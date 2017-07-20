Celeb Political Tweets Round Up: Trump's NYT story + Healthcare

BREAKING: Banking regulators are reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans made to Trump. https://t.co/Pt1iscicMx — Jess SilverGreenberg (@jbsgreenberg) July 20, 2017 Reply

Mueller is also looking into Manafort now. Reply

Mhm. I mean he was always a person of interest but I know you're referring to the story re: money laundering Reply

so trump is lying again Reply

The eyes of Texas Mueller are upon you,

you cannot get away... Reply

dsgfakjghaf this is it he is going down



like maybe not as a sitting president but once he is out of office his ass will either be without luxury or rotting in jail LMAO Reply

Let me get some of that 12 dollar insurance. Reply

IKR, and I just found out my health insurance won't cover my bc anymore. :( Reply

Ugh sorry to hear that. It's such bullshit that health insurance can chose not to cover bc. Reply

I thought they had to cover BC! Is it a brand name? They would never cover my Nuvaring, which was fucking ridiculous. Reply

This is SUCH bullshit, bc is used for many things. Recently I was on depot and 2 different bc pills a day but I'm about to not need it anymore 😔 but it should always be free. These people make me sick Reply

Check out the Walmart $4 prescription drug list. BC is $27 for 3 month supply and they have a bunch of common generics. A LOT of BC brands are just rebranded generics. Try using goodrx to look up your brand and see if it's available as a generic. Hope that helps! Reply

ikr





like after that comment idk how ANY repub can say trump is helping their healthcare bill Reply

I think Trump just literally knows nothing about health insurance and how it works. He thinks it's like life insurance which he sees commercials for during Fox and Friends commercials that you can buy for just the cost of a cup of coffee per day! Reply

Spill the tea Mark! Reply

lol looks like the dude found his soul and fled Reply

No wonder he resigned. Tell Mueller everything you know. Reply

wowwwwwwww Reply

Lol. What's the point of a spokesman when you're gonna say stupid shit in interviews? Reply

Congratulations to President Trump on six months in office. No legislative achievements, but on the other hand, the entire world hates you. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 20, 2017





*sings "Circle of Life" while making jerk-off motion* https://t.co/XeaTjuy8ko — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 20, 2017

Petition for a jerk off emoji... sign below Reply

Marry me Michael Reply

Love him Reply

i love him, bless Reply

he is so profoundly ignorant, it's concerning. Reply

I mean... when you are filthy rich for most of your life, you might not have much of awareness of those suffering around you.. Reply

without a doubt. studies show privilege = a lack of empathy. i'm just surprised by the depths he reaches in his race to the bottom. it's uncharted territory. he's going where no man has gone before. i can't think of a stupider [garbled] Reply

mcmaster is a fucking dumbass for kissing this demons ass. have some dignity asshole and resign Reply

There is a theory that some of the people around Trump are holding their positions because they know whoever he chooses after them will be worse. Reply

he is just so stupid. i don't understand how anyone can be okay with someone who knows so little about policy in any/all arenas leading our country, regardless of party. i feel like if the democrats put up someone who didn't know enough to lead our country, no one in the party or on the left in general would be okay with it. he is so goddamn stupid.



also i am starting to get really jacked for whatever mueller is coming up with. i've heard that his team really hasn't leaked any of this - so who knows how much more they know. Reply

.@HallieJackson: Does Trump get health bill's policy intricacies?



Cassidy: “I don’t think it’s important for him to understand the policy…” pic.twitter.com/mTqCFHXUO3 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 20, 2017

mte. The GOP is so fucking ridiculous. Like how is this a real answer??? Imagine if Obama had no clue about his healthcare plan?? Republicans and the media would be going nuts. How in the entire fuck is it ok that the president of the United States doesn't know anything? Reply

...like...i cant...





they need to ask "why did you want trump to be president?" Reply

oh totally - and, it is so important for the president, regardless of party, to advocate for policies. if obama couldn't have gone out and defended the ACA or a variety of other topics, i'd think there'd be a fair number of democratic congressmen/women who would be publicly pushing for the PRESIDENT to get involved. i guess the republicans figure no trump may even be better...but how is this our standard now?!



on today's pod save america, dan said something about how he like, hasn't even absorbed enough through the meetings he has to sit through to even FAKE knowing about things.



like - it's just so astounding. he knows nothing. he certainly won't put the time and effort into learning, so that's a lost cause. but the fact that he is so egotistical and moronic that he totally checks out in meetings to the extent that he can't comprehend the BASICS of issues enough to fake a blase response and move on to the next question...



he is so stupid AHHHH. Reply

I've gotten to the point where hearing Trump's voice has become triggering to me. Reply

Me too! I'm so glad most video now automatically have closed captions. Thanks to them I've managed to stay updated and watch all videos he's in with the volume off. I'm happy to say I haven’t heard his voice in several months, maybe even before he won the vote. Reply

Same. I'm so sick of hearing it. It disgusts me. Reply

Same, or even just seeing his face. The other day my mom was reading some Indian article about Trump and I literally screamed EWWWWW WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT when I saw his face. Even in public, I visibly grimace to the point that I look like I just sucked on a really sour lemon. Reply

I'm deaf. Is trump's voice that annoying? Can't imagine he has that soothing, trustworthy voice when people felt hope that everything is going to be okay if we voted for him. I just imagine that he has that authoritative, knowing-it-all voice that only dumb people would fall in the line for the great and powerful rich businessman from New York. Reply

I wouldn't call it authoritative. He sounds like a sleazy huckster with the vocabulary of a 5-year-old. And lately he sounds out of breath every time he speaks. I like to think he's creeping closer to a heart attack. Reply

You would haaaaate his voice and the way he pronounces China as "Gina" as in vagina. It's awful. He's awful. Everything is awful. Reply

He's got a slightly nasal voice with a hint of a stereotypical New York/Brooklyn/Joisey accent. Put that on top of a limited vocabulary and the selling style of a snake oil salesman and it just starts to grate on your nerves after a while. Reply

He does not sound authoritative at all.



He sounds very nasally and always sounds exasperated/frustrated, with a slight New York accent. It is very grating. And he ends a lot of his sentences like a question (his voice gets high) because he doesn't know what he's talking about. Reply

His voice is smooth in the way a gangster's voice is smooth. He sounds like a seasoned New York Street Hustler. I've grown up here and he has your typical Queens accent, which is usually soft in comparison to accents from other Burroughs, but he speaks with a kind of bravado that's all apart of his macho facade. He tends to have a habit of adding -er to the end of words as well (like idea-er). Lots of old school NY people do this though, but I feel like it adds to his character of lacking refinement for reasons others have also pointed out. It's weird because Chuck Schumer has a typical Brooklyn accent but his voice, by comparison, is soft, whereas Trump sounds hard, and in a bad way.



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:45 am (UTC)

Just now? Lol bless.



He's been triggering me for 2 years. Reply

Longer Bloomberg report says Mueller has issued subpoenas to banks, filed requests for records to foreign lenders. https://t.co/5LX6E6Zxj5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 20, 2017

That Trump insurance line paired with him previously not knowing the difference between Medicare and Medicaid continues to prove the point that he has no fucking clue what he's doing. One of the many things I hated about the campaign/election was that Trump was rarely asked to explain things without getting off the hook. Reporters would just move on.



I remember one of the rare times was when healthcare was discussed during a GOP debate and Rubio backed him into a corner because Trump genuinely could not answer the question and went on some tangent. And nearly every single debate with Clinton he was incapable of giving specifics. Hillary gave specifics while he was rarely challenged on derailing and only using buzzwords. The president of the United States does not know how health insurance works. He can't hold press conferences, discussions, town halls, etc on it like Obama did because Trump has no damn clue what's in that bill. I doubt he could explain how a bill gets passed tbh. People really voted for this fuckface who has no clue about policy. Reply

Come thru Mueller Reply

He is the hero we need, but do not deserve. Reply

Anybody see the latest WaPo news alert?!? 🚨 🚨 🚨



T***p is so fuckin guilty lmao Reply

HOLY FUCK Reply

ofc he is Reply

this is giving me life!!!! Reply

ummmmmm Reply

I am officially clutching my best pearls - this shit is moving so fast, OMG. Reply

Here we fucking go. You knew that fuckface would start thinking about pardons. Reply

What alert? The latest thing I've seen from them is Jeff Sessions worsening civil forfeiture. Reply

Damn. Mueller's coming for you Trump. Reply

Yes, he and his family are so guilty! I can't to see them in jail! Reply

"So... what's the process and limits for pardoning people? haha I'm not guilty or anything. Just curious. haha." Reply

Breaking News from WaPo: Trump legal team now researching his Presidential pardon powers. Y'ALL. Reply

He makes himself look even more guilty LMAO. So there's something there in order for him to even look into it? Reply

Shit, we could be getting indictments by Christmas as this pace. I'm just....WHUT. Reply

Lmaoooooo lock him up Reply

Nooooooooooo NY better be ready with their case as soon as this happens Reply

well im amazed they werent doing this before Reply

G U I L T Y 🍑 Reply

He might as well hire a sky-writer to spell "I'M TOTALLY GUILTY" at this point. Reply

Somebody should really quote back to him his words about states not handing over their voter information. Reply

Guilty as sin Reply

Does he really think that everyone who'd bring charges against him/his people haven't already thought of that?! ...y'know what, don't answer that.



Can't pardon state crimes, asshole. ;) Reply

cackling Reply

I cannot believe this dumb bitch thought that asking mueller not to look into his finances would stop him from looking. That's like a murderer saying, "whatever you do, do not look inside the deep freezer in my basement." Reply

it's so hilarious watching his voters spin this to sound positive. Reply

have you seen this? hahaha



Reply

