Dating app finds Oklahomians hate ONTD




Hater (a dating app that matches single people based on their dislikes of celebs, activities and concepts) has compiled a list of what each state hates the most.

Oklahoma hates hearing the latest gossip
Delaware hates Casey Affleck
Colorado hates NSYNC
Kansas hates Seinfeld
and Massachusetts hates Eli Manning

other notable hates

Mississippi hates anal sex
Nevada hates feminism
New Hampshire hates god
and Utah hates porn surejan.gif

source
larger scale map

ONTD what dislikes are you looking to share with a mate?
