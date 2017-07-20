Céline Dion Takes Couture, And Does She Have A New Man?
- Earlier this month, Vogue followed Céline during fashion week and this behind the scenes video shows some photoshoots happening
- Pepe is Céline's backup dancer (he's also an aspiring fashion illustrator), and he was invited to come along to her European tour. They do this sexy dance to her song Le Ballet
- Here's Pepe and Céline hanging around Paris the other day
- Here they are at Fashion week together (Pepe says Céline found out after she hired him as a dancer that he illustrates fashion through an assistant who found his instagram and she invited him along to fashion week)
- And here they are going out to lunch and hanging around with a friend
- Meanwhile she's also been out and about, and here she is with her 6 year old twins, Nelson and Eddy!
- Nelson is on the left in the Kurt Cobain shirt, and Eddy is on the right in the Paris shirt.
There are rumors that he's gay but regardless if they are / aren't a couple it's nice to see her hanging around with friends and having fun tbh!
Céline releasing an album with good promotion?? The world will end before that happens
No but really, she's just touring and enjoying her life wearing fabulous clothes
tbh I think they're just friends and she's helping him get into the ~fashion world~ like he wants but who knows, maybe they are dating
She's smiling. She's enjoying touring. She's hanging out with people. She's SMILING.
OVERALL SHE'S SMILING! SHE'S HAPPY!
I can only be happy as a Celine stan.
My queen deserves the best. I can't believe she's so relevant I'm so proud <3333
She denied dating him, when she was in Vegas she made a joke about it, something like "oh I see stars in his eyes" in a mocking voice, and she said something about don't believe the papers
I personally don't think she's dating Pepe, but they seem to get along really well so it makes me pretty happy
I KNOW! I never thought she would become "relevant" again after so long
I hope her and Law stay a unit and don't get angry at each other or anything because I love their work together
I hope she's getting a Vogue cover soon