the family finances outside of Russia, it was announced by both Bloomberg and CBS Evening News that Mueller is going to do exactly that. Mueller is said to have found the "strike zone" and is gathering relevant documents.
- CNN also reported that Kushner's position in the WH is still being used to lure Chinese investors!
🇺🇸 Ask your reps to hold the Trump family and administration accountable! 🇺🇸 #PatriotNotPartisan. Here's how👉 https://t.co/XYlbd5atFD https://t.co/RZHYBraOms— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 20, 2017
#donaldtrump is a little slow. #catchupDJT https://t.co/GVeG5JbnLs— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 20, 2017
That @realDonaldTrump is threatening to fire a SECOND @fbi head shows this guy is really dirty and is going to great lengths to hide it.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 20, 2017
Everyone knows you get $12 insurance for free when you sign up for Dollar Shave Club https://t.co/MXhhrXEOXH— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) July 20, 2017
Republican Senators were served a nice lunch at the White House today, but I'm pretty sure all they swallowed was their pride.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) July 20, 2017
like maybe not as a sitting president but once he is out of office his ass will either be without luxury or rotting in jail LMAO
like after that comment idk how ANY repub can say trump is helping their healthcare bill
also i am starting to get really jacked for whatever mueller is coming up with. i've heard that his team really hasn't leaked any of this - so who knows how much more they know.
they need to ask "why did you want trump to be president?"
on today's pod save america, dan said something about how he like, hasn't even absorbed enough through the meetings he has to sit through to even FAKE knowing about things.
like - it's just so astounding. he knows nothing. he certainly won't put the time and effort into learning, so that's a lost cause. but the fact that he is so egotistical and moronic that he totally checks out in meetings to the extent that he can't comprehend the BASICS of issues enough to fake a blase response and move on to the next question...
he is so stupid AHHHH.
He sounds very nasally and always sounds exasperated/frustrated, with a slight New York accent. It is very grating. And he ends a lot of his sentences like a question (his voice gets high) because he doesn't know what he's talking about.
He's been triggering me for 2 years.
I remember one of the rare times was when healthcare was discussed during a GOP debate and Rubio backed him into a corner because Trump genuinely could not answer the question and went on some tangent. And nearly every single debate with Clinton he was incapable of giving specifics. Hillary gave specifics while he was rarely challenged on derailing and only using buzzwords. The president of the United States does not know how health insurance works. He can't hold press conferences, discussions, town halls, etc on it like Obama did because Trump has no damn clue what's in that bill. I doubt he could explain how a bill gets passed tbh. People really voted for this fuckface who has no clue about policy.
T***p is so fuckin guilty lmao
Can't pardon state crimes, asshole. ;)