Graphic design is their passion. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao! As a graphic designer, I'm always so annoyed at lazy movie posters. That would be my dream job, and yet they make this crap! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking the same thing, that the poster seemed to be on the lazy end, lol. Or like when you're designing something with a deadline, mess up royally in areas but don't have time to fix it, so you're like "Nope, just fog everywhere, baby!"



Actually I can't 100% say I've done that myself re: fog, but I have started running out of time before and had to improvise. XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I saw this on some other site and thought it was a bad fan made one..... Reply

Thread

Link

I like to imitate the stupid kid from the trailer you'll float too You'll float TOO YOU'LL FLOAT TOO Reply

Thread

Link

All I see is "π." Reply

Thread

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL I did at first, too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP forgot the clown trigger warning. Reply

Thread

Link

Why am I blanking out on what movie this is from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's from Harry Potter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn it i knew it. i'm so ashamed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

always Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao that was such delicious wank <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoa, there was clown wank?! Why was I MIA for so long?? XD



I'm assuming it was when all those rumored clown spottings happened last fall, y/n? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think so, I just remember one user being super extra about OP adding a clown gif to the post, saying it was triggering for people with a clown phobia bc it wasn't behind a cut or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow. I know that's a real phobia and all but how can one completely avoid clowns? Especially around Halloween when they're literally everywhere IRL and on TV.



(I've always been genuinely curious about that, anyway.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not a fan of the poster, but I cannot wait for this movie. One of my most anticipated movies of the year. Reply

Thread

Link

Will it be a better TV movie or movie theatre?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like the promo for this movie has been going on for a year. just release it Reply

Thread

Link

When I was in my early teens I was obsessed with Stephen King books and read like 10 of them in 6 months. Then I picked up IT, read the first 50 pages or so and noped the fuck out.



The description of how that boy is killed is basically the most horrifying thing I've ever read. Reply

Thread

Link

I need this to come out already. Reply

Thread

Link





it's tied w the stand for my fav king book. praying it's as good as all the lucky bastards who went to the preview screenings say it was Reply

Thread

Link

I need to get my ass in gear and finish that damn book. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, I've been like 60% of the way through for months now. I love it but it's a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope the kids can act this time. Reply

Thread

Link

The kids were great IMO. It was the adult scenes that had the problems. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the kids were the best part in the TV movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't wait for this. Reply

Thread

Link

Saw today they jacked up the price for the book at Walmart for double anything else on the shelf, lol. And it has the same ugly new look with the TT thing. It's a decent book but I'm not seeing this movie. Reply

Thread

Link

I need to read the book fully before the movie comes out. I read half of it and was horrified



Edited at 2017-07-21 01:19 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

cant wait for this, when is this even coming out Reply

Thread

Link

This September. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw crap. They should've planned to release it on Friday the 13th of October this year since Halloween is on a Tuesday, lol. Reply

Thread

Link