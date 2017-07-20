sixties:

Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Trump's NYT story + Healthcare



- Trump had a very interesting interview with the New York Times where he discusses regret over Sessions (not for sane reasons) and threatening Mueller. It is also very clear that he does not know the difference between life insurance and health insurance.
- The SIC is set to subpoena Manafort and Donny Jr if they do not accept the invites to testify. These subpoena's have already been pre-approved.
- After Trump threatened Mueller to not look into the family finances outside of Russia, it was announced by both Bloomberg and CBS Evening News that Mueller is going to do exactly that. Mueller is said to have found the "strike zone" and is gathering relevant documents.
- CNN also reported that Kushner's position in the WH is still being used to lure Chinese investors!

