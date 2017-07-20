Dating app finds Oklahomians hate ONTD
Hater dating app says Wisconsin hates "Trap Music"https://t.co/77N1zGqz2o pic.twitter.com/insGYYuGLA— CBS 58 News (@CBS58) July 20, 2017
Hater (a dating app that matches single people based on their dislikes of celebs, activities and concepts) has compiled a list of what each state hates the most.
Oklahoma hates hearing the latest gossip
Delaware hates Casey Affleck
Colorado hates NSYNC
Kansas hates Seinfeld
and Massachusetts hates Eli Manning
other notable hates
Mississippi hates anal sex
Nevada hates feminism
New Hampshire hates god
and Utah hates porn surejan.gif
source
larger scale map
ONTD what dislikes are you looking to share with a mate?
🙄
wut?
Edited at 2017-07-21 12:12 am (UTC)
Nevada, Oklahoma, and Kansas can fuck right off too.
Surprisingly, Delaware knows what's up!
Literally the most overrated trash the planet has invented.
I'm actually watching Seinfeld right now lol
But I think Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander are great performers.
Nope, its trash, i kinda want to watch it for julia but i wont. No way. Nowadays i cant fucking stand it.
this must be that new geography
I'm crying at some of these:
- Dabbing pizza grease with a napkn
- Sleeping with the window open
- The idea that everyone has a soulmate
- Workout couples
- People who use money clips
New England, Louisiana, Illinois, and Washington are all good with me. I really feel for the masochists in CT.
I'M SCREAMING lol
Edited at 2017-07-21 01:10 am (UTC)