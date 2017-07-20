LIGHT IS SUPPOSED TO BE ATTRACTIVE BECAUSE HE IS A GOLDEN BOY AND HIS ATTRACTIVENESS IS A KEY COMPONENT OF HIS CHARACTER WHICH ENABLES HIM TO GAIN TRUST Reply

i cant at them not even getting that part right like ffs

AND!



LIGHT IS SMART, CLEVER, CUNNING, SOCIABLE, EGOTISTICAL AND CHARISMATIC. NOT... not this cookie cutter antisocial i hate my life character that drains all the intersting things about the character into genericdom.

Exactly. At least give some of the willing fans eye candy.

lmao ia

Exactly, they don't only cast a white guy, they cast the ugliest they could find, Light being atractive is part of why he can deceive people so easy, it just... why???

The bar was so low. And they still missed big time.

Justice for 10 years younger Zac Efron

m t e

c r i n g e

ok I have to say this WHY IS RYUK EGGING HIM ON? He never gave two shits what Light did or didn't do. also that "eight-foot tall mother fucker" line is so cringe, if the rest of the script is like this...

mte. the characterizations are so OOC. wonder what they're gonna do to L...

ok I have to say this WHY IS RYUK EGGING HIM ON? He never gave two shits what Light did or didn't do.



Exactly! You might as well create brand new characters at this point to lessen the character bastardization going on here.

im mad at everyone involved in this mess

Fo real. The point was that Light took the deathnote and used it how he saw fit. Ryuk was just voyeur to see what Light would do with it. There wasn't suppose to be any influence into Light's decisions.

they're making ryuk into more of a christian devil or demon than what he really is, a god in his own right, a third party who has no real stakes in the story, he's a viewer like the rest of us.

THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT I CAME TO COMMENT! What the fuck?? Ryuk never did anything like this, sometimes he even tried to convince or make him see how dangerous some of his choices were! WHAT THE FUCK!

Not to ugly!shame but that kid is U-G-L-Y.

did he even touch the book before seeing him

That dude look like a very poor man's version of Aaron whatshisface, the one with the 50+ wife.



ANd that hair is disgusting.

Link

Can't unsee

Also this looks Riverdale levels of cringe. Just ick.

this is so bad



bring back the beautiful evil light i fell in love with



not this nat wolf looking ass Reply

lmao, I read Death Note when I was like 14 and I had a huge crush on Light lolol.

Wow...I've only seen a few episodes of "Death Note", but even I can tell that this is really bad.

what is this out-of-character whitewashed ugly shit.

alexis thanks u <3 lol

Lmaoo im gonna have to dl this and watch it drunk, it looks ridiculous

Only way I remember him.



