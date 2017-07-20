ONTD ORIGINAL: ~Blind Items Revealed~ (Part 3)

Why tf would she reveal blinds outing people? Reply

Can you leave now? Thx. Reply

why do u want her to leave? rude much Reply

Is Cuba RDJ? Reply

the answer is revealed after the blind. cuba is matt damon and chocolate is clooney. Reply

Your shady ass icon. Reply

did george clooney's weird sex stuff just endear him to me?????



edit: just want to be clear i'm talking abt the bruises, etc. not being into dudes lol.



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:12 am (UTC)

yas sub king clooney



everyone in hollywood is bi apparently Reply

I mean it would make sense. How many straight men were into the theater/arts at your school growing up? exactly. Reply

my school was tiny and didn't have a theatre/arts program, nor did it have many gay dudes (at least that i know of). more straight than gay auditioned for the school musicals and tbh either way i don't think that's a fair comparison because of the pressures in high school not to do things that would be considered gay or feminine



i work in commerical theatre now and there are still more straight men than gay, probably about equal for musicals even. Reply

I've been around theater all my life, and while I grant you, a large majority of the men are gay, there are some straight dudes. Legit straight, no interest in men at all. They just have talent to sing, dance or act. They are few and far between, but they do exist.



Some guys I know were put into theater when they were young to help them overcome their shyness and others because their sisters were into it and their moms made them do it too, and they discovered they had the most talent in the family. When I was 12, I took tap classes with a guy and he was the only guy in the class and we became friends (I'm female), and he's straight and he turned out to be a Tony-award winner. Me, not so much. Reply

honestly a lot tbh Reply

"aside from the obvious benefits, that particular pose enables her to keep her hair and makeup intact AND admire herself in the mirror in the process."



LMAO

that cucumber story made me clench Reply

Matt Damon is gay.?!?! I thought he was such a family man. Reply

LOL gay men have families they care about and treat well. Maybe I'm misreading ur comment are you saying you're surprised cause he steps out on his wife? or what? Reply

Link

Bi men exist too! Reply

Link

am I just too conventional that the idea of having a kept lover in another country is just too much. like, travel only opened up for Americans recently but already you got someone? Reply

the dude is Cuban, doesn't say he is IN Cuba Reply

Link

ahh okay that makes a lot more sense Reply

Link

idk why this is cracking me up Reply

Link

Wait wut @ that first one?



Idk if I fully believe either of those tbh. Idk why Reply

Ia.



These are fun to read but I feel it's like with most tabloids. A few are true on rare occasions and told as blinds, to bring you in and believe all the blinds, when really most blinds are just made up nonsense that get clicks.



I don't believe that either Matt Damon or George Clooney are bi or gay. According to blind items and apparently ontd every guy in entertainment is gay.



Also the other one about Clooney liking rough sex and that's the real wink wink reason for his injuries is silly. He's on the record with receipts and witnesses that he hurt his neck and had to have surgery due to an accident on set filming syriana. When his character was being held in the chair and the chair was tipped over, he fell weird and hurt his neck, like our mamas and teachers always told us not to play on chairs like that he's lucky it wasn't worse. He hurt his ankle in motorcycle accident where another car and witnesses were involved. It seems contrary to talk about his rough sex desires with women while also planting that he's secretly gay. Not that bi men don't exist, it just seems so contrived.



Example, not listed here, but I can remember a period of blinds where will smith was not only gay but having gladiator Herculean style rough gay sex and nearly killed a guy or actually did accidentally kill a guy and it was all hushed up.



But I love reading them and trying to figure out who they're talking about 😀



Edited at 2017-07-21 06:10 am (UTC)

Link

Damn, and Russell Crowe... this is just NOT my mum's week, coming for all her faves!!! Reply

I thought it was well known that Crowe is a hot head? Reply

Link





She's NOT going to be into him possibly harassing and pressuring young women on set to have threesomes with he and his wife though lmao.



It is, but my mum being the problematic elderly white lady with a thirst for Roger Federer, Russell Crowe and Nicholas Cage that she is prefers to overlook his temper.

how did she react to federer Reply

Meh I don't really believe it and it's not even bad if true, imo.



Married man and wife are in to threesomes. He's professional during entire filming. When filming wraps, he approaches hot woman to join. She says no thx. Story ends. Shrugs. Reply

Link

Forever wondering where Pacey and Diane found that cucumber. They went to the kitchen before going outside? They brought the cucumber with them? So many questions!

They were in a garden, it would seem. Reply

Link

Omg if they took it straight from the garden then it makes it worse bc they wouldn't be able to clean it. Yikes. Reply

Link

so it was fresh Reply

better hope the garden is organic, rubbing pesticides up in ur vajayjay 😱 Reply

I wish I could get my porn custom made 😒 Reply

No kidding!

And live....

Reply

Link

For real Reply

Link

i'd take the ones from like 2008 with a grain of salt IMO. it was before the blog got really big and i think she was kind of making stuff up there.



ones from like 2011 onward are probably legit. Reply

Hmm that's a good point... but she was still a TV personality, so she def had access, connections, and a rep to protect. Reply

Link

Ahhh, the cucumber blind, a real classic.



Some of these sound very made up. Reply

