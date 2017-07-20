July 20th, 2017, 07:58 pm theqinra New 'It' poster arrives for Comic-Con A new poster for the upcoming retelling of Stephen King's it has arrived for Comic-Con. A new trailer also debuted there but so far it's not online.Source Tagged: comic-con, film, film - horror, film poster, stephen king Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3737 comments Add comment
Actually I can't 100% say I've done that myself re: fog, but I have started running out of time before and had to improvise. XD
:*
I'm assuming it was when all those rumored clown spottings happened last fall, y/n?
(I've always been genuinely curious about that, anyway.)
The description of how that boy is killed is basically the most horrifying thing I've ever read.
Edited at 2017-07-21 01:19 am (UTC)
Using this for 2018 ontd valentine card.