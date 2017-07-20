July 20th, 2017, 05:29 pm somnus_angel First Clip from "Death Note": Light Meets Ryuk SOURCEOh lord this clip is so bad... Tagged: anime / manga, film, netflix, race / racism, television promo / stills, white washing, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6161 comments Add comment
LIGHT IS SMART, CLEVER, CUNNING, SOCIABLE, EGOTISTICAL AND CHARISMATIC. NOT... not this cookie cutter antisocial i hate my life character that drains all the intersting things about the character into genericdom.
Exactly! You might as well create brand new characters at this point to lessen the character bastardization going on here.
ANd that hair is disgusting.
bring back the beautiful evil light i fell in love with
not this nat wolf looking ass
But I'm still gonna watch it