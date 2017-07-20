Céline Dion Takes Couture, And Does She Have A New Man?

Ugh Pepe is the name of my ex. I see Pepe is a fellow member of the getting travels and diq/vag through Instagram Reply

Some people might find *cute* or *romantic* that Rene was Celine's only man, I find it extremely depressing and creepy. I really hope she's finally getting some young d from this guy.

Their entire relationship was inappropriate and creepy, tbh

ia!



There are rumors that he's gay but regardless if they are / aren't a couple it's nice to see her hanging around with friends and having fun tbh!

Hell yeah. She didn't get to experiment like the rest of us. I hope she gets all the young D every day, including weekends.

i despise rene.

Same, I think they're relationship was so gross. She was fucking 13 when they met!!

He's a real stallion 😅

I hope Celine is enjoying the youth she never had.

Same. It makes me happy to see her having so much fun.

Get that non geriatric penis, Celine!

Why the fuck is Celine Dion everywhere lately? I mean nothing wrong with it, but....??? Is she releasing a new album or something? It seems like her new visibility is just so she can walk around strutting in ridiculous clothes?

She's living her best life!

She is really living her best life! Like I've so fucking elated for her this year!

Céline releasing an album with good promotion?? The world will end before that happens



No but really, she's just touring and enjoying her life wearing fabulous clothes

Honestly I figured it was because of the 20th anniversary of the Titanic movie/soundtrack, along with her husband's passing. But the nostalgia factor is pretty much my guess...'97 was a good year lol

Because the world is shit and she is our light in the darkness

i love that my Queen is living her best life!

I'm surprising they're actually dating, because those capris he's wearing in that one pic = oh, child...

tbh I think they're just friends and she's helping him get into the ~fashion world~ like he wants but who knows, maybe they are dating apparently her rep actually said they're not dating rip #pepine

Celine's always been a bit eccentric, but her newfound freedom is so inspirational. And her head voice sounds gorgeous!



Edited at 2017-07-21 02:28 am (UTC)

I can't believe @celinedion gave us the @carlyraejepsen video 2017 needed pic.twitter.com/RoVoOco8bS — David (@DiscreetLatino) July 20, 2017

this reminds me of the best tweet i've seen today:

As one of the resident Celine stans on ONTD, CELINE IS HAVING THE BEST TIME EVER!



She's smiling. She's enjoying touring. She's hanging out with people. She's SMILING.



OVERALL SHE'S SMILING! SHE'S HAPPY!



I can only be happy as a Celine stan.

i want to own widowhood like celiene does. she is setting the bar so high.

It's truly lovely to see her so happy <3

idk my friend said on some fb groups, other fans were saying shes doing one of her guitarists? and he looked pretty hot so I was hft.



My queen deserves the best. I can't believe she's so relevant I'm so proud <3333

That's Kevin! (Kevan?? I've seen it spelled different ways, but pretty sure it's spelled Kevin)

She denied dating him, when she was in Vegas she made a joke about it, something like "oh I see stars in his eyes" in a mocking voice, and she said something about don't believe the papers



I personally don't think she's dating Pepe, but they seem to get along really well so it makes me pretty happy



I KNOW! I never thought she would become "relevant" again after so long

I hope her and Law stay a unit and don't get angry at each other or anything because I love their work together





she looks really cute with that dude!

So happy to see this woman enjoying her life and finally being free :)

She looks so happy and like she's having so much fun :') It makes me so happy.



I hope she's getting a Vogue cover soon

