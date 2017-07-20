celine on jimmy

Céline Dion Takes Couture, And Does She Have A New Man?


  • Earlier this month, Vogue followed Céline during fashion week and this behind the scenes video shows some photoshoots happening



  • Pepe is Céline's backup dancer (he's also an aspiring fashion illustrator), and he was invited to come along to her European tour. They do this sexy dance to her song Le Ballet



  • Here's Pepe and Céline hanging around Paris the other day



  • Here they are at Fashion week together (Pepe says Céline found out after she hired him as a dancer that he illustrates fashion through an assistant who found his instagram and she invited him along to fashion week)



  • And here they are going out to lunch and hanging around with a friend




  • Meanwhile she's also been out and about, and here she is with her 6 year old twins, Nelson and Eddy!

  • Nelson is on the left in the Kurt Cobain shirt, and Eddy is on the right in the Paris shirt.




charitable queen of opening doors for a career!
Image and video hosting by TinyPic

SOURCES: @Vogue / Le Ballet / PurePeople / Céline fan instagram 1 / Céline fan instagram 2 / Meet Pepe Muñoz @Vogue
Tagged: , , , , ,