Tess Holliday unveils the cover of her book, The Not So Subtle Art of Being a Fat Girl
💕📚🎉 I'm so happy to finally share my book cover with you‼️💕📚🎉 'The Not So Subtle Art of Being A Fat Girl' is available now for presale (link is in my bio) & I will soon be announcing dates for the US & UK book tour (+possibly more)! It literally took a team around the world 🌎 to make this happen, & I'm so grateful! 😭 Writing a book right after having a newborn baby was one of the hardest things I've ever done, but I did it because I think it's important to show the world that it's okay to be a visibly FAT plus woman/wife/mom/model & THIS lady has a story to tell! 🍾🎉 To my fans, THANK YOU and this book is FOR YOU! Get your copy now! 💋 💋@nickhollidayco thank you for unlimited kisses, support & always believing in me. My assistant/best friend @razor_heartz, thank you for helping with the boys while we worked on the book until 4 am. Thanks to the best glam team a girl can hope for @littlelimedress @hisvintagetouch @makeupbyjmonroy, my agent @annashillinglaw1, my PR @slash.pr & my publishers @blinkpublishing @weldonowen @bonnierpublishingau for making this all a reality 💕🎉Cover shot by @warwicksaint🙏🏻 #notsosubtletess #effyourbeautystandards #milkcurve
You can pre-order Tess' book HERE
If you wrote a book about your life, what would the title be, ONTD?
busy doing nothing
this woman's posts are always a ride
Do you think she's bitter she'll never be Ashley Graham?
"Well, It Could Be Worst"
Also title of my memoir: Screaming on the Inside
Edited at 2017-07-21 01:03 am (UTC)
oh bother.