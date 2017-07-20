Dating app finds Oklahomians hate ONTD

Nevada hates feminism



Let me stay out of Nevada then. Reply

"Hater (a dating app that matches single people based on their dislikes of celebs, activities and concepts) "













wut?



mutual hate is the easiest way to make friends tbh Reply

so true Reply

hah it's true Reply

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend." Reply

Is Colorado stuck in the early 2000's? Reply

I don't know but they need to take a fucking seat. Nsync were amazing.



Nevada, Oklahoma, and Kansas can fuck right off too.



Surprisingly, Delaware knows what's up! Reply

That's my state woo woo! Reply

lmao Reply

Colorado probably hates this commercial



i hate taylor swift Reply

I live in NC and have never experienced a DUI checkpoint Reply

I fucking hate Seinfeld so much.



Literally the most overrated trash the planet has invented. Reply

That's Friends imho Reply

This Reply

It's both imho Reply

Yep Reply

Friends fans don't usually act like the show invented comedy tho Reply

mte Reply

Omg what why?



I'm actually watching Seinfeld right now lol Reply

I hate it too. It's so unfunny. When I couldn't sleep, I would do this thing where I'd watch it just to see if it would make me laugh (and fall asleep which it usually did bc it was so fucking stupid and boring) and it never did. I hate it with the fire of a thousand suns. Reply

I feel like I would like Seinfeld better without Jerry Seinfeld, I've never found him funny.



But I think Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander are great performers. Reply

I have never seen an episode of Seinfeld and have no desire to Reply

Me too. Reply

I remember watching it off and on as a kid when it originally aired, but trying to now as an adult made me realize I hate every single one of the characters. Reply

I kept trying and trying to watch it because apparently it was supposed to be amazing so clearly i just wasnt getting it.



Nope, its trash, i kinda want to watch it for julia but i wont. No way. Nowadays i cant fucking stand it. Reply

YES Reply

I hate Jerry Seinfeld but the show is alright. i think the other characters had some funny moments. Jerry was the worst part imo Reply

U a goy rite Reply

Same. I'm not even able to watch an entire episode of it. Reply

NH sounds nice Reply

I am DEVASTATED the state of my birth hates my favorite boyband. What gives Colorado? I thought we were cool. Reply

maybe they prefer Backstreet Boys Reply

i'm confused about how and why nsync is coming up enough that people still hate them so much? Reply

*looks at the north east*



this must be that new geography Reply

lmao, right? and the rest of the country is perfectly accurate, what's up with that? Reply

I'm crying at some of these:



- Dabbing pizza grease with a napkn

- Sleeping with the window open

- The idea that everyone has a soulmate

- Workout couples

Which is the state that hates middle America because lmao same. Reply

Rhode Island, AKA Taylor Swift's HQ. Reply

lol of course Washington is full of coffee snobs Reply

Arizona has a lot in common with Anakin Skywalker Reply

The fuck is wrong with cheap coffee? Reply

lmao @ Massachusetts hating Eli Manning. I didn't even know who that was til my uncle adopted a dog named Eli but changed the dog's name because he didn't want the Eli Manning association. we're from Massachusetts. Reply

Okay, the states are better in this one, except Michigan is still a land-lake blob, but they deserve it for hating Pride and Prejudice.



New England, Louisiana, Illinois, and Washington are all good with me. I really feel for the masochists in CT. Reply

lmao at me being from virginia but dabbing my greasy ass pizza with a napkin any time it's too much Reply

Rhode Island hates Middle America... same. Reply

'Biting string cheese'



I'M SCREAMING lol Reply

lol at pennsyltucky hating money clips Reply

What's wrong with dabbing pizza grease? Sometimes that ish is an inch deep Reply

LMAO at God Reply

As a Marylander, wtf @ hating cheap coffee??



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:10 am (UTC)

Louisiana one makes sense lol Reply

I never thought I would feel identified by texas Reply

Utah hates porn, i.e., everyone watches it and hates themselves and has self-diagnosed themselves w/ a porn addiction. Reply

Colorado is clearly full of BSB stans Reply

